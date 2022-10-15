ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noah Vonleh Makes the Celtics' Opening Night Roster

By Bobby Krivitsky
 3 days ago

In the Celtics' preseason finale against the Raptors, Noah Vonleh logged only 10 minutes, and it would've been less if the game hadn't gone to overtime. Making Boston's opening night roster, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski , reflects him doing so before Friday night's tilt tipped off. Still, he scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in his limited minutes.

Fueled by going from a top-10 pick in 2014 to playing for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association last season, the Massachusetts native is improving his game at both ends of the floor.

Defensively, the 6-foot-10, 257-pound big man has the mobility necessary to play in the Celtics' switch-heavy scheme. As evidenced by how much better he was on that end in the second half against Charlotte last week, he's processing the game faster, allowing him to utilize his athletic gifts.

Offensively, Vonleh's developing into a more effective screen setter. And while it hasn't been displayed much in the preseason, he's put a lot of work into shooting corner threes this offseason.

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

As a big man with impressive physical traits, who brings energy and physicality to the court and is growing his game at both ends, Vonleh offers intriguing upside while filling one of Boston's final roster spots.

As an added layer of front-court depth, he's even more valuable right now as Robert Williams works his way back from an arthroscopic knee procedure expected to keep him from resuming basketball activities for 8-12 weeks. Furthermore, Luke Kornet didn't play in the preseason after spraining his ankle.

The Top 5 Plays from Celtics-Sixers Opening Night Matchup

From Jayson Tatum's emphatic rejection to Jaylen Brown's thunderous throwdowns, Brown challenging Embiid at the rim, and Tatum and Brown combining for a highlight-reel sequence, here are the top-five plays from the Celtics-Sixers game on opening night. Jayson Tatum Thwarts Tyrese Maxey's Attempt at ...
