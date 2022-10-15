Read full article on original website
ocnjsentinel.com
OCHS Class of ’53 gathers nearly 70 years later
OCEAN CITY – The Korean War was coming to an end. Dwight D. Eisenhower was in his first term as president. “From Here to Eternity” and “Shane” were in movie theaters and Perry Como’s “Don’t Let the Stars Get in Your Eyes” was near the the top of the radio charts. The first Corvettes were rolling off the assembly lines and the average family income was $4,200.
South Jersey Family Searches for Sister With Addiction Issue
A South Jersey family is searching for a loved one with an addiction issue who has been missing for more than a month. Her family has posted on Facebook asking for help looking for Tiffany Wallace, who was last living in a motel in Buena with her boyfriend, according to the post.
Foodies Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Local Sandwich Shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
capemayvibe.com
“Best of Jersey Shore” Winner in Downtown Wildwood! #dooww
“Best of Jersey Shore” Winner in Downtown Wildwood!. If you’re craving some delicious Chinese food this weekend, Dragon House Chinese Restaurant – Wildwood is the place to go!. Voted our gold winner in Chinese Food this year, Dragon House has a menu full of delicious options for...
Pizza & Pasta Northeast Returns To Atlantic City After 2 Year Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, the 4th Annual Pizza & Pasta Northeast Expo returns to the Atlantic City Convention Center on Sunday and Monday, October 16-17, 2022. The event is showcasing the top suppliers for Northeastern pizzerias and Italian restaurants. The two-day show features a schedule of pizza and pasta demonstrations...
After 3 decades of selling Bibles, N.J. bookstore owner is ready for her next chapter
Like many small businesses, Andrea Rizzuto’s one-woman operation, the Churchtown Book & Gift Shoppe in Pennsville, didn’t have a prayer when COVID-19 crippled commerce in early 2020. The Salem County store reopened for a short time after the lockdown and even conducted a GoFundMe campaign to try to...
ocnjdaily.com
Porsches on Parade on Ocean City Boardwalk
Hundreds of vintage and contemporary Porsches lined the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday to the delight of fans and collectors of the high-performance German sports cars. The third annual Porsche Boardwalk Reunion show was expected to feature nearly 400 models from 1954 to 2021. Some of the old-school Porsches on...
Missing man believed to be in Atlantic City
A Williamstown man missing for nine days is likely in Atlantic City, loved ones tell BreakingAC. Anthony Collier’s mother said she last spoke to her son on Oct. 8. It is not like him not to reach out, she told BreakingAC. Someone did see him at the Atlantic City...
Local Favorite Chinese Restaurant Closed For Good In Egg Harbor Township, NJ
It's always a bummer when a restaurant that was a local favorite has to shutter the doors and windows. Unfortunately, times are tough these days. For one reason or another, it's been harder than ever for many restaurants to keep their doors open over the last few years. Does some of the blame have to be placed on the pandemic? Of course. Few industries were impacted in the same way that the restaurant and food industries were.
987thecoast.com
Fire Destroys Residential Home in Ocean City
A fire destroyed a home in Ocean City Monday night. Multiple fire companies responded to the fire located at a house on Ferndale Drive. No injuries are reported; the cause continues to be under investigation. Photo courtesy of Ocean City Firefighters Association/Marmora Volunteer Fire Company. The post Fire Destroys Residential...
Do You Know “Nucky” Johnson is Buried in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ?
Many people from South Jersey watched the HBO show "Boardwalk Empire," which was set in Atlantic City and followed Enoch Malachi "Nucky" Thompson, which was based on the real-life political figure Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson in the 1920s. Johnson, who was labeled as an Atlantic City political boss and racketeer,...
Hammonton Gazette
Peach St. home offers a great deal of space
Featured on the quiet Peach Street in Hammonton, 439 Peach Street offers a great location as well an ample amount of space. Roughly 2,000 square feet, the home may seem small from the outside, however when walking into the home guests will notice the size. Featuring three bedrooms and two baths, the home would be a perfect upgrade for a small family.
New Jersey high school English teacher gives books away by the thousands
Larry Abrams, an English teacher at Lindenwold High School in New Jersey, started BookSmiles to give every kid free books.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Former Military Observation Tower was incorporated into part of a Cape May hotel.
Fire Control Tower at the Grand Hotel – Cape May, NJ. This former military building, instead of being removed, was integrated into the construction of a hotel building. The bottom floor is currently the staff laundry of the Grand Hotel. One other tower remains in New Jersey. These towers...
Why It’ll Be Slow Going at Busy Northfield, NJ, Intersection Tuesday
Road work: you're always thankful that they're finally doing it, but it's never being done at a convenient time for you. That's the case with a project happening in Northfield today (October 18, 2022). The Northfield Police Department is letting people know about a project being done on Tilton Road...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold at South Jersey Convenience Store
Somebody in South Jersey is having a pretty good start to their week. And by "pretty good," we're assuming that person is trying to figure out what to do with $1 million (minus taxes, of course) as they enjoy their morning coffee. Definitely a good problem to have. According to...
Woman With Ties to Millville, Atlantic City, NJ, Missing Since August
Millville Police are wondering what became of Tanyatta Denby, a one-time Millville resident who has been missing since August 31. Denby, a 34-year-old Black woman with brown eyes and brown hair is 5' 5" tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has several tattoos, including roses on her left leg. Police say...
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday
They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor’s Office ‘Dawn Patrol’ Strikes, Again
At first glance, when you hear the term Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office “Dawn Patrol” … you immediately think about an early morning raid and a law enforcement operation to bust the bad guys. This isn’t that!. The Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office and their...
