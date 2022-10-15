Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
northwestmoinfo.com
Report Suggest $900M in ‘Wage Theft’ Impacts 250,000 Iowa Workers
(Radio Iowa) A new study suggests Iowa workers are underpaid by at least 900 million dollars a year. Common Good Iowa, the group issuing the report, calls that wage theft. Sean Finn, the report’s author, says an estimated 250-thousand Iowans are impacted. “That means that on average one in...
New Rule: Iowa School District Will Allow Staff to Carry Weapons
It's a hot-button issue, to say the least: teachers and faculty carrying a weapon in a school, during regular hours, with students present. A discussion where you're almost certain to find many differences of opinion. One Iowa school district has just OK'd staff to carry weapons on school grounds, making...
kiwaradio.com
Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff
Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
An Iowa Hero and His Team Have Completed Their Mission
An Iowa hero has made many various trips across the United States to help people in need. Willie Ray Fairley is the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids and he and his team have helped provide food to those in Florida who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.
bleedingheartland.com
Six things for Iowa educators to consider before voting
Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for elevent years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. He grew up in Shellsburg, Iowa. He can be reached at BruceLear2419@gmail.com. Dear...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Fair unveils theme for 2023
People in Linn County are suing the county board of supervisors over its decision to allow two large solar projects near Palo. Trial begins in Arkansas over transgender care ban. Updated: 3 hours ago. A first-ever trial is set to start in Arkansas Monday. It's on a ban on transgender...
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks DeJear for not standing during a speech
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new ad is attacking Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear (D) for not standing to support local law enforcement during Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) Condition of the State address in January 2022. Then, asks the viewers to imagine her policies as Governor. Source: Kim...
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 18th, 2022
(Des Monies) -- Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear outlined diverging paths on taxes and carbon pipelines during their debate last (Monday) night on Iowa PBS -- their only debate of the campaign. Reynolds said eminent domain should be a last resort for pipelines that would ship carbon out of Iowa ethanol plants and she supports current rules for how developers may get authority to seize property along the pipeline routes from unwilling landowners. Reynolds said over half of Iowa's corn crop goes to ethanol plants and if Iowa loses that industry, that would have a tremendous impact on farmers. DeJear said she opposes the use of eminent domain for the pipelines because landowners put their blood, sweat and tears into their land. DeJear said most Iowans eventually will get just 50 bucks a month from the tax cuts the governor signed into law in March. Reynolds said that matters to working families who are dealing with increased living expenses.
Iowa Has Fourth-Highest Percentage Of Fatal Truck Accidents Nationwide
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa ranks fourth in the county in fatal truck accidents. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows there were more than 450 fatal crashes in 2020 in Iowa, and more than 14-percent of the fatal collisions involved trucks. Lawyers from We-Win conducted the study. They say the larger vehicles can cause more complications in injuries, sometimes leading to more severe collisions. Wyoming leads the country with almost 20-percent of all fatal crashing involving trucks. Washington D.C. has the lowest rate, around four-percent.
Advocates, politicians discuss legalizing recreational marijuana in Iowa
The journey to legalize marijuana in Iowa continues, and an advocacy group based in Des Moines is taking the issue to the state house.
You Should Not Throw Away These Items In Your Iowa Dumpster
We throw away unneeded and unused items every day. Whether you throw them in a trash can and then take the trash to the big garbage bin at the end of the driveway, or burn your garbage. We're constantly getting rid of the trash that piles up in our daily lives.
$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa
(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
kscj.com
IOWA GOVERNOR CANDIDATES DEBATE MONDAY EVENING
IOWA REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WILL DEBATE ISSUES WITH HER DEMOCRATIC OPPONENT DEIDRA DEJEAR IN JOHNSTON THIS (MONDAY) EVENING IN THE IOWA PBS STUDIOS. THE HOUR-LONG DEBATE WILL BEGIN AT 7 P.M. AND WILL BE HOSTED BY IOWA PRESS MODERATOR KAY HENDERSON OF RADIO IOWA. REYNOLDS, THE INCUMBENT, IS SEEKING...
kwit.org
Newscast 10.17.22: 2nd Congressional District debate tomorrow night cancelled as Republican Ashley Hinson is treated at Cedar Rapids hospital; IA Gubernatorial candidates debate tonight at 7:00
Tuesday's televised 2nd Congressional District debate between Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson of Marion and Democratic challenger Liz Mathis of Hiawatha is canceled. In a release, Iowa PBS says it was due to QUOTE "unforeseen circumstances regarding candidate availability." The announcement came the day Hinson was admitted into UnityPoint St. Luke's...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Register-Mediacom poll shows Gov. Reynolds leading with wide margin
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new Des Moines Register-Mediacom poll showsGov. Kim Reynolds with a 17% lead over challenger Deidre DeJear. Thirty-five percent of those surveyed chose DeJear. Libertarian Rick Stewart has 4%. Reynolds is set to debate DeJear Monday at 7 p.m. on PBS.
KCRG.com
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
HUMESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent cancer diagnosis. However, his hometown has banded together to help, and with a high-tech tool, he even got to watch the work being done. Doug Arnold has more...
#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools
If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Fair organizers announce theme for 2023 fair
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - It may only be October, but organizers with the Iowa State Fair are already talking about next summer. In a Facebook post, organizers announced the theme for the 2023 Iowa State Fair will be “Best Days Ever.”. This year’s theme of “Find your fun”...
KCJJ
Iowa Poll shows the gap in governor’s race continues to be high, while the race for U.S. Senate is narrowing
The latest Iowa Poll shows the gap in the Iowa governor’s race is still wide; however, the race for U.S. Senate is tightening. The latest poll numbers released over the weekend by The Des Moines Register show incumbent Republican governor Kim Reynolds has a 17-point lead over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear, earning 52% of likely voters. 35% of those voters said they would cast a ballot for DeJear, while 4% preferred Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart. Reynolds held a similar 17-point lead in the last Iowa poll, which was taken in July.
