Fox News contributor responds after going viral over $28 Taco Bell order

Fox News contributor Scott Martin, who went viral online for pointing to his $28 Taco Bell order as evidence of high inflation, on Friday responded to the criticism he received, saying that he did not get as much food as some online were saying he did.

Martin appeared on Fox Business’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” on Wednesday, telling host Neil Cavuto that his lunch at Taco Bell the day before cost about $28, to Cavuto’s apparent disbelief.

“People need to pay for those things, and they do that by getting jobs and getting in the economy and getting active and getting involved,” Martin said.

Cavuto questioned him, saying “Wait a minute, you spent $28 at Taco Bell for just yourself?” and Martin responded that he did.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) took to Twitter to mock Martin.

“If someone is talking politics and eating $28 of Taco Bell in one sitting then my immediate follow up question is what their thoughts are on [President] Biden’s executive order on cannabis rescheduling,” she tweeted.

Taco Bell also questioned Martin’s order in a tweet, saying “14 x $2 Burritos = $28. What’s your $28 order?”

Martin, who is the chief investment officer at the fiduciary advisory firm Kingsview Partners, posted a picture of his receipt to show he paid almost $28.

The receipt shows that Martin bought a burrito, two tacos, one order of nachos and a large drink, which he said during a Friday appearance on “Making Money with Charles Payne” is not that much food. He said the order is about what he typically orders.

The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that prices rose faster than expected last month. The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent from September, higher than the expected increase of 0.3 percent.