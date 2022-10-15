ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocnjsentinel.com

OCHS Class of ’53 gathers nearly 70 years later

OCEAN CITY – The Korean War was coming to an end. Dwight D. Eisenhower was in his first term as president. “From Here to Eternity” and “Shane” were in movie theaters and Perry Como’s “Don’t Let the Stars Get in Your Eyes” was near the the top of the radio charts. The first Corvettes were rolling off the assembly lines and the average family income was $4,200.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

“Best of Jersey Shore” Winner in Downtown Wildwood! #dooww

“Best of Jersey Shore” Winner in Downtown Wildwood!. If you’re craving some delicious Chinese food this weekend, Dragon House Chinese Restaurant – Wildwood is the place to go!. Voted our gold winner in Chinese Food this year, Dragon House has a menu full of delicious options for...
WILDWOOD, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Porsches on Parade on Ocean City Boardwalk

Hundreds of vintage and contemporary Porsches lined the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday to the delight of fans and collectors of the high-performance German sports cars. The third annual Porsche Boardwalk Reunion show was expected to feature nearly 400 models from 1954 to 2021. Some of the old-school Porsches on...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Missing man believed to be in Atlantic City

A Williamstown man missing for nine days is likely in Atlantic City, loved ones tell BreakingAC. Anthony Collier’s mother said she last spoke to her son on Oct. 8. It is not like him not to reach out, she told BreakingAC. Someone did see him at the Atlantic City...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Local Favorite Chinese Restaurant Closed For Good In Egg Harbor Township, NJ

It's always a bummer when a restaurant that was a local favorite has to shutter the doors and windows. Unfortunately, times are tough these days. For one reason or another, it's been harder than ever for many restaurants to keep their doors open over the last few years. Does some of the blame have to be placed on the pandemic? Of course. Few industries were impacted in the same way that the restaurant and food industries were.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
987thecoast.com

Fire Destroys Residential Home in Ocean City

A fire destroyed a home in Ocean City Monday night. Multiple fire companies responded to the fire located at a house on Ferndale Drive. No injuries are reported; the cause continues to be under investigation. Photo courtesy of Ocean City Firefighters Association/Marmora Volunteer Fire Company. The post Fire Destroys Residential...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Peach St. home offers a great deal of space

Featured on the quiet Peach Street in Hammonton, 439 Peach Street offers a great location as well an ample amount of space. Roughly 2,000 square feet, the home may seem small from the outside, however when walking into the home guests will notice the size. Featuring three bedrooms and two baths, the home would be a perfect upgrade for a small family.
HAMMONTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday

They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
VINELAND, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy