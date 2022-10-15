Read full article on original website
Debbie Johnson Is a ‘90 Day Fiance’ OG! See The TLC Star’s Net Worth, How She Makes Money, More
90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson first made her appearance in the franchise in 2018 with a supporting role in her son Colt Johnson’s love story with Larissa Dos Santos Lima, but the mom of one has gone on to create her own narrative on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Following Colt’s hasty departure from their shared home, the Las Vegas resident was in a bind looking for a place to live and looked toward her new boyfriend, Tony. So how does Debbie make money? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Debbie’s net worth and more.
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Tags Drake Song After Chantel Everett’s Rumored Romance With the Rapper
Throwing shade? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno tagged a Drake song in a new social media post after his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), was rumored to be dating the rapper. While posting a video that shared real estate stats via his Instagram Story on Monday, October...
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His co-star and sister once had to confront him about his behavior.
Meghan Markle Reflects on the Possibility of Archie and Lilibet Pursuing Acting: ‘Good Luck’
Honesty hour. After Meghan Markle’s long career in Hollywood, she revealed how she would feel if she and husband Prince Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, wanted to pursue a career in entertainment. “I would say, ‘Great!’” the Duchess of Sussex, 41, assured during an interview with Variety published...
Matthew Perry Opened Up About His Addiction Struggles During "Friends" And His Near-Death Experience From Opioids
"Season 9 was the year that I was sober the whole way through. And guess which season I got nominated for best actor? I was like, 'That should tell me something.'"
