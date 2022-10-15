Read full article on original website
Former NJ cop indicted in domestic violence attack, stalking
PATERSON — A 28-year-old former police rookie has been indicted by a Passaic County Grand Jury on charges stemming from a domestic violence attack last year. Joseph Tuminelli, from Paterson, was indicted on third-degree aggravated assault against a domestic violence victim and fourth-degree stalking, in connection with his arrest on February 18, 2021.
2 North Hudson men face federal indictment in armed bank robbery
Two Hudson County men, one from Union City and the other from West New York, were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery of less than $1,500 from a Union City bank earlier this year. Juan Jimenez, 23, and Nicholas Seda-Corales, 24, were previously...
Heroin, Xanax, oxycodone found during traffic stop in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Byram Township. On October 15, an officer observed a vehicle with purple license plate lights make a left turn on to Route 206 from Brookwood Road and then the vehicle failed to maintain its lane, police said.
Pope John High School teacher arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photos, videos of female students, prosecutor says
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Pope John High school teacher has been arrested after allegations of taking inappropriate pictures and videos of female students, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. A joint investigation by the Sparta Police Department Detective Bureau and Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office’s...
Prosecutor's office: 22-year-old fatally shot in Union; no indication incident is related to shooting on previous day
The Union County Prosecutor's Office has announced a 22-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend in Union.
NJ law enforcement departments looking for new recruits. Here’s what it takes to become a police officer.
A number of New Jersey law enforcement departments are looking for new recruits, and the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office is one of them. News 12’s Lauren Due went to a situational training and response simulator facility in Freehold to see what it takes to become a police officer. “In...
Responder In Route 9W Crash That Critically Injured Bergen Teens Brought To NJ To Face Charges
UPDATE: A volunteer firefighter accused in a horrific road-rage crash that nearly killed a fellow group of fellow Bergen County teens last week was brought back to New Jersey to face charges. Luke G. Stein, 18, of Cresskill was booked into the Bergen County Jail on Monday, Oct. 17, after...
Jersey City Council approves $925,000 police brutality settlement
A Jersey City man who was struck by a police officer in 2017 will receive a $925,000 settlement from the city after the City Council approved it to end litigation between the man and the city over the case. The council unanimously approved the settlement at their Oct. 13 meeting,...
State police: Car theft suspect arrested 3 times in 2 years for similar crimes
State police say a car theft suspect picked up following a wild incident Saturday afternoon along the Garden State Parkway near Holmdel has now been arrested three times in two years for similar crimes.
Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34
A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
Workers exposed to potentially deadly risks at N.J. job site, feds say
Three contractors were cited by the U.S. Department of Labor for putting workers at risk of electrocution by allowing them to work near energized high-voltage power lines at Paterson worksite, officials said Tuesday. Inspectors with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were alerted by a utility company on April 15...
Solomon: Jersey City’s $925k settlement for man who got jaw broken by cop shows need for CCRB
The City of Jersey City’s $925,000 recent settlement for a man who got his jaw broken from a punch by a police officer during a dispute about an unleashed dog shows the need for a civilian complaint review board, Ward E Councilman James Solomon said. “The council’s being asked...
Irvington Man Shot Dead In Union
A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed in Union over the weekend, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 2000 block of Morris Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. There...
Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say
Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
Jersey City Man Arrested in Bayonne, Charged With Disorderly Conduct During Parking Violation
Photo Credit: Google Maps Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 51-year old Bruce B. Bowens of Atlantic Street in Jersey City has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Bowens was taken into custody at 11:18 pm last night from the area of 3rd Street and Humphrey Avenue. According...
Corrado calls for resignation of Passaic prosecutor
A Republican state senator has called for the resignation of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, joining a group of local police unions and some activists angered by her refusal to investigate Paterson police officers who were later convicted of corrupt acts in federal court and allegations that she abused a low-level court employee.
Driver flown to hospital after being trapped in I-80 wreck in Warren County, state police say
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A crash is under investigation by the New Jersey State Police after a car crashed into the woods on Interstate 80 in Warren County Monday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 3:45 p.m. on...
No injuries after 2-alarm fire in Sussex County; fire not suspicious, state police say
MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – The cause of a two-alarm blaze Sunday morning in Sussex County does not appear suspicious, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The fire was reported at around 9:37 a.m. at a residence on River Road in Montague Township, Curry...
1 dead after crash on I-80 in Morris County
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man is dead after two vehicles crashed on Interstate 80 in Morris County Sunday afternoon. according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 2:55 p.m. on I-80 eastbound at milepost 25.4 in Mount Olive Township,...
1 home burned down, 3 others in flames from 3-alarm fire in Essex County
A three-alarm house fire in East Orange caused major damage on Wednesday morning. The flames consumed a vacant home before jumping to a nearby residence.
