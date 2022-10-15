ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wheresmine
2d ago

Now his family will pack up and go to their Florida mansion/ranch so they don’t have to mask up. Just like the previous two years. Look Illinoians, mask up, shut up, and sit down. I said so, regards the Big Guy.

Whatsinthewater
2d ago

This is a calculated attempt to suppress republican voters. It’ll soon turn into a mandate come Election Day and if reds refuse to wear the mask, then they won’t be allowed to vote. Don’t let him win. Should it become a mandate, wear the ineffective face mask while you vote please. Just don’t let this detract from your goal. Vote red and toss the mask in the trash after. Thank you.

William Seedorf
3d ago

look good for re elèction.as if he cares about the people. only democrats. once he is re elected the run for president starts. he can buy that office too.

Related
foxillinois.com

Governor Pritzker recommends new COVID-19 safety guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks again for individuals. In a new executive order, the governor is recommending all individuals to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status. Governor Pritzker announced this in a new executive order on October 14.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Recent Poll Shows Most Illinois Voters Want Abortion To Remain Legal

More than half of Illinois voters want abortion to remain legal. A Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ poll shows that 52 percent support the procedure. Thirty-six percent say abortion should be illegal and 12 percent are unsure. Those who supported abortion overwhelmingly voted for President Biden in 2020 and tended to be women and were younger.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Illinois mask recommendations now include vaccinated individuals

CORRECTION: The headline has been updated to more accurately reflect the change in the order. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC […]
ILLINOIS STATE
enewspf.com

Pritzker Endorsed for Illinois Governor

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Voters considering their choices for Illinois Governor have a stark choice between the Democratic incumbent, J.B. Pritzker, and his Republican challenger, Darren Bailey. eNews Park Forest strongly endorses Pritzker. Taking office in 2019, Pritzker could not have foreseen the pandemic that would overwhelm the country and require...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

New COVID-19 guidelines for Illinois healthcare workers

CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, is updating masking and testing requirements for healthcare facilities and long-term care (LTC) centers. The new guidelines go into effect on Monday, Oct. 17. The updated executive order removes the weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated healthcare and LTC workers. The order will...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Rally to get lower-income people to vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One Illinois organization is working to get lower-income voters out to the polls. On Saturday, the Illinois Poor People's Campaign held a march in Springfield to encourage low-income people to register and vote in the upcoming mid-term elections. The march was one of two dozen...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
suntimesnews.com

Illinois FOP State Lodge calls on Supreme Court Candidate Mary Kay O’Brien to stop claiming she has FOP endorsement

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge, representing more than 34,000 active duty and retired law enforcement officers, has asked Third District Supreme Court Justice candidate Mary Kay O’Brien to stop using campaign literature that claims she has the FOP’s endorsement. The FOP has, in fact, officially endorsed the incumbent in the race, Justice Michael Burke.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Of All The Ridiculous Laws In Illinois This Should Be One Of Them

Every state has its own unwritten rules that should never be broken. The only exception is if the person is new to the area. Now obviously there can't be jail time or ticketing for breaking said "rules" but there should be. And, if there are rules, how many times is one allowed to break them before getting ousted from society? (That's an extreme punishment, I'm aware.)
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Two Move Over violations in less than hour; mountain lion body being examined; Illinois' favorite car colors

Illinois State Police investigated two separate Scott’s Law violations that occurred less than an hour apart Tuesday involving injury to a trooper and two deaths. The first violation involved a traffic crash near Effingham where a state trooper received minor injuries after being hit by a semi truck. The second violation involved two construction workers who were fatally injured while setting out construction barrels when they were struck by a car. There have been 20 Move Over Law violations involving state police squad cars this year.
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Every year survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Organizations around Illinois are coming together to show their support with a variety of events and resources for all. They are teaming up with others in order to lend a helping hand and...
ILLINOIS STATE

