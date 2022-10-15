ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

Alleged 17-Year-Old Murderer Found West of Iowa, Victim in Trunk

Michelle Roenz, a 49-year-old mother and her 17-year-old son, Tyler, were last spotted together on the morning of Thursday, October 13 in Humble, Texas. That day, the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston, Texas put out an alert saying that they were searching for the black 2011 Mazda that was owned by the Roenz family after Michelle's husband and Tyler's dad told Harris County sheriff's deputies that they were missing.
HUMBLE, TX
truecrimedaily

Nebraska police find missing Texas mom's body after car chase with her son

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (TCD) – The body of missing mother was found in the trunk of a car over the weekend after police engaged in a high-speed chase with her son. Seventeen-year-old Tyler Roenz and his mother Michelle were reported missing to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas on Oct. 13. The two were last seen that day at approximately 11:40 a.m. on the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in Humble, Texas.
HUMBLE, TX
KPLC TV

UPDATE: 1 child found, suspects identified in Cypress AMBER Alert

Houston, Tx (KPLC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for five children who were last seen in the Cypress, Tx area on Tuesday morning. One child has been found, according to Louisiana State Police. Harris County Police have identified two suspects, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, and Jova Terrell, 27. Duncan...
CYPRESS, TX
Outsider.com

Texas Man Dies After Colliding With Deer on ATV

A Texas man lost his life recently in California after his ATV collided with a deer while riding in Rusk County. Officials note that the man had been riding on a local trail along a popular route when the deadly accident occurred. The victim was ejected from the all-terrain vehicle upon impact. The rider was also not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A mother in Texas has been charged with capital murder for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death at a park, officials said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter. The sheriff’s office said Towne...
TOMBALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust

FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
FAIRLAND, OK
KETV.com

I-80 pursuit leads Nebraska State Patrol to body in car's trunk

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol said troopers located a body in the trunk of a car following a pursuit Friday afternoon. NSP said they were chasing a vehicle alerted to them by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Texas around 2:45 p.m. The vehicle was believed to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KPLC TV

Stranded Boy Scouts troop rescued from New Mexico forest

SILVER CITY, N.M. (CNN) - A Boy Scouts troop from El Paso, Texas, was rescued after they were stranded for several days in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest. Nine adults and 16 kids set off Oct. 1 for what was supposed to be a week-long camping trip. However, heavy rain and a rising river prevented the scouts from leaving their campsite.
SILVER CITY, NM
KPLC TV

Bear euthanized after attacking 10-year-old boy

MORRIS, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A bear was euthanized after attacking a 10-year-old boy in Connecticut on Sunday, according to a spokesperson with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The boy was attacked around 11 a.m. and taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. He is...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy