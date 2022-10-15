Being listed at one skill position hasn’t stopped many Atlantic Coast Conference players from contributing elsewhere on offense. In fact, several are thriving because of their versatility. Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda leads the nation in all-purpose yardage thanks to a string of eye-popping performances. North Carolina freshman quarterback Drake Maye tops the FBS in total offense by passing and running the ball quite well (380.1 total yards per game). They are accompanied by a number of ACC athletes in both categories nationally, helping fuel strong starts for many schools along with establishing a presence in the rankings. Not to mention, a nightmare for opposing defenses to account for.

21 MINUTES AGO