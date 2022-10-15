ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

martincitytelegraph.com

Leawood Welcomers invite KC members along the state line

The Leawood Welcomers, who have been a Leawood-based women’s social group since 1958, is now inviting their Kansas City counterparts to join them. Women who live within the Kansas City ZIP Codes that border Leawood, which would be 64145 and 64114 from Martin City to 95th Street, can now join the very active organization. Their fall luncheon is currently scheduled for Wednesday, October 19 at Jasper’s. (Reservations required.)
KANSAS CITY, MO
addictedtovacation.com

14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City

Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Bald Eagle, Owl Killed by Raccoons at Kansas Nature Center

A bald eagle and barn owl were killed last week at Prairie Park Nature Center in Lawrence, Kansas by wild raccoons. The birds belonged to the Birds of Prey exhibit at the center. The raccoons snuck in through a space between an outside wood fence and the wired-fence cage area where the birds lived, according to local reports.
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Saint Luke's says it will close 2 community hospitals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System said Tuesday it plans to close two community hospitals in Olathe and Shawnee. The health system said in a news release that it is part of a plan to move resources where patient demand is greatest. Emergency care will continue to...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

1 dead following Monday night shooting on Norton Avenue in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City on Monday night has left one person dead. It happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Norton Avenue, just north of E. 58th Street. That is several blocks east of Swope Parkway. One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Excelsior Springs kidnapping and rape: Everything we know and don't know about the case

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — NOTE: Details in this story may be considered graphic to some. The details read like a horrible true crime podcast — a woman showed up at an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home pleading for help. She said she'd been taken from Kansas City, held in a small room in a basement, bound, beaten, and raped. Police said she showed "obvious signs" of trauma. She said there were other victims.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO

