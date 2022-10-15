Someone’s 11 Pounds Of Cocaine, Worth $150,000, Washed Up On Florida Beach

Missing 11 pounds of cocaine? The US Border Patrol has it and I’m sure would be happy to have the owner claim this package in the lost and found.

According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, a Good Samaritan discovered a suspicious package washed-up along the shoreline & contacted local authorities in Daytona Beach.

Authorities say that inside the package contained nearly 11 lbs. of cocaine with a street value of over $150,000.

The drugs were seized by US Border Patrol.

