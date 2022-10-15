ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

sheltonherald.com

‘The Pickleball Barn’ in Brewster, NY, opens with 6 indoor courts

The Pickleball Barn's grand opening is bringing six indoor, climate controlled courts to Brewster, N.Y., right over the Connecticut border near Danbury. Jeff Matusow is the owner of The Pickleball Barn. Matusow lives in the Danbury area, and said he had been investigating the sport for the past six months with the intent of opening his own facility. He said he had seen the sport's extreme growth first-hand and was looking specifically for indoor warehouse space to create his own pickleball facility. However, he said with warehouse real-estate prices currently soaring, his own facility was not in the cards for him right now, so he partnered with the Hardscrabble Club, an indoor tennis facility in Brewster, N.Y., to get some established indoor courts in the area.
BREWSTER, NY
westportlocal.com

Beloved Staples Teacher Suddenly Passes Away; Staples Opening on 3 Hour Delay Monday

I am writing as a follow up to the tragic passing of Mike Sansur. I met with the Staples High School crisis team earlier this evening, and we decided that it's best to operate the high school on a three hour delayed opening for students tomorrow, Monday, October 17, 2022. The school day for students will begin at 11:00 a.m., and buses are expected to begin their runs at 10:10 a.m.
WESTPORT, CT
News 12

Staples High School teacher dies in I-95 crash

A technology education teacher at Staples High School in Westport died in a car accident Saturday night on I-95 in Old Lyme. It happened Saturday just before 7:30 pm between exits 70 and 71. Police say Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, was stopped in the left lane for an unknown...
WESTPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge

SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
SHELTON, CT
westportlocal.com

Knifed Watercolors Creator Marian Christy Exhibition Opens at MoCA Westport

Saturday night MoCA Westport held its opening reception for From the Pen to the Knife, an exhibition featuring a unique collection of watercolors by the ground-breaking artist Marian Christy. Now 90 years old, Christy is the pioneer who invented Knifed Watercolors®, a new technique she developed into a single and original style that shatters tradition. The technique uses only palette knives and puddles of paint. No drawing and no brushes.
WESTPORT, CT
westportlocal.com

Martha Ordeman, 97, Died; “grew up in Westport, CT, where she met the love of her life, Skip, on the steps of the YMCA.”

Martha Ordeman, age 97, passed away on May 29, 2022, with her family by her side. Martha grew up in Westport, CT, where she met the love of her life, Skip, on the steps of the YMCA. She attended the University of Connecticut where she became a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She graduated in 1947. She and Skip were married the same June. They lived most of their early married years in Westport before moving to Dayton in 1963.
WESTPORT, CT
Yale Daily News

Jackson School dedicated as Yale’s first professional school in half century

The Jackson School of Global Affairs is now officially Yale’s newest professional school. The dedication ceremony, which was an invitation-only event, hosted speakers ranging from CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria ’86 to former Chief Economist of the World Bank Pinelopi Goldberg. For University President Peter Salovey, the christening represents...
NEW HAVEN, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

The Cottage Brings New Life to Greenwich Avenue

The Cottage has brought new life to Greenwich Avenue through its inventive and interesting food. So often when new restaurants come to Greenwich I feel a little twinge of dread. Is this going to be the same thing I can eat and five other restaurants on The Ave? My expectations were blown out of the water by Chef Brian Lewis.
GREENWICH, CT
101.5 WPDH

I Used to Be Here Every Weekend… Now Look at It

It’s just a simple yellow abandoned building on Route 44 in the Salt Point/ Millbrook area. To many people, just another eyesore. But to me, a cherished memory. I go from Poughkeepsie to Millbrook and back often, and I pass that old building every time I do. It makes me sad to see it sitting there empty and sad.
MILLBROOK, NY
zip06.com

Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled

Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT

