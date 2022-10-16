ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Micah Parsons Explains How Cowboys 'Win This Game!' vs. Eagles: 3 to Watch

By Mike D'Abate
Cowboys Country
 6 days ago

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 of the 2022 season, CowboysSI.com highlights three players on whom Cowboys fans might want to keep watch.

"If we stop the run,'' Micah Parsons has announced,'' we win this game!''

Is it really that simple?

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to move to 5-1 on the 2022 NFL season as they prepare to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.

Though many of Dallas’ most notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Cowboys take the field against the Eagles.

Tony Pollard

While the questions continue to linger over the status of quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush , the key to the Cowboys offensive success may lay within the running game. Though receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup have been more-than-adequate targets through the air, Dallas’ offense has been at its best when playing a strong concentration on theIr rushing attack.

Despite feature back Ezekiel Elliott getting the majority of the carries thus, his backfield mate, Pollard has become an equally dangerous option in the Cowboys ground game. In fact, he may be even more of a threat than Elliott. ... and that might matter as much as ever when Dallas plays at Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Pollard carried the ball eight times for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. His 57-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, in which Pollard broke multiple tackles, gave the Cowboys a lead which they would not surrender. However, the ex-Memphis Tiger is also well-versed as a receiver. This year, Pollard has hauled in seven passes for 71 yards. Utilizing his abilities as a dual-threat may be just the spark the Cowboys need to kick their offensive output into high gear.

Michael Gallup

With alpha wideout CeeDee Lamb being added to the injury report on Friday with a hip injury , Gallup may see his playing time increase for Sunday night’s contest. Though Lamb is listed as questionable, he is still expected to play. However, Dallas may find that leaning on Gallup a bit more may be a sound strategy.

Wherever he may align in Week 5, Gallup is not only likely to see an increase in playing time, he is also expected to provide Rush and the Cowboys offense with another potent weapon

In Week 5, Gallup caught four of five targets for 44 yards against the Rams, in a game which featured dominating performances by the Cowboys’ run game and their defense. Still, Gallup was able to make his presence felt in only his second game of the season. The veteran receiver appears to be rounding into form after last year's knee injury, just in time for this week’s NFC East clash with the Eagles.

Whether he is matched with Philly cornerback Darius Slay, his counterpart James Bradberry or facing zone coverage, he is also expected to provide the Cowboys offense with another potent weapon

Micah Parsons

Through the first five games of 2022, Parsons has become the premier defensive threat in the NFL. The 23-year-old has compiled 19 total tackles, 1.5 run stuffs and is tied for the league-lead (with New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon) with six sacks. In Dallas’ 22-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, Parsons he logged three tackles and two sacks on Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford.

And now Parsons has a game-plan reveal for Sunday.

"If we stop the run,'' Parsons tweeted on the eve of kickoff,'' we win this game!''

In Week 6, the Penn State product will be charged with disrupting the rhythm of the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts . As a result, Philadelphia’s offensive line is expected to double-team at the line of scrimmage. While they may be able to theoretically slow his production by doing so, Parsons’ occupying at least two offensive blockers on each play may allow several of Dallas’ other defenders the freedom to make plays.

Dallas, TX
