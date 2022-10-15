ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa's knee injury

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa aggravated a previous knee problem last weekend, and coach Michael Locksley expressed relief that the injury wasn’t more serious. Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision this Saturday against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during his team’s win at Indiana. Tagovailoa, whose brother Tua has missed time in the NFL recently following a head injury, left Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers early in the fourth quarter. Locksley said Tuesday he initially sprained an MCL in a loss at Michigan last month and then aggravated that against Indiana. Tagovailoa had an MRI after the Michigan game and another one Sunday, and Locksley said the more recent one showed no further structural damage. Tagovailoa was able to return for the next game after the injury at Michigan.
IU women’s basketball is No. 11 in preseason AP top-25

They have become a constant on the national scene. Indiana women’s basketball will start the 2022-23 season at No. 11 in the Associated Press preseason poll, it was announced on Tuesday. That marks the 58th consecutive week the Hoosiers have appeared in the Associated Press poll, dating back to...
Washington Post endorses Barry Glassman for Maryland comptroller

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has picked up a major endorsement in his quest to be the next comptroller of Maryland. The Washington Post endorsed Glassman, the only Republican they have endorsed in a statewide Maryland race in the November election. The Post Editorial Board cited two major reasons they...
Trader Joe’s expects to open three more stores by yearend

Trader Joe’s continues to expand its reach across the U.S. The grocery retailer is putting the finishing touches on a location in College Park, Md., which is about four miles from the nation’s capital. Trader Joe’s currently operates eight stores in Maryland, including sites in Annapolis and Bethesda, and has five locations in D.C. proper.
3 hospitalized in Glenn Dale collision

GLENN DALE, Md. — Three people were hurt, including a young child, in a crash in Glenn Dale, Maryland, Tuesday night. Prince George's County Police officers are still working to learn what led to the crash. According to a Prince George's County Public Information Officer, officers were called to...
Couple missing in Bethesda found

Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore

Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
