Colorado (KKTV) -The United States Postal Service announced on Friday that it will be hosting a week-long hiring fair across the state of Colorado from Oct. 22-29. Postal service officials said they will be hiring to fill 1,000 positions offering starting pay from $18.92 to $21.19 an hour. The fair will be held at 14 postal facilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on designated days (unless other times are noted). Those days are listed below:

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO