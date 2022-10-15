DURING the Covid pandemic, the UK Government borrowed a vast sum — ultimately about £375 billion. The argument was that it was vital to support millions of British families and businesses. Yet some people, far from being concerned about our ballooning national debt, took the opportunity to claim that the gargantuan sum proved that successive UK governments had been miserly to borrow so little after the financial crash of 2008, and to inflict ‘austerity’ instead.

15 HOURS AGO