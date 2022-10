Since 1982, the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth has invited creative practitioners to participate in a lecture series titled The Artist’s Eye. Invited speakers are turned loose in the Kimbell’s collection, leading audiences through what the museum calls “their special insights… relating the museum’s older art or architecture to contemporary artistic concerns.” This time around, Anthony Sonnenberg, Jammie Holmes, and Allison V. Smith will be brought in to speak. All the lectures, which are free and open to the public, will occur at 11 am on certain Saturdays.

