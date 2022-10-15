GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (TCD) – The body of missing mother was found in the trunk of a car over the weekend after police engaged in a high-speed chase with her son. Seventeen-year-old Tyler Roenz and his mother Michelle were reported missing to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas on Oct. 13. The two were last seen that day at approximately 11:40 a.m. on the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in Humble, Texas.

HUMBLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO