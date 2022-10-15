ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Fox News contributor responds after going viral over $28 Taco Bell order

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8Uus_0iaTwYlM00

Fox News contributor Scott Martin, who went viral online for pointing to his $28 Taco Bell order as evidence of high inflation, on Friday responded to the criticism he received, saying that he did not get as much food as some online were saying he did.

Martin appeared on Fox Business’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” on Wednesday, telling host Neil Cavuto that his lunch at Taco Bell the day before cost about $28, to Cavuto’s apparent disbelief.

“People need to pay for those things, and they do that by getting jobs and getting in the economy and getting active and getting involved,” Martin said.

Cavuto questioned him, saying “Wait a minute, you spent $28 at Taco Bell for just yourself?” and Martin responded that he did.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) took to Twitter to mock Martin.

“If someone is talking politics and eating $28 of Taco Bell in one sitting then my immediate follow up question is what their thoughts are on [President] Biden’s executive order on cannabis rescheduling,” she tweeted.

Taco Bell also questioned Martin’s order in a tweet, saying “14 x $2 Burritos = $28. What’s your $28 order?”

Martin, who is the chief investment officer at the fiduciary advisory firm Kingsview Partners, posted a picture of his receipt to show he paid almost $28.

The receipt shows that Martin bought a burrito, two tacos, one order of nachos and a large drink, which he said during a Friday appearance on “Making Money with Charles Payne” is not that much food. He said the order is about what he typically orders.

The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that prices rose faster than expected last month. The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent from September, higher than the expected increase of 0.3 percent.

Comments / 18

wash212
4d ago

153$ for 11 items at Sam's. 5lb burger....1lb of kielbasa...cream cheese ..limes...coffee.....2 lbs of ham....EGGS.....peanuts..and bacon....CRAZY TIMES

Reply
5
Joe Verna
3d ago

$28.00 of Taco Bell for lunch! I feel sorry for his sphincter. That is the real crime.

Reply(1)
11
Jerry Tedesco
3d ago

$28 will buy me two 3 pound beef burritos two drinks (beer/soda)and a decent tip at most Mexican restaurants in Hot Springs AR

Reply
4
Related
People

Fox Contributor Faces Mockery After Blaming His $28 Taco Bell Order on Inflation

A Fox News contributor left viewers (and Twitter users) confused after blaming inflation for a $28 Taco Bell meal. During an appearance on Wednesday's Fox Business show, Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Scott Martin, a chief investment officer at a wealth management firm said, "You want to know how bad inflation is? Yesterday, yes, I had a nice lunch at Taco Bell — cost me about $28 at Taco Bell for lunch."
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
OK! Magazine

Chris Cuomo Disses Former CNN Colleagues: 'There Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About'

No outro! Less than a year following disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s CNN departure, the star is speaking out about the icy terms on which he left the network. Earlier this week, the former primetime staple appeared on reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast, revealing that his December 2021 firing seemingly soured his relationships with several of his former CNN colleagues. "You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?” Swisher asked Cuomo, referencing the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, as well as star anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. CHRIS CUOMO WANTS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Expected to Be On Leave for Weeks

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. CNN anchor Jim Sciutto, who was placed on leave by the cable news outlet this week following an internal investigation, will likely return to the network in a few weeks, according to multiple reports.
IndieWire

Rachel Maddow’s Replacement Is No Rachel Maddow

Alex Wagner had a tough assignment: Take over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. MSNBC time slot and try not to lose viewers. After eight weeks, it’s not a mission accomplished. Since “Alex Wagner Tonight” began in mid-August, it has averaged 1.581 million total viewers per evening according to Nielsen. Of that tally, 147,000 viewers come from the 25-54 demographic — the key age range sought by news programming advertisers. Wagner’s averages are down 30 percent and 49 percent, respectively, from “The Rachel Maddow Show” during the same eight-week period in 2021. Yes, Wagner has shed nearly one-third of Maddow’s audience and roughly half...
The Independent

John Fetterman’s post-stroke interview sparked a furious backlash. Here’s why people were angry

NBC News found itself facing accusations of both partisanship and insensitivity this week after reporter Dasha Burns interviewed John Fetterman for his first extended sit-down interview since suffering a stroke earlier this year.The conversation, which touched on a number of political issues in the race, devolved immediately on Twitter into discussions about Mr Fetterman’s cognitive abilities after the reporter opined on whether or not the lieutenant governor and Senate candidate was having problems understanding her questions.“During some of those conversations before the closed captioning was rolling it wasn’t clear he could understand what we were saying,” Burns said on NBC’s...
The Hill

The Hill

730K+
Followers
85K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy