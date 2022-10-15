Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football coordinators Bell and Wilt recap week seven, preview Rutgers
Watch as IU football offensive coordinator Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt took a final look back at the week seven loss to Maryland, and shared thoughts about their personnel and Saturday’s game at Rutgers. Indiana (3-4) and Rutgers (3-3) kick off at Noon Eastern (BTN) in Piscataway,...
Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa's knee injury
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa aggravated a previous knee problem last weekend, and coach Michael Locksley expressed relief that the injury wasn’t more serious. Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision this Saturday against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during his team’s win at Indiana. Tagovailoa, whose brother Tua has missed time in the NFL recently following a head injury, left Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers early in the fourth quarter. Locksley said Tuesday he initially sprained an MCL in a loss at Michigan last month and then aggravated that against Indiana. Tagovailoa had an MRI after the Michigan game and another one Sunday, and Locksley said the more recent one showed no further structural damage. Tagovailoa was able to return for the next game after the injury at Michigan.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women’s basketball is No. 11 in preseason AP top-25
They have become a constant on the national scene. Indiana women’s basketball will start the 2022-23 season at No. 11 in the Associated Press preseason poll, it was announced on Tuesday. That marks the 58th consecutive week the Hoosiers have appeared in the Associated Press poll, dating back to...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen discusses Tuttle transfer, previews Rutgers
Watch as IU football head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday for his regularly scheduled availability. The sixth-year head coach discussed the loss to Maryland, previewed Saturday’s game against Rutgers, and addressed quarterback Jack Tuttle’s decision to transfer. Indiana (3-4) and Rutgers (3-3) kick at...
All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State
Two HBCUs were among the top 10 of best schools in Maryland. The post All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State appeared first on 92 Q.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball opens season in AP top-25, first time ranked in more than three years
For the first time in nearly four years, IU basketball is ranked in the AP top-25. Indiana will open the season in the No. 13 spot according to the preseason AP poll released on Monday afternoon. The Hoosiers enter the top-25 for the first time since Jan. 14, 2019. In...
Trader Joe’s opening in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Fans of Trader Joe’s will have another location where they can shop beginning Oct. 27 when the grocery store chain opens its store in College Park. The store at 4429 Calvert Rd. will open its doors at 8 a.m. that day. Prior to that, there will be […]
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (10/18)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
rockvillenights.com
Washington Post endorses Barry Glassman for Maryland comptroller
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has picked up a major endorsement in his quest to be the next comptroller of Maryland. The Washington Post endorsed Glassman, the only Republican they have endorsed in a statewide Maryland race in the November election. The Post Editorial Board cited two major reasons they...
WJLA
DCPS denies high school football player's appeal to play, says 2.03 GPA 'not relevant'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — After a weeks-long ordeal, D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) denied an appeal of eligibility for a D.C. high school quarterback to play football at Eastern High School, the district said in a letter Tuesday. DCPS' policy requires student-athletes to have at least a 2.0 GPA on...
chainstoreage.com
Trader Joe’s expects to open three more stores by yearend
Trader Joe’s continues to expand its reach across the U.S. The grocery retailer is putting the finishing touches on a location in College Park, Md., which is about four miles from the nation’s capital. Trader Joe’s currently operates eight stores in Maryland, including sites in Annapolis and Bethesda, and has five locations in D.C. proper.
Upper Marlboro, October 18 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Upper Marlboro. The Southern High School volleyball team will have a game with Riverdale Baptist School on October 18, 2022, 13:30:00. The Southern Maryland Christian Academy volleyball team will have a game with Riverdale Baptist School on October 18, 2022, 13:30:00.
3 hospitalized in Glenn Dale collision
GLENN DALE, Md. — Three people were hurt, including a young child, in a crash in Glenn Dale, Maryland, Tuesday night. Prince George's County Police officers are still working to learn what led to the crash. According to a Prince George's County Public Information Officer, officers were called to...
bethesdamagazine.com
Couple missing in Bethesda found
Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
Baltimore's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Baltimore is a vibrant city of 2,343,000 with a rich history. But it also has some dangerous neighborhoods. Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD. Home baseball park of the American League's Baltimore Orioles.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Recruiting: After visit, highly regarded guard "can see myself there"
Late last week, the Terps welcomed 2024 Mt. Zion Prep guard Malachi Palmer to campus for an unofficial visit. Palmer, who ranks as the No. 55 prospect in the 247Sport 2024.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
