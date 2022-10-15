ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol police ambush suspect Nicholas Brutcher was Facebook friends with slain cop Alex Hamzy

By Rich Calder
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnw3n_0iaU2qd600

The Connecticut man accused of ambushing and killing two Bristol cops by luring them with a phony 911 call was Facebook friends with one of the victims.

Nicholas Brutcher’s list of more than 1,000 friends on the social media platform includes the late officer Alex Hamzy, who reportedly goes by Alex Yzmah on Facebook.

Brutcher’s page has been flooded with comments ripping the deceased gun enthusiast as a “killer,” as well as others making the connection between both men.

“One of the officers shot and killed, Alex Yzmah, ‘liked’ one of the killers photos from 2016 on this facebook page. The one where he’s holding a rifle next to a hay bail. They evidently knew each other,” posted Mark E. Shaw.

After one person responded by claiming the cop and Brutcher went to school together, another shot back that they went to different high schools and “were just the same age and graduated the same year.”

Brutcher, 35, displayed a fascination with guns on Facebook – even proudly showing off a handgun at a wedding in one Facebook post from 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RJPdb_0iaU2qd600
Slain officer Alex Hamzy was one of Brutcher’s Facebook friends and had previously “liked” one of Brutcher’s photos.
Nick Brutcher/Facebook

He ambushed three Bristol Police officers at his home Wednesday after calling in a phony domestic violence 911 call. Brutcher told cops he and his 32-year-old brother Nathaniel were arguing, but authorities said he met officers outside the home with a gun and opened fire.

Besides Hamzy, Sgt. Dustin Demonte was also killed in the attack while Officer Alec Lurato remains in critical condition after being fired on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5vPR_0iaU2qd600
Brutcher called 911 for a fake domestic violence report and than ambushed Hamzy and the other officers when they arrived.
Officer Down Memorial Page
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eDNbF_0iaU2qd600
Sgt. Dustin Demonte was also killed in the attack.
Connecticut State Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpzkt_0iaU2qd600
Police at the scene of the shooting in Bristol, Connecticut on October 13, 2022.
Doug Healey for the NYPost
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OuBha_0iaU2qd600
A vigil for the fallen officers in Bristol on October 14, 2022.
Douglas Healey for New York Post

Nicholas was killed by police at the scene, and Nathaniel was wounded. It’s unclear if Nathaniel was struck by gunfire from his brother or police.

Nathaniel returned home Friday after suffering gunshot wounds in both legs.

New York Post

