Voice of America
Migrants Caught in Middle as Turkey-Greece Tensions Escalate
A photograph of migrants found exposed, without clothing, along the border of Greece and Turkey last week shocked the world and is raising international concerns that the migrants and refugees are becoming the latest victims of a growing dispute between Turkey and Greece. From Istanbul, Dorian Jones reports both nations blame each other for the incident.
New Italy government will be pro-NATO, pro-Europe, says Meloni
ROME, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to be Italy's next prime minister, threw down the gauntlet to her right-wing coalition partners on Wednesday, saying her new government would be pro-NATO and fully a part of Europe.
Voice of America
Australia Pledges Multi-Billion Dollar Renewable Energy Projects
Sydney — Australia has announced plans to fast-track multi-billion-dollar renewable energy projects in the states of Victoria and Tasmania. They include offshore wind farms and undersea transmission cables. Australia has for the first time a legislated target to cut greenhouse gas output that aims to reduce carbon emissions by 43% by 2030.
Voice of America
Israeli Company Thinks Europe Is Ready for 'New' Meat
People in Europe are soon to have another choice when looking for meat at food stores or choosing a meal at a restaurant. Instead of the usual meat from an animal, they may soon be able to buy a kind made from plants and formed by computers. The technology uses...
Voice of America
Who Donated Wheat to Afghanistan — Ukraine or US?
As the cold season starts in landlocked Afghanistan, concerns are mounting about widespread hunger, particularly in the rugged parts of the country where the first snowfall blocks the roads. This year there is hope that 30,000 metric tons of wheat coming from another war-torn country, Ukraine, will mitigate the hunger...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 18
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 6:23 p.m.: American WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner, whose appeal against a Russian jail term is to be heard next week, sent her supporters a message of thanks on Tuesday, her 32nd birthday, Reuters reported.
Voice of America
Something New Under the Sun: Floating Solar Panels
Stafford, Virginia — Who said there is nothing new under the sun?. One of the hottest innovations for the non-polluting generation of electricity is floating photovoltaics, or FPV, which involves anchoring solar panels in bodies of water, especially lakes, reservoirs and seas. Some projects in Asia incorporate thousands of panels to generate hundreds of megawatts.
Voice of America
Ukraine Invites UN Experts to Examine Iranian Drone Debris
Washington / United Nations — Ukraine has invited U.N. experts to examine debris from what it says are Iranian-made drones sold to Russia in violation of international sanctions and used to attack Ukrainian towns and cities. In a letter sent to the president of the U.N. Security Council and...
Voice of America
Ukraine War Pushes 4 Million Children Into Poverty: UN
Paris — Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic fallout have thrown 4 million children into poverty across eastern Europe and Central Asia, the U.N. children's agency said Monday. "Children are bearing the heaviest burden of the economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine," UNICEF said. The...
Voice of America
Biden to Release 15 Million Barrels from Oil Reserve, More Possible
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden is to announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve on Wednesday, part of a response to recent production target cuts announced by OPEC+ nations. He is also to say that more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as fighting gas prices ahead of next month's midterm elections.
Voice of America
Ukraine's Cryptocurrency Aid Fund Helps War-Torn Country
Not only governments but also individuals and organizations are sending money and supplies to Ukraine. Increasingly, cryptocurrency is part of the pipeline of monetary aid. Iryna Solomko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Iryna Solomko.
Voice of America
Putin Declares Martial Law in Annexed Regions of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in four of Ukraine's regions, parts of which are under the control of Russian troops, as Ukrainian forces continue liberating occupied territories in the country's east. Putin said at an online session of the Security Council on Wednesday that he signed a...
Voice of America
In Slovenia, Journalists Warned Over Protest Live on Air
Ljubljana, Slovenia — Viewers of Slovenia’s public broadcaster RTV had an unexpected interruption to the evening news show last month, when journalists entered a studio during a live broadcast to show support for their colleagues. The protest came after Uros Urbanija, the director of RTV's TV Slovenia unit,...
Voice of America
Australia Rescinds Recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
Australia’s center-left government is reversing a decision by the previous conservative administration to recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the decision Tuesday in Canberra, saying the city’s status should be decided through peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people. Wong...
Voice of America
Ethiopian Forces Seize Three Towns in Northern Tigray
NAIROBI, KENYA — Ethiopian government forces and their allies have captured the city of Shire and two more towns in the Tigray region in an offensive that aims to take control of airports and federal infrastructure. The attack has been met with international calls for an immediate ceasefire and...
Voice of America
Protests, Concerns Grow Over Moves by Hard-Line Iran Leadership
The Biden administration said it would “vigorously enforce sanctions” on Tehran after Russia used Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine Monday. The White House also expressed doubt that a nuclear deal negotiations impasse could be quickly resolved, and protesters inside Iran are still pushing back against the hard-line government. VOA’s Anita Powell reports.
Voice of America
Ukrainian Children Taken to Russia by Force
Olga Lopatkina is a Ukrainian mother of six children. She had adopted the children, orphans who had lost their parents, legally taking them into her family as her own. A few months ago, the children were in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and unable to leave. She was worried about them.
Voice of America
US Says Iranian Drone Supplies to Russia Violate UN Resolution
The United States said Monday that Iran is violating a U.N. Security Council resolution by supplying drones to Russia. “Earlier today, our French and British allies publicly offered the assessment that Iran’s supply of these UAVs to Russia is a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, and this is something that we agree with,” deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.
Voice of America
Ukraine Says 108 Women Freed in Swap With Russia
Kyiv, Ukraine — Ukraine announced Monday it had swapped more than 100 prisoners with Russia in what it said was the first all-female exchange with Moscow after nearly eight months of war. "Another large-scale exchange of prisoners of war was carried out today ... we freed 108 women from...
Voice of America
Striking Workers Bring Freight Rail and Ports to Standstill in South Africa
Cape Town, South Africa — A strike by 36,000 South African freight rail and port workers who are seeking a wage increase for inflation has entered its second week. The strike is costing South Africa's economy an estimated $44 million a day. Anele Kiet, deputy secretary-general of the South...
