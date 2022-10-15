ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Primo: The face of an NBA franchise?

Can a player who averaged 5.8 points per game in his first season and won’t open his second in the starting lineup become the face of an NBA franchise?. The San Antonio Spurs appear to think so. The team is using the likeness of Josh Primo on billboards around the city to promote ticket sales for the 2022-23 season, which tips off for the NBA on Tuesday night and for the Spurs on Wednesday night, when they take on the Charlotte Hornets.
Jalen Hurts tabs Landon Dickerson for bear protection

Jalen Hurts enjoys being in the outdoors “to decompress” from his job as the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback. And he said in the latest episode of Whistle’s “Days Off” series that if he ever got lost in the woods, he hopes Eagles teammate Landon Dickerson is with him.
Joseph Goodman: Birmingham Legion FC takes aim at history with home playoff game

Birmingham Legion FC plays its first home playoff game at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Protective Stadium. Hammer Down, as they say. And hammer the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, too. Legion has a team that can make a deep run in the USL Championship playoffs, and I think they can do it. It all starts with a victory at home, though. Time to pack out Protective Stadium, and get loud for a club that has fought through so much to bring this game to Birmingham.
Alabama-Tennessee draws biggest college football TV audience of season

The Alabama-Tennessee thriller brought a massive television audience, CBS announced Tuesday. The 52-49 Vol win was the most-watched college football game of the season on any network with an average of 11.557 million viewers, according to the network. That marks the biggest audience for this rivalry game in records dating back to 1987.
NFL Monday night: Broncos follow prime-time pattern

Another prime-time game for Denver, another low-scoring nail-biter for the Broncos. Denver has played in prime time four times in the first six weeks of the NFL’s 2022 season. The Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks 17-16 in the Week 1 Monday night game, defeated the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in the Week 3 Sunday night game, lost to the Indianapolis Colts 12-9 in overtime in the Week 5 Thursday night game and, in the Week 6 Monday night game, lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16 in overtime.
Jalen Hurts conducts ‘Quarterback 101’ for Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles used the formula that had allowed them to win their first five games of the 2022 NFL season in Game No. 6 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night – the defense throttled the opposing offense in the first half while quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense exploded in the second quarter.
Bill Belichick spotlights Ozzie Newsome for Patriots players

After New England defeated Cleveland 38-15 on Sunday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick recommended that his players walk back on the field on the way to the busses to take note of some of the names in the Browns’ Ring of Honor at FirstEnergy Stadium, including that of former Alabama standout Ozzie Newsome.
