mailplus.co.uk
Millions facing pain on pensions
MILLIONS of pensioners could face an income squeeze of up to £430 next year after Liz Truss ditched her pledge to protect the ‘triple lock’. In a surprise U-turn, Downing Street warned she was no longer committed to raising pensions in line with inflation, despite having guaranteed just that only two weeks ago.
mailplus.co.uk
Pension fund on the brink
FEARS over the health of the pensions industry persisted as one liability driven investment (LDI) fund teetered on the brink of collapse yesterday. Alarm bells were raised as financial regulators identified one fund at an asset manager that would have faced potential disaster had gilt yields risen. A half percentage point rise in the interest rates on government bonds would have left this unnamed fund having to conduct a ‘fire sale’ of these gilts, according to Sky News.
mailplus.co.uk
Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told
BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
mailplus.co.uk
The Left’s wrong about the real cause of this crisis. We’ve spent two decades drunk on cheap money — now the bill’s arrived
DURING the Covid pandemic, the UK Government borrowed a vast sum — ultimately about £375 billion. The argument was that it was vital to support millions of British families and businesses. Yet some people, far from being concerned about our ballooning national debt, took the opportunity to claim that the gargantuan sum proved that successive UK governments had been miserly to borrow so little after the financial crash of 2008, and to inflict ‘austerity’ instead.
mailplus.co.uk
Recession looms as UK is compared to Greece
THE crisis facing Liz Truss and her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt deepened as a respected forecaster reversed predictions that the UK economy would grow next year. And a former Bank of England deputy governor piled on the pressure by saying the UK was financially ‘looking more like Italy and Greece’ after the bout of turmoil on financial markets sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.
