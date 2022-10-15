Read full article on original website
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Red Owl Tavern in Old City Introduces New Executive Chef Charles VogtMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dickson helps Sterling top Haddonfield in OT, stay unbeaten in conference - girls soccer
Bridget Dickson scored twice to help Sterling remain unbeaten in Colonial Conference play this season with a 3-2 overtime victory over Haddonfield in Haddonfield. Montgomery Draham also scored and Ireland Kay had two assists for Sterling (14-1-1), which improved to 10-0-0 in the Liberty Division of the Colonial Conference. Madison...
Boys soccer: South Jersey Coaches’ Cup semifinals preview
Haddon Heights vs. West Deptford boys soccer, Sept. 14, 2022 — SOUTH JERSEY COACHES’ CUP SEMIFINALS. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at DeCou Sports Complex | BRACKET. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Dakota Poland leads Conwell Egan into PCL playoffs for first time in 16 years
Dakota Poland grew up in the shadow of Trenton, just across the bridge in Morrisville, in one of the area’s top sports families: her father, Richie Poland, was a three-sport star at Morrisville High School (and the only player to ever win state titles in two sports), and her grandfather and great uncle were the coach and star player on the 1955 Morrisville Little League World Series champions.
Gavitt Games between Big East, Big Ten could end after 2023, impacting Rutgers, Seton Hall
NEW YORK — The Gavitt Games between the Big East and Big Ten will run through 2023 but could come to an end after the contract expires next year, impacting the non-conference schedules of both Rutgers and Seton Hall. Big East Commissioner and Pennington, N.J. native Val Ackerman told...
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the Big Central through Week 7
Since the name Kicks and Sticks seems to be cornered by retailers and training facilities catering to the soccer-lacrosse-hockey crowd, Selbin Sabio of Edison may want to consider a different brand name for his rather unique skill set. The senior is second in the state on made conversion kicks, or...
Why Devils’ Alexander Holtz saw limited ice time in 4-2 win vs. Ducks
Devils forward Alexander Holtz began Tuesday night on the top line, alongside skilled teammates Nico Hischier and Ondrej Palat. He ended it on the bottom of the stat sheet in two troubling categories –– time on ice and total shifts. Holtz, New Jersey’s top prospect, has shuffled through...
Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway among 7 Black coaches in Big East inspiring next generation
NEW YORK -- Jamir Harris isn’t sure what career he will pursue after his playing days are done, but being a basketball coach is certainly an option. “Oh yeah, it’s a possibility,” the 24-year-old Seton Hall guard told NJ Advance Media Tuesday at Big East media day. “I’ve been thinking about different things outside of basketball, but being a coach is something I definitely won’t turn down.”
Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year
NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
Rutgers’ Aron Cruickshank discusses Ohio State incident, what offense needs to improve out of bye week
When it comes to his most memorable play of the season, Aron Cruickshank says he was just doing his job. Yes, the Rutgers wide receiver admits he was frustrated at the time, when his Scarlet Knights were trailing then-No. 3 Ohio State by 39 points in the fourth quarter of their loss in Ohio Stadium last month. But when he converted from a punt returner to the last line of defense on a fake punt from Buckeyes punter Jesse Mirco, the instincts he had never used in his college career kicked in.
Chester, October 17 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Chester. The Chester High School volleyball team will have a game with Chester Charter Scholar Academy on October 17, 2022, 11:45:00. The Chester High School volleyball team will have a game with Chester Charter Scholar Academy on October 17, 2022, 12:45:00.
Former NFL MVP: Eagles’ success starts with coaching
The Philadelphia Eagles are getting people talking. The latest person to add to the conversation about the 6-0 Birds is former NFL MVP Rich Gannon. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He thinks it all goes back to Nick Sirianni’s coaching. Here’s what he said on SiriusXM NFL...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano hints at QB approach for Indiana with thoughts on development vs. winning now
With a new offensive coordinator and the most options it’s had at quarterback all season, Rutgers enters a crucial Homecoming game with Indiana with the same mentality it’s had throughout the campaign. After revealing Monday that all three of his quarterbacks are healthy and available at the same...
Former softball coach hit with probation after stealing $12K from team
The former coach of a travel softball team in Monmouth County has been sentenced to five years’ probation after admitting he stole $12,000 from the organization. Michael Lane, 54, of Neptune Township will also have to pay restitution to the parents of 10 players who were part of the Tinton Falls-based Monmouth Surf, the county prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties for Sept. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Following entries list property address followed by selling price,...
South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter
NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
At Northfield’s Jersey Cow, ice cream is a year-round game
One of the saddest parts about summer ending is that suddenly it becomes a lot harder to go out for ice cream. Most ice cream shops that had lines down the block before Labor Day simply close down in the offseason, meaning months-long waits for those craving a sundae, cone or other sweet frozen treat.
Bill of Fare: Princeton tearoom offers upscale yet relaxed atmosphere to enjoy good food and perfectly steeped tea
Known for its international flair, Princeton seemed to me to be a perfect place for a tearoom. Doria and Calavino Donati thought so too. But theirs is not just any tearoom; there is nothing stuffy or overly feminine about the Tipple & Rose, which they opened last October. Their tearoom is very much their own creation, with antiques for decorations and an upscale but relaxed atmosphere designed for good food and the pleasures of afternoon tea.
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora faces three challengers. Two of them are his foes on City Council
Trenton is not only the state capital of New Jersey, but it is described by some as the home of the Garden State’s most dysfunctional municipal government. This year’s election will offer Trentonians a chance to have a clean slate with its municipal government following four years of headlines that embarrassed residents.
Do You Know “Nucky” Johnson is Buried in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ?
Many people from South Jersey watched the HBO show "Boardwalk Empire," which was set in Atlantic City and followed Enoch Malachi "Nucky" Thompson, which was based on the real-life political figure Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson in the 1920s. Johnson, who was labeled as an Atlantic City political boss and racketeer,...
