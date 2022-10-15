Read full article on original website
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Gray News) – A missing mother was found dead in the trunk of a car 850 miles from home with her teenage son in the driver’s seat. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son Tyler Roenz were last seen Thursday morning in Humble, Texas.
Man convicted in death of Texas agency’s 1st Sikh deputy
HOUSTON (AP) - A man has been convicted of capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency. A jury took less than 30 minutes on Monday before finding Robert Solis, 50, guilty in the killing of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a September 2019 traffic stop northwest of Houston.
Fish and Game asks Idaho hunters to be on the lookout for poachers
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We are in peak hunting season, and Idaho Fish and Game is reminding hunters to remember there are rules for a reason. While the majority of hunters do obey the laws, some don’t. Poachers may face, fines, have their hunting and fishing privileges revoked, or face possible jail time.
Idaho Conference of Recreation & Tourism is highlighting record setting numbers across the state
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is some good news for Idaho as the Gem State’s tourism industry is growing at a record pace. The Idaho Conference of Recreation and Tourism is happening in Twin Falls. This is the first time it has been held since 2019. More...
CSI’s Whaley picks UNLV over Boise State
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI sophomore forward Robert Whaley will continue his basketball career at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) next year. The Utah native told KMVT he picked UNLV over fellow Mountain West program Boise State. Whaley also considered Utah State, Utah Valley, and Wichita...
Abortion top issue for Idaho voters ahead of midterms
BOISE, ID — Looking toward November, it’s clear that voters know abortion is on the ballot this year, and they’re ready to vote to protect their right to bodily autonomy, according to Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. Additionally the said A poll conducted in late September by the...
