CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. declined 34.25 cents at $8.3625 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 7.50 cents at $6.7675 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 11.25 cents at $3.8625 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 13.75 cents at 13.7125 a bushel.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO