Bristol, CT

Connecticut Public

What we know about the deadly Bristol police shooting

More details have emerged regarding what happened the night two Bristol police officers were shot and killed and a colleague was injured in what officials have described as an ambush. Officer Alec Iurato was struck by gunfire, returned fire and killed the suspect, Bristol police announced in a Facebook post...
BRISTOL, CT
Hartford, CT
