martincitytelegraph.com
Leawood Welcomers invite KC members along the state line
The Leawood Welcomers, who have been a Leawood-based women’s social group since 1958, is now inviting their Kansas City counterparts to join them. Women who live within the Kansas City ZIP Codes that border Leawood, which would be 64145 and 64114 from Martin City to 95th Street, can now join the very active organization. Their fall luncheon is currently scheduled for Wednesday, October 19 at Jasper’s. (Reservations required.)
Saint Luke’s closing two more community hospitals in Johnson County
Saint Luke's Health System plans to close two community hospital locations in Shawnee and Olathe by the end of the year.
addictedtovacation.com
14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City
Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
As temperatures drop in the KC area, is it legal to warm your car unattended?
With a drop in temperatures on Monday and cool weather expected to continue into Wednesday morning, people want to get into a warm car immediately. But is it legal to heat your car up unattended?
KCTV 5
Vehicle stolen from Kansas City mother working at pizza restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman needs your help in trying to find her vehicle, which was stolen while she was working at her job. “It says 10 o’clock, they used my debit card around KCK,” Tiffanie Lastere said. That was the last known location...
Hayward’s Pit BBQ founder remembered by friends and family
It is only fitting that Hayward Spears Sr. family and friends said their goodbyes to the BBQ baron over none other than BBQ.
Stolen Chiefs van found trashed at Kansas City tow lot
A Kansas City Chiefs fan returned to KC Monday to pick up a custom van that was stolen from a Northland hotel Sunday morning.
Woman killed in shooting near 57th, Norton in Kansas City
Kansas City police officers are investigating a homicide Monday night near 57th Street and Norton Avenue after a woman was found shot in a car.
Woman won’t be charged in shooting death of Kansas City firefighter
Jackson County prosecutors said the woman who shot and killed Kansas City firefighter Tony Santi won't be charged because it was self defense.
Meet the newest member of the FOX4 Morning Crew, Kristen Holloway
Please welcome Kristen Holloway to the FOX4 Kansas City Morning Crew!
KMBC.com
More than 2 dozen looking for a place to live after deadly KC apartment fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two dozen people are looking for a place to live after a deadly apartment fire early Monday. Kansas City firefighters found a man's body inside the Dorson Apartments near 10th Street and Benton Boulevard. The Dorson Apartments are more than 110 years old...
Bald Eagle, Owl Killed by Raccoons at Kansas Nature Center
A bald eagle and barn owl were killed last week at Prairie Park Nature Center in Lawrence, Kansas by wild raccoons. The birds belonged to the Birds of Prey exhibit at the center. The raccoons snuck in through a space between an outside wood fence and the wired-fence cage area where the birds lived, according to local reports.
KMBC.com
Saint Luke's says it will close 2 community hospitals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System said Tuesday it plans to close two community hospitals in Olathe and Shawnee. The health system said in a news release that it is part of a plan to move resources where patient demand is greatest. Emergency care will continue to...
KCTV 5
1 dead following Monday night shooting on Norton Avenue in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City on Monday night has left one person dead. It happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Norton Avenue, just north of E. 58th Street. That is several blocks east of Swope Parkway. One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
Two people found dead in wooded area of Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people after their bodies were found in a wooded area near 48th and Randolph.
kcur.org
This Halloween, explore all things spectral on these Kansas and Missouri ghost tours
Mercury is out of retrograde and spooky season is upon us. You know what they say — in the days leading up to Halloween, the veil between present and past is thinner than ever. If you love a haunted house — such as The Beast or Macabre Cinema in...
2 found killed after welfare check at Kansas City apartment
Kansas City police found two people dead at an apartment near Chestnut Circle and Holmes Road after conducting a welfare check.
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs kidnapping and rape: Everything we know and don't know about the case
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — NOTE: Details in this story may be considered graphic to some. The details read like a horrible true crime podcast — a woman showed up at an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home pleading for help. She said she'd been taken from Kansas City, held in a small room in a basement, bound, beaten, and raped. Police said she showed "obvious signs" of trauma. She said there were other victims.
Shooting victims found at Kansas City QuikTrip
Kansas City police responded to a Quiktrip gas station at 87th Street and I-435 Highway after two people were found shot.
