WLWT 5
Officials: 6 rescued after overnight fire in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Fire crews in Newport helped rescue six people from an apartment fire Monday morning. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on West Sixth Street. Officials say there were three adults and three kids trapped inside the third floor that crews were able to get to safety. No injuries were reported.
WLWT 5
Archives: Kenwood Towne Center opens in October 1987
CINCINNATI — The Kenwood Towne Center first opened its doors in October 1987. Although construction was not completed on time, inquisitive shoppers moved through the first phase of this multimillion dollar mall while final touches were being put in place. Meanwhile, merchants were optimistic about the mall and about...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Columbia Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Columbia Street in Georgetown. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Shady Lane in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Shady Lane in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Archives: Covington family invites WLWT to home haunted by Confederate soldier
COVINGTON, Ky. — In the early 1980's, a family in Covington lived in a house with an unusual and unexpected house guest. Homeowner Janine VanDerveer invited WLWT to her home on Sanford Street in 1982 to tell us, and the rest of Cincinnati, that she and her family were living in a home haunted by a Confederate soldier.
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck at Martin Luther King and Campus Green drives in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck at Martin Luther King and Campus Green drives in Corryville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to reported structure fire
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire Monday morning in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire was reported to have broke out at 10:39 a.m. in the 4700 block of Trenton...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Police investigating shooting near Oakley Square
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Oakley Tuesday night. According to police, just before 9 p.m. District Two officers responded to a report of a shooting at Madison Road and Allston Street. According to police, one victim was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati nursing student shot in triple shooting renders aid to other victims
CINCINNATI — A local nursing student helped keep a shooting victim alive until paramedics could reach her. Then she realized she had also been shot. Cincinnati police responded to Reading Road near Summit Road in Roselawn in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. Three people had been shot...
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays along I-75 near downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along soutbound I-75 at 2nd Street near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above...
WLWT 5
Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors
CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: 3CDC unveils 'bold' vision to transform Duke Energy Convention Center
CINCINNATI — 3CDC presented its plan to redevelop the city's Duke Energy Convention center and surrounding space. CEO Steve Leeper on Monday presented the redesign plan to Cincinnati's Budget and Finance Committee. The plan would renovate Duke Energy Convention Center inside and out, creating a new design for people...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, wires down on West Seymour Avenue in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, wires down on West Seymour Avenue in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Robb Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Robb Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Dayton officer stabbed in the neck while responding to mental health call
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton police officer is recovering after being stabbed in the neck while responding to a mental health call. Body cam video released captured the startling moment. The body camera video shows three officers in the home spending 15 minutes trying to convince 29-year-old Tyler Patrick...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police responding to reports of an assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of an assault with injuries in Westwood, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The call came in at 6:44 for an assault on the 2700 block of Harrison Avenue. This is a...
