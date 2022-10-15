ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New disturbance unlikely to develop in eastern Atlantic as Karl becomes post-tropical cyclone

By Shira Moolten - South Florida Sun-Sentinel (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

The Atlantic had a temporary moment of relief Saturday as Tropical Storm Karl became a post-tropical cyclone early Saturday morning while the odds of another disturbance developing off the coast of Africa moved from low to almost none.

The tropical wave is located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, moving westward at 10 mph. As of 8 a.m. Saturday the wave has a near 0% chance of forming in the next 48 hours and a near 0% chance of forming in the next five days.

“Development of this system is not anticipated,” the center’s advisory said.

Meanwhile, Karl weakened into post-tropical cyclone as its center reached the coast of southern Mexico early Saturday, the center said in a 5 a.m. advisory. It was located about 80 miles west of Ciudad Del Carmen, Mexico, moving southwest at 5 mph with maximum sustained winds reduced to 30 mph.

All tropical storm warnings and watches have been removed.

———

©2022 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com . Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Tropical Weather-Atlantic

Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Tuesday, October 18, 2022 Quiet in the Atlantic Across the Atlantic basin, there are currently no tropical systems and tropical development is not expected during the next few days. However, by this weekend, a low pressure area forming off the coast of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic could potentially show signs of subtropical development. Regardless, it may bring some rain and wind to parts of the Eastern Seaboard late this weekend into early next week. Copyright 2022 AccuWeather
Leader Telegram

Wind farms could hurt Patagonia condor repopulation effort

SIERRA PAILEMAN, Argentina (AP) — It was a sunny morning when about 200 people trudged up a hill in Argentina's southern Patagonia region with a singular mission: free two Andean condors that had been born in captivity. While members of the Mapuche, the largest Indigenous group in the area, played traditional instruments, and children threw condor feathers into the air that symbolized their good wishes for the newly liberated birds, an eerie silence engulfed the mountain in Sierra Paileman in Rio Negro province as researchers...
Leader Telegram

2 Spanish tourists dead, 3 hurt in Turkish balloon accident

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Two Spanish tourists were killed and three others were injured on Tuesday when a hot air balloon made a hard landing following a sightseeing tour of volcanic rock formations in central Turkey, officials said The accident occurred in Turkey’s Cappadocia region, in Nevsehir province, where balloons fly above scenic canyons and volcanic cones. The Nevsehir governor’s office said in a statement that the accident was caused...
Leader Telegram

Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade

LES, Indonesia (AP) — After diving into the warm sea off the coast of northern Bali, Indonesia, Made Partiana hovers above a bed of coral, holding his breath and scanning for flashes of movement. Hours later, exhausted, he returns to a rocky beach, towing plastic bags filled with his exquisite quarry: tropical fish of all shades and shapes. Millions of saltwater fish like these are caught in Indonesia and other countries every year to fill aquariums in living rooms, waiting rooms and restaurants around the...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Leader Telegram

Climate Questions: Why do small degrees of warming matter?

On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny, barely noticeable. But small changes in average temperature can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters as weather gets wilder and more extreme in a warmer world. In 2015, countries around the world agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and pursue a goal of curbing warming to 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) as part of the Paris Agreement. ...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
576
Followers
7K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy