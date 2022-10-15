ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Social Media reacts: Oklahoma Sooners rolling, lead Kansas 35 to 21 at halftime

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DHk8s_0iaTxtdm00

The Oklahoma Sooners got off to a hot start on the first drive of the game and didn’t slow down, scoring 35 points in the first half for the second time this season and more points than they have in any game the last three weeks.

With Dillon Gabriel returning from concussion protocol, the Oklahoma Sooners offense is cruising, putting up more than 400 points in the first half and converting 7 of 9 third downs. Gabriel is 21 of 29 for 304 yards and a touchdown, hitting big throws down the field.

The rushing attack has been phenomenal in the first half. Eric Gray’s led the way with 10 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Jovantae Barnes opened the scoring and has seven carries for 24 yards and two touchdowns.

After allowing 14 points in the first quarter, the Sooners’ defense stepped up and went on a run where they forced three punts and got the incredible C.J. Coldon interception for four straight stops from the last two minutes of the first to about the five-minute mark of the second quarter.

Oklahoma got the ball back with 1:36 to play in the first half, and Brent Venables slow played that final drive, leaving them with little time to work with as they tried to score at the end.

Oklahoma’s racked up 487 yards of total offense at 8.9 yards per play and are rolling. If the defense can continue to get stops like they’ve done, the Sooners will have a great shot at winning this one and getting back above .500 on the season.

That half should allay any concerns

Wise words from Superman

Freshman are playing really well

Dillon Gabriel making the difference

C.J. Coldon with an incredible play

They have their leader back

Defense playing well

Brayden Willis continuing his fantastic season

The trio has been fantastic

Totally different defense

Eric Gray's been phenomenal

Brayden Willis is that dude

Someone needs to get some pressure

Does it all well

Goalline offense wasn't good

Gavin Freeman laying out

This team battling

And they can

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSooners

What Dillon Gabriel's Return from Concussion Meant to Oklahoma

NORMAN — Dillon Gabriel said he “had a clue” last Wednesday that he’d play Saturday against Kansas. Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said he knew before that. “We knew he’d be back all week,” Lebby said after Gabriel passed for 403 yards and two touchdowns in Oklahoma’s 52-42 victory over the ...
NORMAN, OK
WOWK

Play suspended at Big 12 Match Play Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s golf match against No. 11 Oklahoma has been suspended due to darkness during the first day of the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas. Todd Duncan is up three after 14 holes, Trent Tipton is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
News On 6

How Much Is OU Making From Private Tailgating Contracts?

A private tailgating company paid the University of Oklahoma $100,000 for the exclusive rights to once public patches of gameday grass, according to contract obtained through an Open Records Request. The confidential 2017 agreement between Tailgate Guys, now known as Revel Elite Fan Experiences, and the University of Oklahoma describes...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Longtime Supporter Ransom Pledges $5 Million to Golf Project

NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma announced a transformational $5 million gift from longtime OU golf supporter Jerry Ransom that will support the modernization of the existing Charlie Coe Center and the creation of a new indoor golf performance center. This gift is a part of the university's recently...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Mourns the Loss of Owen Hewett

NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma track and field and cross country community mourns the loss of former team manager and longtime supporter Owen Hewett, who passed away Sunday morning. He was 84. Hewett served as the track and field team manager from 1956-60 and remained a dedicated backer...
NORMAN, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

100-year-old time capsule found in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — On October 12,Heritage Trust Company and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum revealed the contents of a 100-year-old time capsule that was recently discovered in the downtown area. The capsule was found inside the Heritage Building, located at 621 N. Robinson Avenue, which originally was built as a Masonic Temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. As a photo, courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society, and an article published in The Daily Oklahoman on Saturday, Oct. 14, 1922 reveals, “the time capsule was placed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Water officials concerned as drought causes impact in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought is causing an impact in Oklahoma. The water levels at Lake Hefner have dropped, and water officials said they need to act immediately. It’s been dry for months, and that has caused the water levels at Lake Hefner to drop. The water is a necessity for central Oklahoma, and as a result, water is being released from Lake Canton on Monday to help out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Trailer released for new Sylvester Stallone show 'Tulsa King'

OKLAHOMA CITY — The trailer has been released for the new Sylvester Stallone show "Tulsa King." On Monday, the trailer dropped for "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone. The show will be available for streaming on Paramount+ starting Nov. 13. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK

Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KFOR

Officer involved shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
MIDWEST CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy