WISH-TV
Fall color nearly peaking in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fall color has become more noticeable in the past week across Indiana. Northern Indiana is near the peak of their leaves changing colors. Meanwhile, partial color is apparent for the rest of the state. With breezy conditions to start off this week, a good amount of leaves could fall onto the ground.
readthereporter.com
Carmel sets trick-or-treat hours on Halloween night
The City of Carmel has announced that the official hours of trick or treating in the city will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Homes welcoming trick or treaters should turn on their porch lights. If you do not wish to receive trick or treaters or have run out of candy, please turn off your porch lights.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Queen Eggroll
A new restaurant has rolled into town, bringing a taste of the Philippines to Brownsburg. Sherman learned more from Queen Eggroll herself! For more information, click here.
WISH-TV
NICU graduate excited about construction of new facility at Ascension St. Vincent
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis has started a new project to house the mothers and babies in its neonatal intensive care unit. Construction crews broke ground for the new building on its 86th Street Campus, which is connected to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. Elise Olsen,...
WISH-TV
Billionaire gives $2.4M to Girl Scouts of Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana has received a $2.4 million gift from billionaire MacKenzie Scott. She’s the former wife of Jeff Bezos, the executive chairman of Amazon. The Indianapolis-based group was one of 29 local Girl Scouts branches given the historic donation. A total...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Indianapolis, Indiana
Feel like your Indiana itinerary is missing a little special something? Exploring some of the best day trips from Indianapolis is a great place to start. Whether you’re looking to add bucket list experiences at epic state parks, take postcard-perfect photographs of dazzling natural landscapes, or get a taste of another iconic big American city, you’ll find them all in close proximity to Indiana’s capital.
indyschild.com
Magic of Lights returns to Ruoff Music Center, Nov. 18
Magic of Lights is a dazzling drive-through experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters created with the latest LED technology. Experience the light displays from the comfort and safety of your car as you wind through the sparkling path of Noblesville’s favorite holiday tradition. One carload, one price. At...
WISH-TV
Nonprofit seeks donations to open cat café in Hamilton County
There’s a “purrrfect” idea that you can help turn into a reality!. Jenni Beesley, co-founder of the Namaste Cat Café, Ivan Frink, co-founder of Namaste Cat Café, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their current idea, the mission behind it and the upcoming fundraiser to help make it happen.
Local hospitals have limited beds amid RSV surge among children
Peyton Manning Children's Hospital is warning parents tonight amid a surge in RSV cases. It's not just Peyton Manning seeing an influx in RSV cases, Riley Hospital for Children is seeing it too.
Fox 59
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
Current Publishing
Magician holds shows at Feinstein’s
David Ranalli is certainly practiced in the art of deception. “I got to meet (famous magician) David Copperfield when I started (at age 13), and I started doing magic in different types of restaurants when I was about 14,” Ranalli said. “I studied communications and public relations at Southern Illinois University. I use a lot of that (experience) in my show and to kind of uphold my career.”
readthereporter.com
Fishers invites you to come pumpkin chuckin’!
Join the Fishers Volunteer Team and help at the Fishers Fire Foundation Pumpkin Chuck at the AgriPark on Saturday, Nov. 5. Volunteers will help set up, check-in participants, assist with pumpkin chucking, and tear down. Shifts include 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 2 to 5 p.m. Don’t know what...
Store closes in Indianapolis food desert, community leaders cite safety concerns
Community leaders believe crime is playing a factor in the Dollar General closing at 38th and College.
WISH-TV
Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough recalled due to possible plastic pieces
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nestlé USA is voluntarily recalling some of its ready-to-bake, refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough because the dough could contain white plastic pieces. The recall affects Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products that were made between June and September 2022...
Fox 59
On this date, the earliest and largest October snow storm hits central Indiana
October is officially the start of the snow season and overnight, the first snow of the season occurred for the city of Indianapolis. Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989? It started on this date – October 18, the earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city. Officially .2″ fell by midnight, but we would go on to receive a total of 9.3″ of snow from the 18th to the 20th.
WISH-TV
Family moves out after home shot at several times
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man and family are frustrated after their home was shot at five times since August. Doorbell video caught the latest incident on Oct.16. It showed video of a vehicle pulling up to the 1400 block of North Audubon Drive, moments later several shots were fired into the home.
WISH-TV
Practicing mindfulness after a cancer diagnosis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman says her positive thinking helped her beat cancer. Now, she has made it her mission to help others deal with a diagnosis. At 44, Sarah McDonald was diagnosed with two types of cancer: salivary gland — a rare, incurable disease — and breast cancer.
indyschild.com
All Aboard the Sullivan Express to the North Pole – Tickets on Sale Nov. 1
All aboard to visit Santa at the North Pole! The Sullivan Express train ride has been a family favorite for years. Here is what you need to know about this Indianapolis holiday tradition!. What to Expect. The Santa Express to the North Pole takes place at Sullivan Hardware & Garden’s...
WTHR
Indianapolis passes $1.5 billion budget
Indianapolis now has an official plan to improve the city next year. Last night, the city passed the proposed budget for 2023.
