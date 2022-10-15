Social Media reacts: Oklahoma Sooners rolling, lead Kansas 35 to 21 at halftime

The Oklahoma Sooners got off to a hot start on the first drive of the game and didn’t slow down, scoring 35 points in the first half for the second time this season and more points than they have in any game the last three weeks.

With Dillon Gabriel returning from concussion protocol, the Oklahoma Sooners offense is cruising, putting up more than 400 points in the first half and converting 7 of 9 third downs. Gabriel is 21 of 29 for 304 yards and a touchdown, hitting big throws down the field.

The rushing attack has been phenomenal in the first half. Eric Gray’s led the way with 10 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Jovantae Barnes opened the scoring and has seven carries for 24 yards and two touchdowns.

After allowing 14 points in the first quarter, the Sooners’ defense stepped up and went on a run where they forced three punts and got the incredible C.J. Coldon interception for four straight stops from the last two minutes of the first to about the five-minute mark of the second quarter.

Oklahoma got the ball back with 1:36 to play in the first half, and Brent Venables slow played that final drive, leaving them with little time to work with as they tried to score at the end.

Oklahoma’s racked up 487 yards of total offense at 8.9 yards per play and are rolling. If the defense can continue to get stops like they’ve done, the Sooners will have a great shot at winning this one and getting back above .500 on the season.

