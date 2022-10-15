ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ cop indicted in domestic violence attack, stalking

PATERSON — A 28-year-old former police rookie has been indicted by a Passaic County Grand Jury on charges stemming from a domestic violence attack last year. Joseph Tuminelli, from Paterson, was indicted on third-degree aggravated assault against a domestic violence victim and fourth-degree stalking, in connection with his arrest on February 18, 2021.
PATERSON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Heroin, Xanax, oxycodone found during traffic stop in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Byram Township. On October 15, an officer observed a vehicle with purple license plate lights make a left turn on to Route 206 from Brookwood Road and then the vehicle failed to maintain its lane, police said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Pope John High School teacher arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photos, videos of female students, prosecutor says

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Pope John High school teacher has been arrested after allegations of taking inappropriate pictures and videos of female students, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. A joint investigation by the Sparta Police Department Detective Bureau and Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office’s...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34

A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Workers exposed to potentially deadly risks at N.J. job site, feds say

Three contractors were cited by the U.S. Department of Labor for putting workers at risk of electrocution by allowing them to work near energized high-voltage power lines at Paterson worksite, officials said Tuesday. Inspectors with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were alerted by a utility company on April 15...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Irvington Man Shot Dead In Union

A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed in Union over the weekend, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 2000 block of Morris Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. There...
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say

Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
New Jersey Globe

Corrado calls for resignation of Passaic prosecutor

A Republican state senator has called for the resignation of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, joining a group of local police unions and some activists angered by her refusal to investigate Paterson police officers who were later convicted of corrupt acts in federal court and allegations that she abused a low-level court employee.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

1 dead after crash on I-80 in Morris County

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man is dead after two vehicles crashed on Interstate 80 in Morris County Sunday afternoon. according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 2:55 p.m. on I-80 eastbound at milepost 25.4 in Mount Olive Township,...
