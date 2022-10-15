Read full article on original website
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee's dramatic win over Alabama draws massive TV audience
All eyes were on Tennessee on Saturday during the Vols' highly anticipated showdown with rival Alabama. In addition to the sellout crowd of nearly 102,000 that packed into Neyland Stadium, a massive TV audience tuned in to watch a matchup between unbeaten, top-10 teams with College Football Playoff implications. Tennessee's...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Instate Corner Announces Imminent Commitment Date
Four-star class of 2024 corner Kaleb Beasley is announcing his college commitment Friday night following his high school football game, the Nashville native announced on Twitter. Beasley is committing between a top group of LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Beasley plays at Nashville area power Lipscomb Academy. The Mustangs...
Nashville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
247Sports
Bruce Pearl offers Tennessee football shoutout after beating Alabama
Former Tennessee basketball coach Bruce Pearl sent the Vols football program a shoutout after Saturday's win over Alabama. Pearl, who led Vols hoops from 2005-11 and now coaches at Auburn, paid close attention to Tennessee's rise this season from a national perspective. "Worth every penny! How bout them Vols," Pearl...
atozsports.com
Alabama radio host has wild theory for why Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee Vols
A radio host in Alabama is having trouble accepting the Crimson Tide’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Vols. Ryan Fowler, host of “The Game on 100.9” in Tuscaloosa, sent a tweet on Monday night that suggested an official was celebrating a Vols touchdown in the first quarter.
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee the real No. 1 team in America?
Tennessee finally returned to true relevance in college football with an incredible win over Alabama on Saturday. And despite having easily the best resume in America to this point, the Vols only moved up from No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 3. Should Tennessee’s record have...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
atozsports.com
SEC analyst has a bold take that will make Vols fans lose their minds
The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
Something old and something new in District 53
Though Tennessee House District 53 was freshly recarved in Tennessee’s most recent controversial redistricting plan, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jason Powell’s representation in the area is nothing new. With a slightly new geographic area, he stands in contrast to his challenger Dia Hart, a Black conservative who has spent...
WSMV
Downtown businesses react to new stadium
One East Nashville woman said someone tried to steal her dog while she was walking through her neighborhood. A Middle Tennessee woman is shocked after a doctor shared her dad's personal information on a social media post. Mayor, Titans announce deal for new stadium. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Nashville...
WSMV
Middle Tennessee cold snap ignites spike in heater repairs
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A cold snap has many people turning on their heaters for the first time this fall, and it has A/C companies blitzed with repair calls. Joshua Price, an A/C repair technician with Roscoe Brown Heating Cooling and Plumbing, says this is always one of his busiest times of the year.
Tales of ghosts inside Gallatin’s Trousdale Place
"Ghostorian" recalls mysterious happenings along ghost tour outside Trousdale Place in Gallatin.
Nashville Scene
Campbell Enters Home Stretch With Substantial Financial Advantage
Disclosure reports filed over the weekend show that Democratic candidate Heidi Campbell has a substantial spending edge over Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles in the race for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. Reports show that Campbell had nearly $600,000 to spend at the start of the month. Ogles reports $455,803...
radio7media.com
TWRA Seeks Public Input
THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY FISHERIES DIVISION IS SEEKING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON THEIR PROPOSED 2023 FISHING REGULATION PROPOSALS WHICH WERE PRESENTED DURING THE TENNESSEE FISH AND WILDLIFE COMMISSION’S MOST RECENT MEETING HELD AT FALL CREEK FALLS STATE PARK. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO PROVIDE COMMENTS ON THE PROPOSED REGULATION CHANGES NOW THRU NOVEMBER 15TH . TO PROVIDE COMMENTS, EMAIL TWRA AT FISHINGREG.COMMENTS@TN.GOV, OR WRITE TO TWRA FISHERIES DIVISION, 5107 EDMONDSON PIKE, NASHVILLE, TN 37211. THE TFWC WILL VOTE ON THE COMMERCIAL AND SPORT SPORTFISH REGULATIONS AT ITS DEC. 1-2 MEETING TO BE HELD IN MEMPHIS AT THE DUCKS UNLIMITED HEADQUARTERS. IF APPROVED, THE SPORT FISHING CHANGES WOULD BECOME EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2023. FOR MORE INFORMATION INCLUDING PROPSED CHANGES GO TO TN.GOV.
Ferrari dealership arrives in Nashville
Italian luxury auto maker Ferrari has just opened its first exclusive dealership in Tennessee and it's right here in Nashville.
Nashville Parent
Middle TN Holiday Craft Fairs in 2022
Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 (Fri 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 12 – 6 p.m.) Admission: $12 in advance ($15 at the door) ages 10 and older, free ages 9 and younger, $5 parking. More than 250 vendors will...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville,TN)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Nashville on Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. The crash involved a stolen SUV and a tractor-trailer. The officials stated the 29-year-old Todd Bryant was traveling in a Lincoln Navigator along with two others when rear-ended a tractor-trailer near Rosa L.Park exit.
Investigation underway after shooting at Riverdale-Oakland High School football game
An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred at the Riverdale-Oakland High School football game Friday night at Riverdale High School.
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
Wednesday's intense storms in Middle Tennessee took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty.
MTSU to Host Murphy Center 50th Anniversary Kickoff Event to Unveil Facility Upgrades, Future Improvements
MTSU top administrators and coaches will gather to kick off a yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Murphy Center, opened in December 1972 and affectionately known as “The Glass House” — and now boasting a modernized look thanks to a $6 million renovation project.
