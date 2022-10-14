Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive Literacy Data: Small Gains Since Last Fall, But No Reading Rebound
Students who learned to read during the pandemic are still performing below those who were in early grades before schools closed — in some cases, well below, new data shows. Fifty-three percent of second graders are on track in reading this fall, compared 57% in 2019, according to Amplify, a curriculum provider. In first grade, […]
Everything to know to apply for student loan forgiveness
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. announced in August, will cancel up to $20,000 in debt per borrower. The application process is now open, and the administration says the forms should take five minutes to complete. Borrowers who apply before mid-November should see...
Comments / 0