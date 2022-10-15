ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

kmvt

Man convicted in death of Texas agency’s 1st Sikh deputy

HOUSTON (AP) - A man has been convicted of capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency. A jury took less than 30 minutes on Monday before finding Robert Solis, 50, guilty in the killing of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a September 2019 traffic stop northwest of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
kmvt

Fish and Game asks Idaho hunters to be on the lookout for poachers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We are in peak hunting season, and Idaho Fish and Game is reminding hunters to remember there are rules for a reason. While the majority of hunters do obey the laws, some don’t. Poachers may face, fines, have their hunting and fishing privileges revoked, or face possible jail time.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

CSI’s Whaley picks UNLV over Boise State

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI sophomore forward Robert Whaley will continue his basketball career at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) next year. The Utah native told KMVT he picked UNLV over fellow Mountain West program Boise State. Whaley also considered Utah State, Utah Valley, and Wichita...
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Abortion top issue for Idaho voters ahead of midterms

BOISE, ID — Looking toward November, it’s clear that voters know abortion is on the ballot this year, and they’re ready to vote to protect their right to bodily autonomy, according to Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. Additionally the said A poll conducted in late September by the...
IDAHO STATE

