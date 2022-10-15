Read full article on original website
Former Alabama pitcher makes ‘miraculous’ recovery for Phillies
Philadelphia didn’t use David Robertson in its 2-0 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday, but he was available in the Phillies’ bullpen. That wasn’t the case during Philadelphia’s four-game victory over the Atlanta Braves in the NL...
Josh Primo: The face of an NBA franchise?
Can a player who averaged 5.8 points per game in his first season and won’t open his second in the starting lineup become the face of an NBA franchise?. The San Antonio Spurs appear to think so. The team is using the likeness of Josh Primo on billboards around the city to promote ticket sales for the 2022-23 season, which tips off for the NBA on Tuesday night and for the Spurs on Wednesday night, when they take on the Charlotte Hornets.
Jalen Hurts tabs Landon Dickerson for bear protection
Jalen Hurts enjoys being in the outdoors “to decompress” from his job as the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback. And he said in the latest episode of Whistle’s “Days Off” series that if he ever got lost in the woods, he hopes Eagles teammate Landon Dickerson is with him.
‘Larger than life:’ Foley set to rename field for former coaches Lester Smith, Bud Pigott
They never cursed unless “shoot,” “dang,” “dadgummit” or “sapsucker” are considered vulgarities. “I might throw a headset every now and then,” former Foley High School head football coach Lester Smith mused. Smith — who quarterbacked the Lions’ 1961 undefeated state championship...
Joseph Goodman: Birmingham Legion FC takes aim at history with home playoff game
Birmingham Legion FC plays its first home playoff game at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Protective Stadium. Hammer Down, as they say. And hammer the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, too. Legion has a team that can make a deep run in the USL Championship playoffs, and I think they can do it. It all starts with a victory at home, though. Time to pack out Protective Stadium, and get loud for a club that has fought through so much to bring this game to Birmingham.
Alabama-Tennessee draws biggest college football TV audience of season
The Alabama-Tennessee thriller brought a massive television audience, CBS announced Tuesday. The 52-49 Vol win was the most-watched college football game of the season on any network with an average of 11.557 million viewers, according to the network. That marks the biggest audience for this rivalry game in records dating back to 1987.
NFL Monday night: Broncos follow prime-time pattern
Another prime-time game for Denver, another low-scoring nail-biter for the Broncos. Denver has played in prime time four times in the first six weeks of the NFL’s 2022 season. The Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks 17-16 in the Week 1 Monday night game, defeated the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in the Week 3 Sunday night game, lost to the Indianapolis Colts 12-9 in overtime in the Week 5 Thursday night game and, in the Week 6 Monday night game, lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16 in overtime.
Jalen Hurts conducts ‘Quarterback 101’ for Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles used the formula that had allowed them to win their first five games of the 2022 NFL season in Game No. 6 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night – the defense throttled the opposing offense in the first half while quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense exploded in the second quarter.
Did NASCAR suspend Bubba Wallace a race for fight or for Las Vegas crash?
Bubba Wallace received a one-race suspension from NASCAR on Tuesday. An investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday’s incident at Las Vegas and...
Bill Belichick spotlights Ozzie Newsome for Patriots players
After New England defeated Cleveland 38-15 on Sunday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick recommended that his players walk back on the field on the way to the busses to take note of some of the names in the Browns’ Ring of Honor at FirstEnergy Stadium, including that of former Alabama standout Ozzie Newsome.
