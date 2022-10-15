HOUSTON (AP) - A man has been convicted of capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency. A jury took less than 30 minutes on Monday before finding Robert Solis, 50, guilty in the killing of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a September 2019 traffic stop northwest of Houston.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO