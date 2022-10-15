NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Reports: NFL to approve Stan Kroenke debt to pay St. Louis settlement
Final approval from the NFL for Rams owner Stan Kroenke's $571 million to settle a relocation lawsuit with St. Louis is expected from the league on Tuesday, per multiple reports. Kroenke owes St. Louis the balance of what was a $790 million settlement for moving the team to Los Angeles. The NFL collectively contributed $219 million, leaving Kroenke to pay the rest only after owners waive the limit in place...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts Rodrigo Blankenship (3) stretches on the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoffs-Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith (59) walks on the sideline during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buffalo Bills won 41-15. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys
Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott , owner Jerry Jones and receiver Amari Cooper talk prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Jets Packers Football
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
NFL: Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs
Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Former Titans TE Delanie Walker announces retirement
Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. Walker, 38, began his 14-season NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. He spent seven seasons with the 49ers before signing a four-year, $17.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2013. Walker will make it official on Tuesday afternoon when he holds a press conference at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. ...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Christian McCaffrey Next Team Odds: Bills favored to land star RB
The Carolina Panthers fired their coach last week and unloaded one disgruntled offensive playmaker on Monday, but will they also move franchise running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline? The Panthers are reportedly open to listening to offers, although the chances of a deal being completed are uncertain. Carolina dropped to 1-5 on the season with Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and the Panthers have now lost 12 of their past 13 games overall. ...
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett leaves game with concussion
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett sustained a concussion and has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett was injured midway into the third quarter after he was hit in the chest by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. The tackle caused Pickett's head to bounce off the ground. Mitchell Trubisky replaced Pickett, who completed 11 of 18 passes for 67 yards. He tossed his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter, a 6-yard scoring strike to Najee Harris. Pickett, 24, was selected by the Steelers with the 20th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. In two previous games this season, Pickett went 44 of 65 passing for 447 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions. --Field Level Media
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Logo for Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football on television camera pictured at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: Nashville
No. 18-Delanie Walker: Tennessee Titans tight end Walker (82) watches the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game at Nissan Stadium Aug. 25, 2019. Gw59943
Cardinals sign K Rodrigo Blankenship to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals added former Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to their practice squad Tuesday. The team also opened the practice window for guard Cody Ford, who is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the practice squad and released wideout Stanley Berryhill from the same unit. Blankenship provides insurance if Matt Prater (hip) is unable to go Thursday night when the Cardinals (2-4) host...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Pressure by Jets, Right Side of Line
The New York Jets didn't have to blitz to put immense pressure on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Should Yosh Nijman be part of the solution?
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Bills S Jordan Poyer drove 15 hours to play in game vs. Chiefs
Bills safety Jordan Poyer traveled 15 hours by van to Kansas City to play in Buffalo's Week 6 game against the Chiefs, multiple media outlets reported Sunday. Team doctors didn't clear Poyer to play because of "resolving pneumothorax," otherwise known as a collapsed lung, according to reports. They didn't want him to travel to Kansas City by airplane due to the air pressure at such high altitudes, so Poyer took...
Report: Broncos fear QB Russell Wilson will miss time
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Denver's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. NFL Network reported Tuesday the team fears a "significant injury" in what could be a fatal blow to a flagging offense. Brett Rypien is the only other quarterback on the Broncos' roster. Wilson is considered day-to-day, per NFL Network. Wilson is in pain, per the report, but...
Instant analysis: Aaron Rodgers takes a beating as Packers manhandled by Jets
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 with a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game: What I didn’t like Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to need a long ice bath after that one because he got beat up by the Jets, who manhandled the Green Bay offensive line. ...
