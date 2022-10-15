Taylor Heinicke Time? Commanders Backup QB Could Start After Carson Wentz Injury

The Washington Commanders grabbed a much-needed win Thursday night against the Chicago Bears. However, it came at the price of potentially losing Carson Wentz for a few weeks.

The Washington Commanders are off this weekend after a 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football . But the team could look a little different next weekend against the Green Bay Packers.

It was revealed Saturday morning that quarterback Carson Wentz fractured his finger in the first half of Thursday's win and that he will head to Los Angeles to seek a medical opinion on whether or not he would need surgery. There are rumors swirling around that Wentz could miss up to six weeks, which likely means the Commanders will call upon backup Taylor Heinicke to fill in.

Heinicke started 15 games for Washington last season, throwing for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Commanders like Heinicke, but not enough to keep him as the starter despite playing most of the snaps at quarterback last season. Washington also drafted North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell in the fifth round of this year's draft, but he's been inactive for all six of the team's games so far.

The team could turn to Howell at some point, but while the team is still fighting on the small sliver of hope for this year's playoffs, Heinicke will likely be under center should Wentz miss any time ... and he'll be tasked with continuing the turnaround for Washington this season.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here .

Follow Commander Country on Twitter .