ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends Anthony Davis into shadow realm with nasty fake and finish

It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him

The drama between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has dominated headlines for the Golden State Warriors the past week, with the team saying they’ve moved past it and are focused only on the upcoming season. Green spoke publicly about the matter to reporters recently and on Sunday, Poole broke his silence. Jordan Poole says Draymond […] The post Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors

LeBron James didn’t waste any time implicitly calling out the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office. Minutes after the Lakers shot 10-of-4o from three-point range in an ultimately non-competitive 123-109 season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, LeBron — who effortless dropped 31 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists on 12-of-25 shooting […] The post LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers could get 2 stars back vs. Chiefs

The 49ers head into their toughest matchup of the year facing a mountain of adversity on the injury front. That mountain could look more like a molehill if San Francisco can get a couple of their injured stars back though. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Sunday intimated the team could get defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams back as early as next week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley breaks silence on Russell Westbrook allegedly refusing to join Lakers huddle

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately after he was accused of rejecting a Patrick Beverley-led huddle during a preseason game. The clip went completely viral — and understandably so — as it put Russ in a bad light with regard to his supposed willingness to work with […] The post Patrick Beverley breaks silence on Russell Westbrook allegedly refusing to join Lakers huddle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on heated fight with Marcus Smart

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid admits he himself was surprised to end up in a dust-up with both Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. For those who missed it, Embiid got involved in a heated altercation with the two Celtics early in the third quarter of their season opener. It all started when the Sixers superstar battled the Celtics’ defensive anchor for the rebound, but as Embiid got the ball, Smart’s arm got entangled on his.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Bulls dealt tough Zach LaVine injury update for season opener vs. Heat

The Chicago Bulls head into their season opener on Wednesday against the Miami Heat very shorthanded. Lonzo Ball is still injured but to make matters worse, Zach LaVine is also out due to injury management for his knee. He’s likely to miss the first of a back-to-back on Friday as well versus the Washington Wizards, paving the way for his debut on Saturday at home.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Zach LaVine’s eyebrow-raising response to missing season opener vs. Heat

The Chicago Bulls will be without star guard Zach LaVine on Wednesday in their season opener against the Miami Heat. However, it’s no reason to worry. As LaVine said himself, he’s not feeling any soreness or discomfort in his knee. Instead, it’s just a precautionary move. Via Julia Poe: “Zach LaVine told reporters here in […] The post Zach LaVine’s eyebrow-raising response to missing season opener vs. Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Jordan Poole eyeing his championship ring like a baddie has NBA Twitter buzzing

The Golden State Warriors finally got their 2021-22 championship rings on Tuesday night, and to say that Jordan Poole loves his new piece of jewelry would be a bit of an understatement at this point. Photos of Poole receiving his ring are going viral right now. You’ll quickly understand why this is the case once […] The post Warriors star Jordan Poole eyeing his championship ring like a baddie has NBA Twitter buzzing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy