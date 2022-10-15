Read full article on original website
Kyle Larson responds to Bubba Wallace fight
Kyle Larson took some ownership of what happened prior to his fight with Bubba Wallace at Sunday’s South Point 400 in Las Vegas. Wallace was livid with Larson after Wallace was forced into the wall on Lap 95, and seemingly retaliated by spinning Larson out. The pair then had a physical confrontation after the wreck.
Kyle Larson Reacts To What Bubba Wallace Did On Sunday
Bubba Wallace wasn't happy with Kyle Larson during Sunday's race. Wallace went after Larson after a crash knocked both of them out during the race in Las Vegas. He went up to Larson and started pushing him before he had to be separated. After the incident, Larson spoke to the...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bubba Wallace gets in shoving match with Kyle Larson after hard crash at Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson were involved in a heated confrontation at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during Sunday's South Point 400, with Wallace losing his temper after Larson ran him into the wall leading to Wallace wrecking Larson. The two then got into a shoving match in the infield. Coming...
Mark Martin Painfully Calls Out RFK Racing for Completely Ignoring Him at Las Vegas While Everyone Else Welcomed Him With Open Arms
Mark Martin relived his 1998 win at Las Vegas by making a pace lap in the No. 6 car on Sunday. While it was a memorable experience, he later revealed on social media how he was hurt when no one from RFK Racing even stopped to say hello. The post Mark Martin Painfully Calls Out RFK Racing for Completely Ignoring Him at Las Vegas While Everyone Else Welcomed Him With Open Arms appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Fans Calling For Serious Bubba Wallace Punishment
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is probably in a lot of trouble for his actions after crashing during today's South Point 400 in Las Vegas. The fans certainly hope he is at least. Wallace and Larson made contact during Stage Two and Wallace hit a wall. But on the bounceback he and Larson collided, causing their cars to spin out of control and into a wall for double wreck.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Bubba Wallace Fight News
Punishment is likely coming for Bubba Wallace. The 23XI Racing driver, who's driving the No. 45 car for Michael Jordan's NASCAR team, is facing serious criticism for what happened on Sunday afternoon. Wallace appeared to intentionally spin out a fellow driver and then nearly get into a fight in the...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News
Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
Bubba Wallace’s Replacement Revealed for Homestead-Miami Speedway Amid Suspension
NASCAR has handed Bubba Wallace a one-race suspension and that means that another driver will step up and fill his seat at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The suspension comes after Wallace appeared to deliberately wreck Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After NASCAR reviewed the data, the organization came to its conclusion.
Yardbarker
Bubba Wallace deserves hefty fine, points penalty and suspension for Larson incidents
Editor's note: Full results, post-race notes and updated driver standings are at the end of this story. I’m going to start today’s analysis of Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with two reflections:. 1) Before I criticize a driver for an on-track incident, I...
Bubba Wallace attacks Kyle Larson: Vegas NASCAR Crash (Video)
Bubba Wallace vs Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On Sunday, NASCAR rolled into Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile hosted the opening race in the round of 8 for the NASCAR Playoffs. Watch the Bubba Wallace vs Kyle Larson video below. On lap 95, Wallace was in a...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Finds Possum Hiding in JR Motorsports Car After Las Vegas NASCAR Weekend
After Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his JR Motorsports team got back from their Las Vegas weekend, they had a stowaway in one of their cars. A possum decided to hitch a ride somewhere along the way on the NASCAR hauler. That’s quite the ride for North America’s only marsupial.
NASCAR Penalizes Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Team After Loose Wheel at South Point 400
Amid the Bubba Wallace suspension news, NASCAR also penalized Kyle Busch and his No. 18 JGR team for a loose wheel at Las Vegas. These penalties have been handed out throughout the season. This time it was Busch and his team that just didn’t get the wheel on tight. When it came off, the whole audience knew this was coming.
The Bubba Wallace Comparisons to Matt Kenseth’s 2015 Suspension Don’t Hold Water
NASCAR fans eager to see Bubba Wallace suspended are wrong to draw parallels to an incident at Martinsville in 2015. The post The Bubba Wallace Comparisons to Matt Kenseth’s 2015 Suspension Don’t Hold Water appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bubba Wallace shoves reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson following crash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Bubba Wallace tried to fight reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson after a crash Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that also collected title contender Christopher Bell. Wallace had led 29 laps and clearly had a fast car in the opening race of the third round of the playoffs. Wallace did not qualify for the playoffs, and Larson was eliminated last week.
NBC Sports
Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings
Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
NASCAR stars have heated confrontation after crash at Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace tried to fight reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson after a crash Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that also collected title contender Christopher Bell.Wallace had led 29 laps and clearly had a fast car in the opening race of the third round of the playoffs. Wallace did not qualify for the playoffs, and Larson was eliminated last week.The incident began when Larson attempted a three-wide pass - Kevin Harvick in the middle dropped out of the bunch - and Larson slid up the track against Wallace. When Wallace didn't lift to give Larson any room, Larson used his...
CBS Sports
NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano rises to the top after striking first in the Round of 8 at Las Vegas
With each round of the NASCAR playoffs neatly divided into three races, the tone of the playoffs is usually defined by whoever is able to distinguish themselves first in each round. That's especially true in the Round of 8, where deep playoff runs are separated from the four drivers who...
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, October 19
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings: Joey Logano Advances to Championship 4
This has been a wild NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and the standings are indicative of that. Joey Logano won the South Point 400 on Sunday. He is now locked into the Championship 4 at Phoenix. This is major for the Team Penske driver as he searches for his second Cup Series title.
Las Vegas Race Results: October 16, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Today, the NASCAR Cup Series is on the grid in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 1.5-mile of Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to host the South Point 400. It’s the opening race in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Playoffs. View Las Vegas results for the NASCAR Cup...
