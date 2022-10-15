ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers vs Bucs: 4 guys who need to step up this week

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
This week the odds are heavily stacked against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh is preparing to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is seriously short-handed on both sides of the football. With so many injuries, here are the four guys who need to step up this week.

CB James Pierre

With Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace and Cameron Sutton all out for this game, James Pierre suddenly becomes the team’s top outside cornerback. Tampa has two exceptional receivers in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Pierre better pack a lunch this week.

TE Connor Heyward

Rookie tight end Connor Heyward will be the team’s No. 2 tight end on Sunday and should see an active role in the passing game. It didn’t take long for Kenny Pickett to find Heyward when he got on the field last week and could be a very reliable target for his fellow rookie.

RB Najee Harris

Anyone who has been critical of Najee Harris this season have be right in doing it. Maybe this is the week Harris finally breaks out against the Bucs 17th-ranked run defense. If the Steelers have any hope of keeping it close, it starts with Harris.

LB Alex Highsmith

After getting off to a hot start in the first game, Alex Highsmith has cooled way off without T.J. Watt in the lineup. Maybe this is the week Highsmith steps his game up and proves he can be productive without Watt in the lineup.

