Burlington, NJ

Dakota Poland leads Conwell Egan into PCL playoffs for first time in 16 years

Dakota Poland grew up in the shadow of Trenton, just across the bridge in Morrisville, in one of the area’s top sports families: her father, Richie Poland, was a three-sport star at Morrisville High School (and the only player to ever win state titles in two sports), and her grandfather and great uncle were the coach and star player on the 1955 Morrisville Little League World Series champions.
MORRISVILLE, PA
Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway among 7 Black coaches in Big East inspiring next generation

NEW YORK -- Jamir Harris isn’t sure what career he will pursue after his playing days are done, but being a basketball coach is certainly an option. “Oh yeah, it’s a possibility,” the 24-year-old Seton Hall guard told NJ Advance Media Tuesday at Big East media day. “I’ve been thinking about different things outside of basketball, but being a coach is something I definitely won’t turn down.”
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year

NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43

A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
EDISON, NJ
Rutgers’ Aron Cruickshank discusses Ohio State incident, what offense needs to improve out of bye week

When it comes to his most memorable play of the season, Aron Cruickshank says he was just doing his job. Yes, the Rutgers wide receiver admits he was frustrated at the time, when his Scarlet Knights were trailing then-No. 3 Ohio State by 39 points in the fourth quarter of their loss in Ohio Stadium last month. But when he converted from a punt returner to the last line of defense on a fake punt from Buckeyes punter Jesse Mirco, the instincts he had never used in his college career kicked in.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Former NFL MVP: Eagles’ success starts with coaching

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting people talking. The latest person to add to the conversation about the 6-0 Birds is former NFL MVP Rich Gannon. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He thinks it all goes back to Nick Sirianni’s coaching. Here’s what he said on SiriusXM NFL...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Former softball coach hit with probation after stealing $12K from team

The former coach of a travel softball team in Monmouth County has been sentenced to five years’ probation after admitting he stole $12,000 from the organization. Michael Lane, 54, of Neptune Township will also have to pay restitution to the parents of 10 players who were part of the Tinton Falls-based Monmouth Surf, the county prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter

NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
At Northfield’s Jersey Cow, ice cream is a year-round game

One of the saddest parts about summer ending is that suddenly it becomes a lot harder to go out for ice cream. Most ice cream shops that had lines down the block before Labor Day simply close down in the offseason, meaning months-long waits for those craving a sundae, cone or other sweet frozen treat.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Bill of Fare: Princeton tearoom offers upscale yet relaxed atmosphere to enjoy good food and perfectly steeped tea

Known for its international flair, Princeton seemed to me to be a perfect place for a tearoom. Doria and Calavino Donati thought so too. But theirs is not just any tearoom; there is nothing stuffy or overly feminine about the Tipple & Rose, which they opened last October. Their tearoom is very much their own creation, with antiques for decorations and an upscale but relaxed atmosphere designed for good food and the pleasures of afternoon tea.
PRINCETON, NJ
