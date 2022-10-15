Read full article on original website
Man charged in connection with crash that killed 2, injured 1 in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A KCK man has been charged in connection with a crash in KCMO, which killed ultimately killed two people and injured another earlier this month. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 28-year-old Jose Angel Vega has been charged with:. Two counts of second-degree...
Vehicle stolen from Kansas City mother working at pizza restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman needs your help in trying to find her vehicle, which was stolen while she was working at her job. “It says 10 o’clock, they used my debit card around KCK,” Tiffanie Lastere said. That was the last known location...
Police identify two victims found dead in Northland woods
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers continue to investigate the deaths of two people found in woods just west of Worlds of Fun. The Kansas City Police Department said that on Sunday about 2 p.m., officers responded to NE 48th Street and Randolph Road for a medical call. A release...
Prosecutor’s office will not charge woman following fatal shooting of off-duty firefighter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, citing self defense, says that a woman will not be charged after fatally shooting an off-duty firefighter earlier this month. “We grieve with the family and community over this tragic loss of life of Mr. Santi,” the prosecutor’s office...
1 dead following Monday night shooting on Norton Avenue in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City on Monday night has left one person dead. It happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Norton Avenue, just north of E. 58th Street. That is several blocks east of Swope Parkway. One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
KCPD looking for pickup truck after pedestrian is struck, critically injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a pickup truck after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured on Monday morning. It happened at 6:44 a.m. in the area of 23rd Street and Topping Avenue, which is right by Blue Valley Park. The...
KCK NAACP branch president arrested, accused of striking police officer at hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NAACP branch president for Kansas City, Kansas, has bonded out of jail after an incident over the weekend. Overbrook police stated an officer had pulled over Tarence Maddox, 39, for speeding. Police also found Maddox to be driving on a suspended license, according to a release.
Police report two bodies found in woods, deaths investigated as suspicious
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers have opened a death investigation after two people died in woods just west of Worlds of Fun. The Kansas City Police Department said that on Sunday about 2 p.m., officers responded NE 48th Street and Randolph Road for a medical call. A release from...
3 charged after shots are fired at Independence police
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three man have been charged after shots were fired at Independence police during a high-speed pursuit last week. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office:. Kammron C. Tucker, 27, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of second-degree assault, and...
No injuries following fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was injured following a house fire in Overland Park on Sunday evening. Fire crews reported to the 9800 block of W. 132nd Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Crews reported fire through the roof of a two-story home. Everyone had evacuated the...
1 dead, dozens displaced after apartment fire in KC
ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro. ATF investigators are searching for a group of thieves who rammed their way inside three businesses in the Kansas City metro during a rash of gun store burglaries.
Police: Man, woman found dead inside KCMO apartment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside an apartment. The KCPD said that officers were called to the 8700 block of Chestnut Circle just before 1 p.m. for a welfare check. That is near...
2 seriously injured in Monday afternoon shooting, KCPD says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people seriously injured. The call about the shooting appears to have come out at 1:20 p.m. According to the police, two shooting victims were located at the QuikTrip near E. 87th...
KC Unsolved: Family searches for justice a year after 15-year-old fatally shot on mother’s porch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family members are still searching for justice more than a year after a 15-year-old was shot and killed on his mother’s front porch in Kansas City near 35th Street and Agnes Avenue. Da’Mario Gentry’s aunt, Janelle Morris, said his mother had just stepped inside...
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. There’s no information about the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News...
1 dead, 1 wounded in double-shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Police say they observed a crash involving multiple vehicles in the area. Two shooting victims were found in one of...
Kansas City man sentenced for two armed robberies of hotels on same day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in two armed robberies of hotels on the same day. A U.S. District Judge sentenced 30-year-old Anthony Payne Jr. to 17 years in federal prison without parole. Payne is also ordered by the court to pay $860 in restitution.
Northmoor, Basehor gun stores burglarized after truck backs through front door
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Northmoor gun store is fixing up shop after two people broke in early Monday morning stealing little but leaving behind thousands of dollars in damages. Security video showed by Cory’s Northland Gun store staff Monday showed it happened around 3:30 a.m. Cory’s is off...
Multiple agencies join forces in investigation of Timothy Haslett, Jr.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Excelsior Springs man faces multiple felony charges after a woman said she escaped his basement while bound with duct tape and wearing a metal collar. Timothy Haslett, Jr. is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault. His arraignment is set in Clay County for...
ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro
Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods near Worlds of Fun. A Kansas City community in the Northland is shaken up after police found two bodies in a wooded area just west of Worlds of Fun.
