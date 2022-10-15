ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

247Sports

Tennessee's dramatic win over Alabama draws massive TV audience

All eyes were on Tennessee on Saturday during the Vols' highly anticipated showdown with rival Alabama. In addition to the sellout crowd of nearly 102,000 that packed into Neyland Stadium, a massive TV audience tuned in to watch a matchup between unbeaten, top-10 teams with College Football Playoff implications. Tennessee's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Instate Corner Announces Imminent Commitment Date

Four-star class of 2024 corner Kaleb Beasley is announcing his college commitment Friday night following his high school football game, the Nashville native announced on Twitter. Beasley is committing between a top group of LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Beasley plays at Nashville area power Lipscomb Academy. The Mustangs...
KNOXVILLE, TN
High School Football PRO

Nashville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The East Nashville Magnet High School football team will have a game with Franklin Road Academy on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Bruce Pearl offers Tennessee football shoutout after beating Alabama

Former Tennessee basketball coach Bruce Pearl sent the Vols football program a shoutout after Saturday's win over Alabama. Pearl, who led Vols hoops from 2005-11 and now coaches at Auburn, paid close attention to Tennessee's rise this season from a national perspective. "Worth every penny! How bout them Vols," Pearl...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Is Tennessee the real No. 1 team in America?

Tennessee finally returned to true relevance in college football with an incredible win over Alabama on Saturday. And despite having easily the best resume in America to this point, the Vols only moved up from No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 3. Should Tennessee’s record have...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

SEC analyst has a bold take that will make Vols fans lose their minds

The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Something old and something new in District 53

Though Tennessee House District 53 was freshly recarved in Tennessee’s most recent controversial redistricting plan, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jason Powell’s representation in the area is nothing new. With a slightly new geographic area, he stands in contrast to his challenger Dia Hart, a Black conservative who has spent...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Downtown businesses react to new stadium

One East Nashville woman said someone tried to steal her dog while she was walking through her neighborhood. A Middle Tennessee woman is shocked after a doctor shared her dad's personal information on a social media post. Mayor, Titans announce deal for new stadium. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Middle Tennessee cold snap ignites spike in heater repairs

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A cold snap has many people turning on their heaters for the first time this fall, and it has A/C companies blitzed with repair calls. Joshua Price, an A/C repair technician with Roscoe Brown Heating Cooling and Plumbing, says this is always one of his busiest times of the year.
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Scene

Campbell Enters Home Stretch With Substantial Financial Advantage

Disclosure reports filed over the weekend show that Democratic candidate Heidi Campbell has a substantial spending edge over Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles in the race for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. Reports show that Campbell had nearly $600,000 to spend at the start of the month. Ogles reports $455,803...
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

TWRA Seeks Public Input

THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY FISHERIES DIVISION IS SEEKING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON THEIR PROPOSED 2023 FISHING REGULATION PROPOSALS WHICH WERE PRESENTED DURING THE TENNESSEE FISH AND WILDLIFE COMMISSION’S MOST RECENT MEETING HELD AT FALL CREEK FALLS STATE PARK. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO PROVIDE COMMENTS ON THE PROPOSED REGULATION CHANGES NOW THRU NOVEMBER 15TH . TO PROVIDE COMMENTS, EMAIL TWRA AT FISHINGREG.COMMENTS@TN.GOV, OR WRITE TO TWRA FISHERIES DIVISION, 5107 EDMONDSON PIKE, NASHVILLE, TN 37211. THE TFWC WILL VOTE ON THE COMMERCIAL AND SPORT SPORTFISH REGULATIONS AT ITS DEC. 1-2 MEETING TO BE HELD IN MEMPHIS AT THE DUCKS UNLIMITED HEADQUARTERS. IF APPROVED, THE SPORT FISHING CHANGES WOULD BECOME EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2023. FOR MORE INFORMATION INCLUDING PROPSED CHANGES GO TO TN.GOV.
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Parent

Middle TN Holiday Craft Fairs in 2022

Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 (Fri 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 12 – 6 p.m.) Admission: $12 in advance ($15 at the door) ages 10 and older, free ages 9 and younger, $5 parking. More than 250 vendors will...
NASHVILLE, TN

