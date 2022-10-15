ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CO

KKTV

USPS to host week-long, statewide hiring fair in Colorado

Colorado (KKTV) -The United States Postal Service announced on Friday that it will be hosting a week-long hiring fair across the state of Colorado from Oct. 22-29. Postal service officials said they will be hiring to fill 1,000 positions offering starting pay from $18.92 to $21.19 an hour. The fair will be held at 14 postal facilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on designated days (unless other times are noted). Those days are listed below:
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Fire officials warn heightened fire danger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The risk of fire is going to be high in the coming days. This week we’ve seen one fire spark on Fort Carson land, near Highway 115. This month also marks two years since Colorado’s second most destructive wildfire, the East Troublesome Fire. It destroyed numerous structures and burned more than 190,000 acres.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH- Fire danger rises in Southern Colorado

Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an accident occurred during a high school football pregame show. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation bomb and Greene County Sheriff's Department are investigating.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Former Pueblo County Sheriff sworn in as U.S. marshal

Denver, Colo. (KKTV) - Former Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor was sworn in as the 31st United States Marshal for the District of Colorado Thursday. An oath of office was administered at the U.S. Courthouse in Denver. Taylor made his 10-42 final call as the Pueblo County Sheriff on October...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Fire prompts evacuations in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A small fire prompted evacuations in Boulder County on Thursday. Just after 3 p.m. the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation notice for a neighborhood west of Highway 36 and Nelson Road. At about 3:35 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced the blaze was about 10 acres and crews were “starting to get containment.”
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado murder suspect taken into custody in Trinidad

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody, suspected of killing a woman at a Colorado hotel. The Brighton Police Department is reporting 31-year-old Ricardo Perales Cordero was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Trinidad Police Department. Cordero is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder. Investigators believe Cordero...
TRINIDAD, CO
KKTV

Fatal crash involving semi on I-70 near Aurora

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Deputies were redirecting traffic on eastbound I-70 in Arapahoe County after a fatal crash on Saturday morning. Officials said that all eastbound lanes on I-70 were closed at the East Colfax Avenue frontage road after the crash between a semi and an SUV. Arapahoe County deputies...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO

