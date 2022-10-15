Read full article on original website
Linda Kaye Sharpe
We are saddened to announce the passing of Linda Kaye Phelps Meredith Williams Sharpe. She passed away on Sunday, October 16th, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 63, after a long battle with kidney disease. She was born in Bogalusa, LA, to Edward Phelps and Kathleen Woodard Phelps. She grew up in Dallas, TX and returned to Bogalusa at the age of 33, so that she could be around her family. She retired as a purchasing technician at Northshore Technical College, Sullivan Campus in Bogalusa and previously worked as a purchasing technician for the Bogalusa Medical Center for many years. She was loved dearly and will be very missed by her friends and family.
John M. Burton
John M. Burton, 63, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Funeral service at noon, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, 11427 C.B. Temple Sr. Rd., Kentwood, LA. Interment Sweet Home Cemetery, Kentwood, LA.
Frederick Joseph Charles Wichers III
Frederick Joseph Charles Wichers III passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the age of 65. Depending on where you knew him, he went by Joey or Fred. Joey was born in New Orleans, LA on August 6, 1957 to Frederick J. Wichers, Jr. and Madeline Whitehead Wichers. Joey...
Ella M. Badon
Ella Mary Ashe Badon of Ponchatoula, LA, was born on February 1, 1927 in Donaldsonville, LA, to the union of Elizabeth and Joseph Ashe. She has been a loyal and faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for approximately 70 years. She graduated from O.W. Dillon in 1943 at the age of 16. Prevailing through all adversity at the time, she acquired her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Southern University in Baton Rouge. In 1961, she obtained a Master of Science degree in Education from Indiana University.
Elsie Diaz Jenkins O’Keefe
Mrs. Elsie Diaz Jenkins O’Keefe was tenderly whisked, by angel’s wings, to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Her earthly journey ended surrounded by her family. She leaves this life to join many of her loved ones. She does not leave us empty handed, however, as she left with us her deep love for family and its unbreakable bond.
Barbara Lynn Fontenot Corcoran
Barbara “Bobbie” Lynn Fontenot Corcoran passed away at the age 91 on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Baton Rouge, LA surrounded by her children. Barbara was born to Herbert and Lula Fontenot in Washington, Louisiana on April 11, 1931. Barbara grew up in...
Eva Antroinette Devonne Peters
Eva Antroinette Devonne Peters (September 30,1973–October 15, 2022) lived a beautiful, regal life. A graceful woman with a contagious spirit. She provided love, support and solace for so many while asking for nothing in return. To know Eva was to love her. She left a remarkable impact on everyone she came in contact with.
Etan Shiri Williams
Etan “Poppa” Williams entered into eternal life on October 13, 2022, at his residence in Bogalusa, LA. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Catherine Bickham and Henry Chatman; Paternal grandparents, Frank Bridges, Sr. and Rosie Bridges James. He is survived by one daughter, London Abram...
Gerlinde Taylor
Gerlinde Taylor, a resident of Bogalusa, LA passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the age of 70. Gerlinde had a heart of gold and loved helping others. She enjoyed assembling Braille books for the blind. She also loved to play softball in her younger years. Gerlinde was also the secretary at Zion Lutheran Church.
William Lawrence Brown, Sr.
William Lawrence (Larry) Brown of Hammond, Louisiana, died peacefully on October 12, 2022, at the age of 90. A native of Bessemer, Alabama, Larry moved to Hammond in 1959, with his wife Flora, to work as an ornamental horticulturist at LSU’s Agricultural Research Station where he specialized in breeding azaleas for over 30 years. A founding member of the Louisiana chapter of the Azalea Society of America, Larry loved creating beauty, often contributing floral arrangements to the First Presbyterian Church, where he was a former deacon and elder. He was a long-time member of the Hammond Kiwanis Club and a board member of the local Habitat for Humanity.
Ruby Ellen Wagner Owens
Ruby, age 85, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was a resident of Albany, LA. Ruby was a woman of many interests and loved creating things. She enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, and painting. She was an avid gardener and was a lover of all flowers. Ruby was also a proud member of her church. Although she had many hobbies, her family was her number one priority. She loved spending time with her family. Ruby was a loving woman who will be forever missed by all who knew her.
Livingston man dies in two-vehicle crash near Walker
WALKER---On October 18, 2022, shortly after 3:00 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 1024 east of LA 447 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 81-year-old Freddie Minton of Walker. The initial investigation revealed that Minton was driving...
Glorioso, Landry lead Southeastern at TVA Community Credit Union Invitational
KILLEN, Ala. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team wrapped up the fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a sixth-place finish in the TVA Community Credit Union Invitational which concluded Tuesday at Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club. SLU finished the tournament with a three-day team...
Suspect charged with home invasion, attempted armed robbery
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Slidell man after he barged into a neighbor’s residence while armed with a knife. At approximately 4 a.m., on Monday (October 17), STPSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in Clarise Court near Slidell in reference to a home invasion.
STPSO investigates fatal crash
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday (October 15) evening near Folsom. Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Utility Terrain Vehicles (side-by-side) was struck by a 2500 Dodge pickup truck on Willie Road (formerly Hwy 1077) near the intersection of Richards Road.
