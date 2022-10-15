CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller is expected to miss Sunday’s game in Baltimore with a left calf strain, an injury that could slow the NFL’s leading rushing attack as Cleveland tries to snap a three-game losing streak. Teller got hurt in the first quarter of last week’s 38-15 loss to New England. During the open locker room period Wednesday, Teller was in a walking boot and said he would sit out this week. Teller doesn’t think the injury is as severe as a similar one in 2020, when he missed three games. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski would not rule out Teller but said “it’s doubtful” he’ll be available this week.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 MINUTES AGO