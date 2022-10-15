Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Greater BR State Fair makes final preparations ahead of 2022 event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair are making last-minute preparations ahead of the 2022 event. The fair will kick off on Thursday, Oct. 27, and will run through Sunday, Nov. 6. The entire event is making a move from its regular location at...
an17.com
Glorioso, Landry lead Southeastern at TVA Community Credit Union Invitational
KILLEN, Ala. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team wrapped up the fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a sixth-place finish in the TVA Community Credit Union Invitational which concluded Tuesday at Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club. SLU finished the tournament with a three-day team...
an17.com
Barbara Lynn Fontenot Corcoran
Barbara “Bobbie” Lynn Fontenot Corcoran passed away at the age 91 on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Baton Rouge, LA surrounded by her children. Barbara was born to Herbert and Lula Fontenot in Washington, Louisiana on April 11, 1931. Barbara grew up in...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux sugar cane farmer looks forward to bountiful harvest
In October 2021, Jason Richard was doing exactly what he is doing this October. He was waking up at the same time before 5 a.m., climbing in the same John Deere, harvesting sugarcane in the same fields and hauling his crop to same place — the nearby Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation. But things looked a little different in Lafourche Parish 12 months ago.
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
an17.com
Joyce Gain Collens
Joyce Gain Collens passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 in Covington, LA at the age of 97. She was born Joyce Margaret Gain on July 13, 1925 in Shanghai, China to South Africans, Katherine Barnes Gain and Peter Douglas Gerald Gain. Joyce is survived by her brother, Peter B....
an17.com
Gloria Nell Jefferson
On August 29, 1952, in Tylertown, Mississippi, Gloria Nell Jefferson was born as the fourth of six children to Willie J. and Butha Lee Lowe. She worshipped during her formative years at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Tylertown, Mississippi. As of her passing, she was a current member at Outreach Full Gospel Baptist Church of Franklinton, Louisiana.
brproud.com
SWAC suspends 11 Southern football players for pre-game scuffle against Prairie View
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Eleven Southern University football players will miss Saturday’s homecoming football game after being suspended by the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The suspension are stemming from a pre-game scuffle that took place before the Southern University and Prairie View football game on October 8. Southern...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana
Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
an17.com
Frederick Joseph Charles Wichers III
Frederick Joseph Charles Wichers III passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the age of 65. Depending on where you knew him, he went by Joey or Fred. Joey was born in New Orleans, LA on August 6, 1957 to Frederick J. Wichers, Jr. and Madeline Whitehead Wichers. Joey...
an17.com
Ella M. Badon
Ella Mary Ashe Badon of Ponchatoula, LA, was born on February 1, 1927 in Donaldsonville, LA, to the union of Elizabeth and Joseph Ashe. She has been a loyal and faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for approximately 70 years. She graduated from O.W. Dillon in 1943 at the age of 16. Prevailing through all adversity at the time, she acquired her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Southern University in Baton Rouge. In 1961, she obtained a Master of Science degree in Education from Indiana University.
theadvocate.com
Why is Kentwood thriving back in Class 1A? Move is perfect fit for Foster, Kangaroos
After two seasons in Class 2A, Kentwood High moved to a more traditional spot in Class 1A this year and the football transition has been smooth. Even though the LHSAA has implemented new postseason divisions for select/nonselect schools, it's no surprise to see Kentwood near the top of the nonselect Division IV power ratings, and that suits coach Jonathan Foster just fine.
an17.com
William Lawrence Brown, Sr.
William Lawrence (Larry) Brown of Hammond, Louisiana, died peacefully on October 12, 2022, at the age of 90. A native of Bessemer, Alabama, Larry moved to Hammond in 1959, with his wife Flora, to work as an ornamental horticulturist at LSU’s Agricultural Research Station where he specialized in breeding azaleas for over 30 years. A founding member of the Louisiana chapter of the Azalea Society of America, Larry loved creating beauty, often contributing floral arrangements to the First Presbyterian Church, where he was a former deacon and elder. He was a long-time member of the Hammond Kiwanis Club and a board member of the local Habitat for Humanity.
an17.com
Linda Kaye Sharpe
We are saddened to announce the passing of Linda Kaye Phelps Meredith Williams Sharpe. She passed away on Sunday, October 16th, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 63, after a long battle with kidney disease. She was born in Bogalusa, LA, to Edward Phelps and Kathleen Woodard Phelps. She grew up in Dallas, TX and returned to Bogalusa at the age of 33, so that she could be around her family. She retired as a purchasing technician at Northshore Technical College, Sullivan Campus in Bogalusa and previously worked as a purchasing technician for the Bogalusa Medical Center for many years. She was loved dearly and will be very missed by her friends and family.
cohaitungchi.com
Romantic Things to Do in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge offers many date options, whether you’re taking that special someone out for a first date, or you’re celebrating years of marriage with a night on the town. You don’t need a special occasion to plan a perfect Baton Rouge date. Take them out to celebrate a milestone anniversary, or go out just because it’s a random Tuesday, and you want to enjoy their company.
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
His friends say there was never a dull moment. Javonte's memory will live on forever in them.
an17.com
John M. Burton
John M. Burton, 63, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Funeral service at noon, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, 11427 C.B. Temple Sr. Rd., Kentwood, LA. Interment Sweet Home Cemetery, Kentwood, LA.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new Mexican restaurant in Metairie goes much deeper than tacos and tequila
Tacos are everywhere these days. They supply the basis of many new concepts, and some riff on the idea is liable to turn up on almost any kind of menu, no matter its relation to Mexican cooking. What I’ve not seen though was anything quite like the suadero tacos at...
Pastor of Louisiana Church Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Admits to Obtaining Over $889,000 Through Fraud
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
an17.com
Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
Comments / 0