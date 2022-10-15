Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
Hudson Star-Observer
Soccer: Top-seeded River Falls takes care of business in playoff opener
River Falls boys soccer coach Jacob Langer described the Wildcats’ 10-0 win over Menomonie in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs Thursday night as “very business-like.”. The top-seeded Wildcats will now host No. 5 seed Tomah, who knocked off No. 4 Onalaska Thursday night, in...
Hudson Star-Observer
Soccer: Hudson rolls past Chippewa in Division 1 regional opener (12 photos)
Top-seeded Hudson scored just over a minute into the game and never looked back on its way to a 9-0 victory over No. 8 seed Chippewa Falls in a WIAA Division 1 boys soccer regional semifinal Thursday night, Oct. 18 in Hudson. Hudson vs. Chippewa Falls (12 photos) Aaron Sparling...
Hudson Star-Observer
Soccer: New Richmond advances as Matthews scores seven goals
History did not repeat itself in the 2022 WIAA Division 2 boys soccer opener between New Richmond and Sparta. Last year, Sparta upset the top-seeded Tigers in overtime. The Tigers made sure there was no upset this season. Led by a school record seven goals from Roshane Samuels, the second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 7 Sparta, 8-0. The Tigers will host sixth seed Holmen at 7 p.m. Saturday in the second round of tournament play. Holmen upset La Crosse Central, the third seed, by a 1-0 score in Tuesday’s round. In the other half of Saturday’s subsectional semifinal, River Falls will host Tomah.
mngirlsbasketballhub.com
Tessa Johnson, Minnesota’s top 2023 girls’ basketball recruit, to announce college choice
The St. Michael-Albertville guard has the Gophers among her three finalists. St. Michael-Albertville’s Tessa Johnson plans to reveal her college choice Wednesday. (Alex Kormann, Star Tribune)
Hudson Star-Observer
Area students represent in state ensembles
Ben Weaver, band, euphonium. Allie Dzioba, mixed choir, alto. Jordan Jankowski, mixed choir, alto. Benny Brinks, band, bb clarinet. Erin Whitten, mixed choir, alto. Freya Fenstermacher, mixed choir, soprano. Ava Prissel, treble choir, alto 1. Evey Thoreson, orchestra, harp. Laurel Bostrom, treble choir, soprano 1. Cecillia Schley, treble choir, soprano...
Winter season begins early: 2 Minnesota ski hills opening Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Eager to hit the slopes? Believe it or not, some Minnesota ski hills opened Tuesday.Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls opened for skiing and snowboarding at noon. "Our snowmaking team hustled the last two nights, and successfully made enough snow for us to open to the public," a release said. Wild Mountain claims it is the first ski area to open in North America for the season. It's also tied for the second-earliest opening date in Wild Mountain's history. In 2012, the ski area opened on Oct. 7. Andes Tower Hills, west of Alexandria, was open from 1...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TRIMBELLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 18, 2022, around 7:37 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near 490th Avenue Ellsworth, Wis. in Trimbelle Township.
WEAU-TV 13
Missing New Richmond woman found safe
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who was reported missing and endangered over one month ago is found safe. A missing and endangered person alert was issued for 83-year-old Mabel Ross on Sept. 15, who hadn’t been seen since Aug. 11. Ross was reported missing from New Richmond,...
Hudson Star-Observer
Smokey Treats will move to Hudson
In just the last six years, Matthew Beranek has made a name for himself in the Wisconsin barbecue business. What started as a hobby has morphed into his full-time job. Lines to order off the Smokey Treats menu at community festivals, like River Falls’ Bacon Bash, rain or shine, are a testament to the quality of the product.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Back in Person with 3 SE Minnesota Stops
You read that right, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back in person this year for the first time since COVID! I know it's mid-October, but this is too exciting not to share. Plus, they have three stops in southeast Minnesota. I can't believe that it's been two years since...
Hudson Star-Observer
Evers campaigns in New Richmond, covers goal to share revenue with municipalities, schools
With 22 days before what many believe might be the most consequential midterm election in U.S. history, Gov. Tony Evers hit the road making campaign stops in New Richmond, Cumberland, Bayfield and Rhinelander on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The smell of fresh coffee and doughnuts made for a warm welcome at...
WEAU-TV 13
Plan Commission recommends Costco proposal to city council
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plans to build a Costco in Eau Claire are moving another step forward. The Plan Commission unanimously recommended the proposal to Eau Claire’s City Council. If approved, the new store is expected to go on the city’s north side off Black Avenue. The goal...
Hudson Star-Observer
Joy Nelson
June 3, 1959 - Oct. 16, 2022. ST. PAUL, Minn. - Joy Nelson, 63, Hudson, Wis., died Sunday, Oct. 16, in Regions Hospital. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Patrick’s Church in Hudson. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
voiceofalexandria.com
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
mygateway.news
McKay Avenue fills with motorcycles for annual ‘Frost’ Run
SPRING VALLEY, WI – McKay Avenue was closed to cars last Saturday, October 8, 2022, but, the street was everything but empty. At one point it was filled with hundreds of motorcycles out for the Annual “Frost Your Nuts” motorcycle run that originates from the Mallalieu Inn, the home of the “Nuts Run,” a little bar in Hudson, Wisconsin that has this motorcycle run in the fall (the second weekend in October) and the “DeFrost Your Nuts” motorcycle run in the Spring (the second weekend in April).
27-year-old driver killed in collision with semi in southwestern Minnesota
A driver was killed in Pipestone County Thursday morning after being in a collision with a semi truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Camry was being driven on Highway 30 in Burke Township just before 7 a.m., when it crossed the center line and crashed into the semi near 150th Avenue.
Two young adults killed, two others injured in Pine County crash
PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- Two people died and two others were injured in a crash in northern Minnesota early Saturday morning.Pine County deputies learned of a single-car crash on Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road in Pine City shortly before 2 a.m. A 20-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were declared dead at the scene.An 18-year-old man was flown to a metro area hospital and a 19-year-old woman was treated at the scene for injuries.Identities of those who died will be released at a later time, the Pine County sheriff says.
WEAU-TV 13
Country Jam announces 2023 lineup
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The lineup for Country Jam 2023 is announced. Country Jam, which will be held at its new location north of Eau Claire for the first time in 2023 from July 20 through July 22, announced Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Lee Brice as headliners for the event.
Comments / 0