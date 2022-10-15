Read full article on original website
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
sheltonherald.com
‘The Pickleball Barn’ in Brewster, NY, opens with 6 indoor courts
The Pickleball Barn's grand opening is bringing six indoor, climate controlled courts to Brewster, N.Y., right over the Connecticut border near Danbury. Jeff Matusow is the owner of The Pickleball Barn. Matusow lives in the Danbury area, and said he had been investigating the sport for the past six months with the intent of opening his own facility. He said he had seen the sport's extreme growth first-hand and was looking specifically for indoor warehouse space to create his own pickleball facility. However, he said with warehouse real-estate prices currently soaring, his own facility was not in the cards for him right now, so he partnered with the Hardscrabble Club, an indoor tennis facility in Brewster, N.Y., to get some established indoor courts in the area.
westportlocal.com
Beloved Staples Teacher Suddenly Passes Away; Staples Opening on 3 Hour Delay Monday
I am writing as a follow up to the tragic passing of Mike Sansur. I met with the Staples High School crisis team earlier this evening, and we decided that it's best to operate the high school on a three hour delayed opening for students tomorrow, Monday, October 17, 2022. The school day for students will begin at 11:00 a.m., and buses are expected to begin their runs at 10:10 a.m.
Bear mauls 10-year-old playing in backyard
A 10-year-old boy was mauled by a 250-pound black bear in Morris, Conn., Sunday but survived and was recovering as of Monday afternoon. Black bear attacks are rare, according the state government.
heystamford.com
Stamford Downtown Announces Colin Cosell as new Master of Ceremonies for the 2022 Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular
If you’ve attended the annual Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular over the last several years you likely heard a familiar voice booming over the PA system. It was that of famed announcer Alan Kalter. Known as the “voice” of CBS’ “Late Show With David Letterman”, Kalter was also part of...
News 12
Staples High School teacher dies in I-95 crash
A technology education teacher at Staples High School in Westport died in a car accident Saturday night on I-95 in Old Lyme. It happened Saturday just before 7:30 pm between exits 70 and 71. Police say Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, was stopped in the left lane for an unknown...
JK’s In Danbury Changes To Grandpa’s – Famous ‘Hot Weiners’ Will Remain
One of the things I have always heard and said myself is, "the one constant in life, is change", and that is exactly what is happening to the name of one of Danbury's longest-running institutions. We all know it as JK's Family Restaurant "Featuring Original Texas Hot Weiners", but after...
Yale ranks second in list of top U.S. colleges and universities
Connecticut’s representative to the Ivy League, Yale University, ranked second in the nation in WalletHub’s 2023 list of top colleges and universities. The post Yale ranks second in list of top U.S. colleges and universities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
sheltonherald.com
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
Italian Heritage Festival brings food and music to West Harrison
People from all over Westchester County enjoyed the festivities Sunday at the Italian Heritage Festival in West Harrison.
westportlocal.com
Knifed Watercolors Creator Marian Christy Exhibition Opens at MoCA Westport
Saturday night MoCA Westport held its opening reception for From the Pen to the Knife, an exhibition featuring a unique collection of watercolors by the ground-breaking artist Marian Christy. Now 90 years old, Christy is the pioneer who invented Knifed Watercolors®, a new technique she developed into a single and original style that shatters tradition. The technique uses only palette knives and puddles of paint. No drawing and no brushes.
Tenacious New Milford Pooch Scares Black Bear Off His Property
Nicole and Anthony Baruffo live in New Milford with their beautiful children Camden and Logan. They also have a 9 year-old French Bulldog named Jax that Nicole describes as "an absolute clown" who is fiercely protective, which would come in handy after a few recent incidents. Nicole told us the...
Legacy of PT Barnum: Bridgeport artist promotes positivity through new mural
A Bridgeport artist's latest mural is part of an effort to bring people downtown.
westportlocal.com
Martha Ordeman, 97, Died; “grew up in Westport, CT, where she met the love of her life, Skip, on the steps of the YMCA.”
Martha Ordeman, age 97, passed away on May 29, 2022, with her family by her side. Martha grew up in Westport, CT, where she met the love of her life, Skip, on the steps of the YMCA. She attended the University of Connecticut where she became a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She graduated in 1947. She and Skip were married the same June. They lived most of their early married years in Westport before moving to Dayton in 1963.
Bear attack: 10-year-old boy mauled while playing in grandparents' backyard in Connecticut
The boy's grandfather, who uses a wheelchair, and a neighbor helped scare off the bear. Fortunately the 10-year-old's injuries are not life-threatening.
Yale Daily News
Jackson School dedicated as Yale’s first professional school in half century
The Jackson School of Global Affairs is now officially Yale’s newest professional school. The dedication ceremony, which was an invitation-only event, hosted speakers ranging from CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria ’86 to former Chief Economist of the World Bank Pinelopi Goldberg. For University President Peter Salovey, the christening represents...
greenwichsentinel.com
The Cottage Brings New Life to Greenwich Avenue
The Cottage has brought new life to Greenwich Avenue through its inventive and interesting food. So often when new restaurants come to Greenwich I feel a little twinge of dread. Is this going to be the same thing I can eat and five other restaurants on The Ave? My expectations were blown out of the water by Chef Brian Lewis.
Local Man Wins $50K From Powerball Ticket Purchased At Town Of Fairfield Convenience Store
Connecticut Lottery announced a number of big winners, including two residents who claimed $50,000 prizes. New Haven County resident Kenneth Procino, of Milford, won a $50,000 Powerball prize, CT Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at Jay's Mobil Mart, located at 1271 Stratfield Road in Fairfield,...
New in Huntington: Orthopedic Service; Loan Office; Retail Grand Opening
Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset has opened its newest location at 532 New York Ave. in Huntington. Established in 1971, OAM offers full-service orthopedic care in Suffolk County. The Huntington office is the second on Long Island, with the first in Great Neck. Patients can seek Read More ...
I Used to Be Here Every Weekend… Now Look at It
It’s just a simple yellow abandoned building on Route 44 in the Salt Point/ Millbrook area. To many people, just another eyesore. But to me, a cherished memory. I go from Poughkeepsie to Millbrook and back often, and I pass that old building every time I do. It makes me sad to see it sitting there empty and sad.
zip06.com
Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled
Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
