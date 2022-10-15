BYU Injury Updates for Arkansas

BYU will be without some key players on offense

On Saturday afternoon, BYU hosts hosts SEC foe Arkansas at Lavell Edwards Stadium. The game kicks off at 1:30 PM MDT and will be televised on ESPN. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake provided injury updates to Greg Wrubell ahead of the game against Arkansas, below is a recap of those updates.

BYU Injury Updates

Wide receiver Gunner Romney is out

Running backs Lopini Katoa and Miles Davis are both out

Puka Nacua and Chase Roberts are available

Tight end Lane Lunt is out for the season

Game information

BYU (4-2) vs. Arkansas (3-3)

Saturday, Oct. 15

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. MT

Provo, UT

LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,470)

Arkansas is only the second SEC team to play against BYU in Provo. Mississippi State is the only other SEC team to make the trip to Lavell Edwards Stadium. The Razorbacks were ranked in the top 10 earlier this season before losing three consecutive games to Texas A&M, Alabama, and Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks come into this game featuring one of the best rushing attacks in the country. Arkansas ranks 11th in country averaging 234 rushing yards per game. On defense, Arkansas has struggled to defend the pass. The Razorbacks rank 127 out of 131 FBS teams in passing yards allowed per game.

BYU Uniform

On Monday, BYU unveiled a new helmet for Arkansas. The Cougars will wear all white with the royal helmet. However, the helmet will be a new custom-painted helmet with a Cougar on one side and the classic "Y" on the other. There are also mountains painted on the side with the "Y" and the facemask is white.

BYU has worn six different uniform combinations in six games this season.

