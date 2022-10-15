Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Rumors: Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones Had ‘Heated Exchange' at Owners Meeting
Report: Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones had 'heated exchange' at owners meeting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tempers reportedly flared between New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones while discussing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's contract on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Seth Wickersham, NFL owners voted...
NBC Philadelphia
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki Promises to Stop Doing Viral Griddy Celebration
Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki promises to stop doing griddy celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The griddy celebration has taken over the sports world, but not every player gets love for it. Originally invented by Louisiana native Allen Davis – who is a friend of former LSU and current...
NBC Philadelphia
Jim Irsay Becomes First NFL Owner to Publicly Call for Dan Snyder's Removal
Jim Irsay becomes first NFL owner to publicly call for Dan Snyder’s removal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jim Irsay is speaking out against Commanders owner Dan Snyder, saying he believes there’s “merit” to removing him as owner of the Washington franchise. Speaking to the...
Comments / 0