Hudson Star-Observer
Soccer: Top-seeded River Falls takes care of business in playoff opener
River Falls boys soccer coach Jacob Langer described the Wildcats’ 10-0 win over Menomonie in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs Thursday night as “very business-like.”. The top-seeded Wildcats will now host No. 5 seed Tomah, who knocked off No. 4 Onalaska Thursday night, in...
Hudson Star-Observer
Soccer: Hudson rolls past Chippewa in Division 1 regional opener (12 photos)
Top-seeded Hudson scored just over a minute into the game and never looked back on its way to a 9-0 victory over No. 8 seed Chippewa Falls in a WIAA Division 1 boys soccer regional semifinal Thursday night, Oct. 18 in Hudson. Hudson vs. Chippewa Falls (12 photos) Aaron Sparling...
Hudson Star-Observer
Soccer: New Richmond advances as Matthews scores seven goals
History did not repeat itself in the 2022 WIAA Division 2 boys soccer opener between New Richmond and Sparta. Last year, Sparta upset the top-seeded Tigers in overtime. The Tigers made sure there was no upset this season. Led by a school record seven goals from Roshane Samuels, the second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 7 Sparta, 8-0. The Tigers will host sixth seed Holmen at 7 p.m. Saturday in the second round of tournament play. Holmen upset La Crosse Central, the third seed, by a 1-0 score in Tuesday’s round. In the other half of Saturday’s subsectional semifinal, River Falls will host Tomah.
Hudson Star-Observer
Three game to watch: It’s playoff time
River Falls, New Richmond and Hudson host first round football playoff games this week. River Falls, 8-1 overall and Big Rivers Conference co-champions, received the No. 1 seed in its eight-team grouping in the Division 2 sectional and will host former Mississippi Valley Conference rival La Crosse Central (4-5) in a Level 1 playoff game. A win would keep the Wildcats at home against either No. 4 Marshfield (6-3) or No. 5 Pulaski (7-2) in a Level 2 game Oct. 28.
Hudson Star-Observer
New Richmond soccer preps for playoffs with back-to-back wins
The New Richmond boys soccer team prepped for this week’s WIAA playoffs with a pair of nonconference wins over Unity-St. Croix Falls and Somerset last week. The Tigers routed Unity-St. Croix Falls 8-1 Saturday after shutting out the Spartans 3-0 Thursday night. The Tigers will open WIAA Division 2...
Holmen, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
mngirlsbasketballhub.com
Tessa Johnson, Minnesota’s top 2023 girls’ basketball recruit, to announce college choice
The St. Michael-Albertville guard has the Gophers among her three finalists. St. Michael-Albertville’s Tessa Johnson plans to reveal her college choice Wednesday. (Alex Kormann, Star Tribune)
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin announces it will be without usual play-by-play announcer vs. Purdue
Wisconsin football will be without its usual play-by-play announcer on Saturday. Matt Lepay, the Badgers’ Director of Broadcasting, announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he would miss the game on Saturday as he attends a celebration of life for his sister. Stepping in for Lepay will be Mike Heller,...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard: Badgers 'need to know who is in/out' regarding transfer status moving forward
Jim Leonhard wants his players to be fully committed to Wisconsin or go ahead and make a move. On Monday afternoon, Leonhard addressed the growing concern of players leaving and going into the NCAA transfer portal since Paul Chryst was fired recently. Leonhard wants the team to want to be...
Longtime Gophers Volleyball coach announces departure
MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota volleyball Head Coach Hugh McCutcheon has announced that he will leave the organization after this season. Matt Houk, currently serving as assistant head coach, will be the interim head coach after the season. The team will conduct a nation-wide search to find its next head coach, according to a release from the organization.
Hudson Star-Observer
Area students represent in state ensembles
Ben Weaver, band, euphonium. Allie Dzioba, mixed choir, alto. Jordan Jankowski, mixed choir, alto. Benny Brinks, band, bb clarinet. Erin Whitten, mixed choir, alto. Freya Fenstermacher, mixed choir, soprano. Ava Prissel, treble choir, alto 1. Evey Thoreson, orchestra, harp. Laurel Bostrom, treble choir, soprano 1. Cecillia Schley, treble choir, soprano...
Winter season begins early: 2 Minnesota ski hills opening Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Eager to hit the slopes? Believe it or not, some Minnesota ski hills opened Tuesday.Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls opened for skiing and snowboarding at noon. "Our snowmaking team hustled the last two nights, and successfully made enough snow for us to open to the public," a release said. Wild Mountain claims it is the first ski area to open in North America for the season. It's also tied for the second-earliest opening date in Wild Mountain's history. In 2012, the ski area opened on Oct. 7. Andes Tower Hills, west of Alexandria, was open from 1...
Hudson Star-Observer
Zona Kees
Zona Kathleen Kees, 85, died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Woodland Hills Senior Living in Hudson where she had been a resident for the past six years. Zona was born May 28, 1937, in Devils Lake, North Dakota. She was the daughter of John Russell and Lennis Simcox. Due to her father’s career in public education, the family moved to the towns of Fullerton, N.D, Goodrich, MN, Halstad, MN, Kerkoven, MN and Rush City, MN where she graduated high school. While in high school, she was active in drama and had the lead in school plays. Zona went to St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN and graduated with a B.A. in elementary education at the University of Minnesota. While she was at St. Olaf, she met William (Bill) R. Kees. They married on August 15, 1959 at the First Lutheran Church in Rush City.
Hudson Star-Observer
Teresa M. Dickman
Teresa Marie Dickman, age 63, of Spooner, WI and Hudson, WI, was escorted to Heaven on October 16, 2022 with her family by her side. She bravely fought cancer for 4.5 years before taking Jesus’s hand. She was born on July 3, 1959 in Spooner, WI, to parents Gerald and R. Beverly (O’Brien) Costello. Teresa grew up in Hudson and attended Hudson High School where she met the love of her life, Jim. They married on July 30, 1976 and were blessed with two children, Colleen and Brian, who became their closest friends. Teresa started her Andersen Windows career as a shipping and assembly scheduler, retiring as a Sr QA Analyst in the IT Dept. in 2019. She was the master of details and Excel spreadsheets.
Hudson Star-Observer
Smokey Treats will move to Hudson
In just the last six years, Matthew Beranek has made a name for himself in the Wisconsin barbecue business. What started as a hobby has morphed into his full-time job. Lines to order off the Smokey Treats menu at community festivals, like River Falls’ Bacon Bash, rain or shine, are a testament to the quality of the product.
wwisradio.com
Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again
(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
Hudson Star-Observer
Evers campaigns in New Richmond, covers goal to share revenue with municipalities, schools
With 22 days before what many believe might be the most consequential midterm election in U.S. history, Gov. Tony Evers hit the road making campaign stops in New Richmond, Cumberland, Bayfield and Rhinelander on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The smell of fresh coffee and doughnuts made for a warm welcome at...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Back in Person with 3 SE Minnesota Stops
You read that right, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back in person this year for the first time since COVID! I know it's mid-October, but this is too exciting not to share. Plus, they have three stops in southeast Minnesota. I can't believe that it's been two years since...
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
WEAU-TV 13
Missing New Richmond woman found safe
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who was reported missing and endangered over one month ago is found safe. A missing and endangered person alert was issued for 83-year-old Mabel Ross on Sept. 15, who hadn’t been seen since Aug. 11. Ross was reported missing from New Richmond,...
