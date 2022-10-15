ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

By IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) works to bring down Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Greeneville Sun

Reports: NFL to approve Stan Kroenke debt to pay St. Louis settlement

Final approval from the NFL for Rams owner Stan Kroenke's $571 million to settle a relocation lawsuit with St. Louis is expected from the league on Tuesday, per multiple reports. Kroenke owes St. Louis the balance of what was a $790 million settlement for moving the team to Los Angeles. The NFL collectively contributed $219 million, leaving Kroenke to pay the rest only after owners waive the limit in place...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith (59) walks on the sideline during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buffalo Bills won 41-15. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO, IL
The Greeneville Sun

Former Titans TE Delanie Walker announces retirement

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. Walker, 38, began his 14-season NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. He spent seven seasons with the 49ers before signing a four-year, $17.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2013. Walker will make it official on Tuesday afternoon when he holds a press conference at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Greeneville Sun

Christian McCaffrey Next Team Odds: Bills favored to land star RB

The Carolina Panthers fired their coach last week and unloaded one disgruntled offensive playmaker on Monday, but will they also move franchise running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline? The Panthers are reportedly open to listening to offers, although the chances of a deal being completed are uncertain. Carolina dropped to 1-5 on the season with Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and the Panthers have now lost 12 of their past 13 games overall. ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Greeneville Sun

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett leaves game with concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett sustained a concussion and has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett was injured midway into the third quarter after he was hit in the chest by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. The tackle caused Pickett's head to bounce off the ground. Mitchell Trubisky replaced Pickett, who completed 11 of 18 passes for 67 yards. He tossed his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter, a 6-yard scoring strike to Najee Harris. Pickett, 24, was selected by the Steelers with the 20th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. In two previous games this season, Pickett went 44 of 65 passing for 447 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions. --Field Level Media
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Greeneville Sun

Cardinals sign K Rodrigo Blankenship to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals added former Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to their practice squad Tuesday. The team also opened the practice window for guard Cody Ford, who is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the practice squad and released wideout Stanley Berryhill from the same unit. Blankenship provides insurance if Matt Prater (hip) is unable to go Thursday night when the Cardinals (2-4) host...
The Greeneville Sun

Reports: Bills S Jordan Poyer drove 15 hours to play in game vs. Chiefs

Bills safety Jordan Poyer traveled 15 hours by van to Kansas City to play in Buffalo's Week 6 game against the Chiefs, multiple media outlets reported Sunday. Team doctors didn't clear Poyer to play because of "resolving pneumothorax," otherwise known as a collapsed lung, according to reports. They didn't want him to travel to Kansas City by airplane due to the air pressure at such high altitudes, so Poyer took...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Broncos fear QB Russell Wilson will miss time

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Denver's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. NFL Network reported Tuesday the team fears a "significant injury" in what could be a fatal blow to a flagging offense. Brett Rypien is the only other quarterback on the Broncos' roster. Wilson is considered day-to-day, per NFL Network. Wilson is in pain, per the report, but...
DENVER, CO
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

