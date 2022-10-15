ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Officials: 6 rescued after overnight fire in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Fire crews in Newport helped rescue six people from an apartment fire Monday morning. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on West Sixth Street. Officials say there were three adults and three kids trapped inside the third floor that crews were able to get to safety. No injuries were reported.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Archives: Kenwood Towne Center opens in October 1987

CINCINNATI — The Kenwood Towne Center first opened its doors in October 1987. Although construction was not completed on time, inquisitive shoppers moved through the first phase of this multimillion dollar mall while final touches were being put in place. Meanwhile, merchants were optimistic about the mall and about...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Columbia Street in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Columbia Street in Georgetown. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
GEORGETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Shady Lane in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Shady Lane in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video...
NORTH BEND, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating shooting near Oakley Square

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Oakley Tuesday night. According to police, just before 9 p.m. District Two officers responded to a report of a shooting at Madison Road and Allston Street. According to police, one victim was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is causing delays along I-75 near downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along soutbound I-75 at 2nd Street near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors

CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, wires down on West Seymour Avenue in Carthage

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, wires down on West Seymour Avenue in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Robb Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Robb Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Dayton officer stabbed in the neck while responding to mental health call

DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton police officer is recovering after being stabbed in the neck while responding to a mental health call. Body cam video released captured the startling moment. The body camera video shows three officers in the home spending 15 minutes trying to convince 29-year-old Tyler Patrick...
DAYTON, OH

