Ella M. Badon
Ella Mary Ashe Badon of Ponchatoula, LA, was born on February 1, 1927 in Donaldsonville, LA, to the union of Elizabeth and Joseph Ashe. She has been a loyal and faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for approximately 70 years. She graduated from O.W. Dillon in 1943 at the age of 16. Prevailing through all adversity at the time, she acquired her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Southern University in Baton Rouge. In 1961, she obtained a Master of Science degree in Education from Indiana University.
Eva Antroinette Devonne Peters
Eva Antroinette Devonne Peters (September 30,1973–October 15, 2022) lived a beautiful, regal life. A graceful woman with a contagious spirit. She provided love, support and solace for so many while asking for nothing in return. To know Eva was to love her. She left a remarkable impact on everyone she came in contact with.
William Lawrence Brown, Sr.
William Lawrence (Larry) Brown of Hammond, Louisiana, died peacefully on October 12, 2022, at the age of 90. A native of Bessemer, Alabama, Larry moved to Hammond in 1959, with his wife Flora, to work as an ornamental horticulturist at LSU’s Agricultural Research Station where he specialized in breeding azaleas for over 30 years. A founding member of the Louisiana chapter of the Azalea Society of America, Larry loved creating beauty, often contributing floral arrangements to the First Presbyterian Church, where he was a former deacon and elder. He was a long-time member of the Hammond Kiwanis Club and a board member of the local Habitat for Humanity.
Etan Shiri Williams
Etan “Poppa” Williams entered into eternal life on October 13, 2022, at his residence in Bogalusa, LA. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Catherine Bickham and Henry Chatman; Paternal grandparents, Frank Bridges, Sr. and Rosie Bridges James. He is survived by one daughter, London Abram...
John M. Burton
John M. Burton, 63, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Funeral service at noon, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, 11427 C.B. Temple Sr. Rd., Kentwood, LA. Interment Sweet Home Cemetery, Kentwood, LA.
Gloria Nell Jefferson
On August 29, 1952, in Tylertown, Mississippi, Gloria Nell Jefferson was born as the fourth of six children to Willie J. and Butha Lee Lowe. She worshipped during her formative years at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Tylertown, Mississippi. As of her passing, she was a current member at Outreach Full Gospel Baptist Church of Franklinton, Louisiana.
Frederick Joseph Charles Wichers III
Frederick Joseph Charles Wichers III passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the age of 65. Depending on where you knew him, he went by Joey or Fred. Joey was born in New Orleans, LA on August 6, 1957 to Frederick J. Wichers, Jr. and Madeline Whitehead Wichers. Joey...
William Talmadge Sims
William, age 83, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. William was a wonderful family man who loved family time and going on vacations. He was a hardworking man and spent his free time doing woodworking projects and fishing. William loved his country and was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He will be forever missed.
Ruby Ellen Wagner Owens
Ruby, age 85, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was a resident of Albany, LA. Ruby was a woman of many interests and loved creating things. She enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, and painting. She was an avid gardener and was a lover of all flowers. Ruby was also a proud member of her church. Although she had many hobbies, her family was her number one priority. She loved spending time with her family. Ruby was a loving woman who will be forever missed by all who knew her.
Elsie Diaz Jenkins O’Keefe
Mrs. Elsie Diaz Jenkins O’Keefe was tenderly whisked, by angel’s wings, to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Her earthly journey ended surrounded by her family. She leaves this life to join many of her loved ones. She does not leave us empty handed, however, as she left with us her deep love for family and its unbreakable bond.
Barbara Lynn Fontenot Corcoran
Barbara “Bobbie” Lynn Fontenot Corcoran passed away at the age 91 on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Baton Rouge, LA surrounded by her children. Barbara was born to Herbert and Lula Fontenot in Washington, Louisiana on April 11, 1931. Barbara grew up in...
Joyce Gain Collens
Joyce Gain Collens passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 in Covington, LA at the age of 97. She was born Joyce Margaret Gain on July 13, 1925 in Shanghai, China to South Africans, Katherine Barnes Gain and Peter Douglas Gerald Gain. Joyce is survived by her brother, Peter B....
Livingston man dies in two-vehicle crash near Walker
WALKER---On October 18, 2022, shortly after 3:00 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 1024 east of LA 447 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 81-year-old Freddie Minton of Walker. The initial investigation revealed that Minton was driving...
Glorioso, Landry lead Southeastern at TVA Community Credit Union Invitational
KILLEN, Ala. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team wrapped up the fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a sixth-place finish in the TVA Community Credit Union Invitational which concluded Tuesday at Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club. SLU finished the tournament with a three-day team...
Suspect charged with home invasion, attempted armed robbery
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Slidell man after he barged into a neighbor’s residence while armed with a knife. At approximately 4 a.m., on Monday (October 17), STPSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in Clarise Court near Slidell in reference to a home invasion.
STPSO investigates fatal crash
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday (October 15) evening near Folsom. Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Utility Terrain Vehicles (side-by-side) was struck by a 2500 Dodge pickup truck on Willie Road (formerly Hwy 1077) near the intersection of Richards Road.
