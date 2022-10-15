Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lagunabeachindy.com
Letter: Judie Mancuso silent on Prop 47, AB 109
Does Judie Mancuso support strengthening our CA laws against Prop 47 and AB 109?. California’s crime is out of control. The rampant shootings, gang violence, assaults, flash mobs, and looting directly result from our legislature’s soft-on-crime laws. Meanwhile, Judie Mancuso remains silent on Prop 47, AB 109 and a litany of other laws that have increased crime in our state to the likes we haven’t seen for decades. Now she wants to be our assemblywoman! Judie’s silence on the issue tells us everything we need to know about where she stands.
lagunabeachindy.com
Letter: Keep Kempf on Council
I urge everyone to use one of their three votes to vote for Sue Kempf. We actually could use more women, but unfortunately, no one has stood up to take the baton. Sue is pragmatic, listens to everyone, and knows her priorities – she does not waste money on “studies” or “consultants” as has been so prevalent in the past. She is smart enough to figure out what is needed in this town, evaluates options, and as far as I am concerned has made many excellent decisions most often resulting in positive outcomes. I hope she wins and hopefully has the enthusiasm and determination to run for a third term as well. Let’s keep Sue on City Council, vote for two more candidates who will focus on what is needed for the city, and keep us the citizens in mind as they take on the remaining issues. Please do not believe what you hear about these pragmatic candidates from people who have their own agenda to serve themselves and their friends. That is not how our town should be served.
lagunabeachindy.com
Letter: Measure Q Not a Good Idea
Our country’s democracy is slipping away. The planet is melting and the citizens of Laguna are spending incredible amounts of time and money fighting about an issue I believe both sides of the “Q Question” agree ọn. Namely, that our unique city does not want uncontrolled growth and massive new developments, and that we need parking solutions.
lagunabeachindy.com
Letter: Small-Town Character, Property Values at Stake
This letter responds to the misleading guest opinion by Michael Ray, which ran in the LB Independent on Sept. 16. If Measure Q, R or S is passed, major projects within 750 ft. of. PCH or Laguna Canyon Rd. will require voter approval if they exceed 22,000 sq. ft. of...
lagunabeachindy.com
Letter: Elections Run on Emotions
The folks selling Measure Q claim it is the only effective way to counter the influence of developers’ big money in electing city council members who then approve “village destroying” real estate developments. Their cure is merely another election. In an election those very same developers would still be able to influence with their big money. City planning departments run on written rules and empirical data. Elections run on emotions.
lagunabeachindy.com
Letter: Steps at Aliso Circle in Disrepair
I doubt any of the City engineers have walked the steps from the bridge at Aliso Circle down to the beach. Before purchasing the beach, City engineers would be advised to walk the steps with OC Parks and identify the much-needed repairs. This includes the bottom of the steps, which...
lagunabeachindy.com
Letter: Let the Voters Decide What’s Best for Laguna
I have lived in Laguna Beach for 51 years. I recently received a well-circulated email from a member of Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce stating and I quote: “It is estimated that in the last few years, 29 small business projects would have had to go to you the people to be voted on. For instance, formally (spelling formerly) a wig shop, Wigz a small sandwich shop opening in Woods Cove area would have to go to the vote! A SANDWICH SHOP! vote no on Q” This simply is not true. Yes on Q verified “As city staff report shows, there is a combination of Historic, Grandfathered and outdoor dining credits that will allow Wigz to open without any additional on-site parking. Yes on Q honors pre-existing parking credits that will allow Wigz to open without any additional on-site parking. There is no issue requiring a public vote.” After receiving this verification, I answered the email saying I was disappointed in their tactics to alarm residents about voting yes on Q. Again I received another false claim from another member of the Chamber of Commerce. She falsely quoted “Under Yes for Q, the sandwich shop would have required a vote. As a change of use from retail to food use, based on the initiative would require additional parking spaces and may trigger more additional car trips per day. That triggers the vote.” Again the Chamber gave me, the public, false information. Simply put, the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce and other no on Q people are fear-mongering and presenting misleading and false information.
Comments / 0