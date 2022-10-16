ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DogTime

Dogs Could Be Coming to the Workplace in Singapore

By adam england
DogTime
DogTime
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWCds_0iaTu1tS00
(Picture Credit: Luis Alvarez / Getty Images)

Dogs in the workplace? It’s something many of us would love to see. Unless you work in an animal shelter or as a veterinarian, however, you probably won’t see many canines around.

However, employees at two companies in Singapore might see dogs and cats at work from next year, subject to a plan by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), reports The Straits Times.

Improving Mental Health

The hope is that the furry friends will help employees with their stress. The SPCA hopes to launch their new corporate wellness program by the second quarter of 2023. Two companies, including a consultancy firm, have said they’d be interested in being a part of the program should it launch next year as planned.

SPCA Executive Director Aarthi Sankar spoke about the increased focus on mental health as being a factor in this decision. “Mental health and wellbeing is a key issue and workplace stress is a factor,” he explained.

“So we believe that having animals at the workplace can help employees relieve stress”.

Helping Both Animals and Employees

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee described the plans as being “mutually beneficial” to both employees and animals. Like Sankar, he discussed the mental health and wellbeing of workers.

Sankar went on to explain that the program would also help animals with socialization, with the potential for employees to adopt the animals that come into their workplace. She also expressed the importance of ensuring the safety of workers and animals alike. Not only that, but there would be a need to check that the workplaces and landlords of the office space were happy to host animals too.

And for those employees who may not be dog people, they can always have cats come to visit instead.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds

A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
msn.com

Litter of puppies abandoned, caregivers say they will be available for adoption soon

A litter of puppies abandoned earlier will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. The puppies were being cared for by the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The seven puppies turned 4-weeks-old. Their caregiver, Morgan May, said they would be ready for adoption in about three weeks after they are spayed and neutered.
DogTime

Free Adoption Campaign at Best Friends Animal Society for Large Pups

In a time of rising costs of living and decreased availability in pet-friendly housing, adoptions for large dogs have decreased. While there are benefits to adopting a larger dog, such as increased safety when walking at night, the cons may outweigh the pros for potential new dog parents. Unfortunately, this...
PetsRadar

14 orange tabby cat facts that may surprise you

Full of fire and spunk, orange tabby cats make for the purfect companions if you're after a feline friend that stands out from the crowd. Orange tabby cats have captivated us for centuries and it's not hard to see why. With their sunny and social personalities, head-turning markings and chatty and affectionate natures, they're some of the most adored of our feline friends and make wonderful pets for anyone in search of a true companion.
msn.com

16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets

Slide 1 of 18: Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs. Whether it's curling up on your lap or rubbing up against your legs for cuddles or trying to get your attention for a bit of playtime by leaping, climbing and running around, cats show their affection for their owners in different ways. If you're considering adopting a kitten or a full-grown cat into your household, it's important to get the right match for you, your family and your lifestyle from the outset.
DogTime

Dozens of Neglected Dogs Discovered in England

A raid by the RSPCA and police has discovered dozens of neglected animals at an illegal dog breeding operation in England. Tragically, some of the neglected dogs had to be euthanized. After pet parents alerted the RSPCA about dogs they bought from a woman and her daughter at a farm...
DogTime

How Often Should You Bathe Your Dog?

Dogs, despite all their roughhousing, running, and rolling-around-in-the-mud tendencies, don’t need to take a bath every day. And thank goodness, because pet parents are tired after tossing that tennis ball for their pups all afternoon! Every once in a while, however, your fur baby does need a good scrub-a-dub in the tub. You want to maintain that beautiful coat, keep the grime away, and ensure your pooch smells fresh, after all. But how often should you bathe your dog? We’re going to dive into the nitty gritty of canine hygiene and give you some easy, helpful guidelines to follow to keep your furry best friend clean.
moneytalksnews.com

The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills

We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
topdogtips.com

Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs

Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
a-z-animals.com

Do Dogs Like Crates or Sleeping in the Open?

Dogs are social animals, and they love to sleep in groups. That’s why many people bring their dogs into their beds. It’s hard to tell whether a dog likes his crate or would rather sleep in the open. Some dogs bark or whine when left alone in a crate, but others settle down quickly and go to sleep.
DogTime

Dogs Can Sniff Out Stress With Incredible Accuracy: Study

Two of dogs’ greatest attributes are their acute sense of smell – about 10,000 times that of humans – and their incredible empathy. A new study published in PLOS One shows canines can utilize both these abilities to sniff out stress. Stress Has a Smell That Dogs...
DogTime

Dog Rescues 84-Year-Old Man Trapped in Embankment

Our dogs are important fixtures in our lives that without question improve our happiness. Dogs can reduce blood pressure, increase serotonin, and generally help us feel happier in our homes. However, it would be a stretch for most of us to say that our dogs physically saved our lives. But,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Phys.org

Pet parenting style influences dog behavior, study finds

Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog's behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. "We found that pet parenting style does predict patterns of dog behavior...
petpress.net

Quirky Feline Habits: Why Do Cats Knead?

Kneading is a behavior often seen in pet cats. It is a form of kneading that helps them to relax and to mark their territory. When a cat kneads, they push down with their front paws alternately while sometimes also sucking on their own fur. This behavior is usually followed...
DogTime

Deaf Rescue Dog Learns Sign Language, Awarded Pet of the Week

For most dog parents, training can be a struggle at times. Despite good intentions, many pet parents suffered at the paws of unhinged pandemic puppies once they returned to in-person work. We all love our pets, regardless of misbehavior. But it can be astounding to see dogs so brilliantly well-mannered that a typical sit-stay-down holds no match. And most of us have no experience with training an animal with special needs.
DogTime

De-stress Your Dog When You Return to Office

EEK! Your employer wants you working back in the building and you know your dog will stress-out about staying home alone. Your pup is used to having you by his side and they’re going to need some stress support when you Return to Office (RTO). Easing your dog away from 24/7 human access is a […] The post De-stress Your Dog When You Return to Office appeared first on DogTime.
DogTime

A Rescue Shelter Gets Creative With Dog Paintings

Rescue shelters have to get creative to make money. But one shelter took it literally and started selling their dogs’ own paintings. Paintings by Rescue Dogs The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is nestled in the town of Longview, Texas. About a year ago, an employee came in sharing some videos she saw on […] The post A Rescue Shelter Gets Creative With Dog Paintings appeared first on DogTime.
LONGVIEW, TX
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy