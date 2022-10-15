ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Hudson Star-Observer

Soccer: Top-seeded River Falls takes care of business in playoff opener

River Falls boys soccer coach Jacob Langer described the Wildcats’ 10-0 win over Menomonie in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs Thursday night as “very business-like.”. The top-seeded Wildcats will now host No. 5 seed Tomah, who knocked off No. 4 Onalaska Thursday night, in...
RIVER FALLS, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Soccer: New Richmond advances as Matthews scores seven goals

History did not repeat itself in the 2022 WIAA Division 2 boys soccer opener between New Richmond and Sparta. Last year, Sparta upset the top-seeded Tigers in overtime. The Tigers made sure there was no upset this season. Led by a school record seven goals from Roshane Samuels, the second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 7 Sparta, 8-0. The Tigers will host sixth seed Holmen at 7 p.m. Saturday in the second round of tournament play. Holmen upset La Crosse Central, the third seed, by a 1-0 score in Tuesday’s round. In the other half of Saturday’s subsectional semifinal, River Falls will host Tomah.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Area students represent in state ensembles

Ben Weaver, band, euphonium. Allie Dzioba, mixed choir, alto. Jordan Jankowski, mixed choir, alto. Benny Brinks, band, bb clarinet. Erin Whitten, mixed choir, alto. Freya Fenstermacher, mixed choir, soprano. Ava Prissel, treble choir, alto 1. Evey Thoreson, orchestra, harp. Laurel Bostrom, treble choir, soprano 1. Cecillia Schley, treble choir, soprano...
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Winter season begins early: 2 Minnesota ski hills opening Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Eager to hit the slopes? Believe it or not, some Minnesota ski hills opened Tuesday.Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls opened for skiing and snowboarding at noon. "Our snowmaking team hustled the last two nights, and successfully made enough snow for us to open to the public," a release said. Wild Mountain claims it is the first ski area to open in North America for the season. It's also tied for the second-earliest opening date in Wild Mountain's history. In 2012, the ski area opened on Oct. 7. Andes Tower Hills, west of Alexandria, was open from 1...
TAYLORS FALLS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TRIMBELLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 18, 2022, around 7:37 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near 490th Avenue Ellsworth, Wis. in Trimbelle Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Missing New Richmond woman found safe

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who was reported missing and endangered over one month ago is found safe. A missing and endangered person alert was issued for 83-year-old Mabel Ross on Sept. 15, who hadn’t been seen since Aug. 11. Ross was reported missing from New Richmond,...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Smokey Treats will move to Hudson

In just the last six years, Matthew Beranek has made a name for himself in the Wisconsin barbecue business. What started as a hobby has morphed into his full-time job. Lines to order off the Smokey Treats menu at community festivals, like River Falls’ Bacon Bash, rain or shine, are a testament to the quality of the product.
HUDSON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Plan Commission recommends Costco proposal to city council

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plans to build a Costco in Eau Claire are moving another step forward. The Plan Commission unanimously recommended the proposal to Eau Claire’s City Council. If approved, the new store is expected to go on the city’s north side off Black Avenue. The goal...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Joy Nelson

June 3, 1959 - Oct. 16, 2022. ST. PAUL, Minn. - Joy Nelson, 63, Hudson, Wis., died Sunday, Oct. 16, in Regions Hospital. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Patrick’s Church in Hudson. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
HUDSON, WI
KFIL Radio

Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
NORTHFIELD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota

(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
mygateway.news

McKay Avenue fills with motorcycles for annual ‘Frost’ Run

SPRING VALLEY, WI – McKay Avenue was closed to cars last Saturday, October 8, 2022, but, the street was everything but empty. At one point it was filled with hundreds of motorcycles out for the Annual “Frost Your Nuts” motorcycle run that originates from the Mallalieu Inn, the home of the “Nuts Run,” a little bar in Hudson, Wisconsin that has this motorcycle run in the fall (the second weekend in October) and the “DeFrost Your Nuts” motorcycle run in the Spring (the second weekend in April).
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Two young adults killed, two others injured in Pine County crash

PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- Two people died and two others were injured in a crash in northern Minnesota early Saturday morning.Pine County deputies learned of a single-car crash on Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road in Pine City shortly before 2 a.m. A 20-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were declared dead at the scene.An 18-year-old man was flown to a metro area hospital and a 19-year-old woman was treated at the scene for injuries.Identities of those who died will be released at a later time, the Pine County sheriff says.
PINE COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Country Jam announces 2023 lineup

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The lineup for Country Jam 2023 is announced. Country Jam, which will be held at its new location north of Eau Claire for the first time in 2023 from July 20 through July 22, announced Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Lee Brice as headliners for the event.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

