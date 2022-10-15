I urge everyone to use one of their three votes to vote for Sue Kempf. We actually could use more women, but unfortunately, no one has stood up to take the baton. Sue is pragmatic, listens to everyone, and knows her priorities – she does not waste money on “studies” or “consultants” as has been so prevalent in the past. She is smart enough to figure out what is needed in this town, evaluates options, and as far as I am concerned has made many excellent decisions most often resulting in positive outcomes. I hope she wins and hopefully has the enthusiasm and determination to run for a third term as well. Let’s keep Sue on City Council, vote for two more candidates who will focus on what is needed for the city, and keep us the citizens in mind as they take on the remaining issues. Please do not believe what you hear about these pragmatic candidates from people who have their own agenda to serve themselves and their friends. That is not how our town should be served.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO