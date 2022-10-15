Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Popular Boba Chain from Taiwan in Rowland Heights - Tiger SugarDinh LeeRowland Heights, CA
Related
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."
Charles Barkley knows just how big his new $100 million deal with TNT is.
Larsa Pippen Finally Opens Up On Her Relationship With Michael Jordan's Son
Larsa Pippen addressed the speculation about her and Marcus Jordan's relationship.
NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday
The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
Magic Johnson Revealed What Michael Jordan Told Him At 1 AM The Night Before Game 1 Against Clyde Drexler And The Trail Blazers In The 1992 NBA Finals
Magic Johnson revealed what Michael Jordan told him the night before Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals against Clyde Drexler and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Andrew Wiggins Explains Why He Took Paycut To Stay With Warriors: "You Never Know What The Future Holds. I'm Happy Here."
Andrew Wiggins reveals his motivation behind taking a paycut to stay with the Warriors.
Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Threatened To Beat Up Michael Jordan At A Birthday Party, NBA Legend Literally Ran Away
Mike Tyson almost beat Michael Jordan up at a birthday party in 1988 over a woman.
Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To Include Two First-Round Picks In A Trade Only If They Could Land Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell
The Lakers would have given up on their two future first-round picks if they could somehow get Kyrie Irving or Donovan Mitchell in a trade.
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors: Three Players Out For The Game, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, And Russell Westbrook Are Probable
The Los Angeles Lakers injury report ahead of their matchup against the Golden State Warriors could spell trouble for the 17-time NBA champions.
NBC Sports
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings
The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Tracy McGrady's Cold Reaction To LeBron James Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record: "It's Just Longevity, Man"
TMac had a matter-of-fact reaction when talking about LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's points record.
Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Powerful Superteam Next Summer With Kyrie Irving And Draymond Green
The Lakers could create a dominant superteam by adding Draymond Green and Kyrie Irving alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Young Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Pissed Off At Carmelo Anthony Who Constantly Bullied His Teammates And Decided To Defend And Stop Him
Carmelo Anthony's antics in 2013 made Giannis Antetokounmpo angry and he chose to guard him.
Jordan Poole's Massive 4-Year $140 Million Contract Is Actually Full Of Unrealistic Incentives: $1 Mil Per Season For MVP And DPOY
The Golden State Warriors may have managed to save some money by including several unrealistic incentives in Jordan Poole's 4-year $140 million contract extension.
Jamal Crawford praises LeBron James’ ‘The Shop’ for pulling Kanye West episode after rapper turns on George Floyd
Retired basketball star Jamal Crawford heaped praise on the LeBron James-produced program “The Shop” for canceling an interview with Kanye West following controversial remarks by the media personality. West’s remarks were connected to the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, a tragedy that led to weeks...
Patrick Beverley Sets The Record Straight On What Really Went Down With The Russell Westbrook Huddle Scandal: "We Told Russ On The Plane, Anything You Do, Bro, They Gonna Attack You."
Patrick Beverley defends Russell Westbrook over team huddle video.
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals He Never Had Beef With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "My Feelings Were Not Hurt That I Didn’t Have A Relationship With Kareem.”
Shaquille O'Neal opens up on his relationship with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, saying they never had beef.
Basketball World Reacts To The Greg Oden Job News
Former No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden has officially landed a new coaching gig. Oden, who spent the 2021-22 season as a graduate assistant for Ohio State, has joined Thad Matta's staff at Butler as the director of basketball operations. This move makes a ton of sense for Oden, who...
Michael Jordan Once Revealed Who Got Him His Very First Cigar: ''Up To That Point, I Had Never Smoked A Cigar''
Michael Jordan's love for cigars is well known and he once revealed who got him his very first cigar back in the day.
Tim Duncan Subtly Threw Shade At Kevin Garnett When Describing His Game After Retirement: "I'm Not A Yeller And A Screamer, A Jumper And A Pusher... I'm Not Gonna Go Out There And Try To Hurt Somebody Or Win By All Means."
Tim Duncan's take on his game after retiring could be construed as a slight shot at Kevin Garnett.
Lakers Daily
Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.https://lakersdaily.com/
Comments / 0