Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
The New York Yankees’ Treatment of Fans Last Night Was an Absolute Disgrace
The New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball, should be embarrassed today. This has nothing to do with the normal criticisms of baseball: pace of play and lack of relatability to younger audiences being chief among them. No, this has to do with the actions between the hours of 7PM...
3 New York Yankees who could be on the chopping block if their playoff disappointment continues
After a catastrophic ninth inning, the New York Yankees completely collapsed for the second straight game. Reliever Clarke Schmidt was
David Ortiz drops controversial Aaron Judge take that will infuriate Yankees fans
New York Yankees fans are not fond of thinking about Aaron Judge leaving the team this offseason. Unfortunately, that reality may soon be upon them. David Ortiz dropped the name of a team that he thinks would be great for the Yankees’ superstar. In a conversation with Pat Ragazzo...
Clayton Kershaw made interesting comments on his future after playoff exit
With his Los Angeles Dodgers suffering what is perhaps their biggest playoff disappointment in franchise history, Clayton Kershaw may be re-evaluating things a little bit. Speaking after the Dodgers were shockingly eliminated in the NLDS with a 5-3 defeat to the rival San Diego Padres on Saturday, Kershaw offered some interesting comments about his playing future. He said that he thinks he will play in 2023 but acknowledged that being at home over the offseason could change his mind (per Jorge Castillo of the LA Times).
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman Reacts to Early Postseason Exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers earned themselves the number one overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Sadly, that didn't matter as they got routed by their division rivals down south, the San Diego Padres. San Diego was the better team in this best-of-five series and played like the team...
Yardbarker
Several Braves elect free agency as offseason begins
The Braves season ended abruptly at the hands of one of their division rivals. It was far from how everyone expected it to end, but there is too much young talent on this team to sulk on the past for much longer. It’s on to next season, and the Braves have an eventful winter ahead of them. Their primary focus will be on Dansby Swanson, but several other members of the team are set to hit the open market, including some minor-leaguers that have recently elected free agency.
Red Sox have Yankees, Mets stars on free agency radar, MLB insider says
Winter is coming. So is the MLB hot stove, with plenty of buzz surrounding the Red Sox. Boston finished in last place in the American League East for the fifth time in 11 years, and that has insiders thinking Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might be ready to wheel and deal.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
The Dallas Cowboys as buyers. The Washington Commanders as sellers. The Cowboys and Commanders meeting at the marketplace ... together?. Media speculation, as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches, is firing up. ... and if we take that speculation - which some outlets like to label as "proposals'' - these things can make for fun exercises.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees announce ALDS Game 5 lineup
The New York Yankees’ run through the gauntlet of their 2022 American League Division Series showdown with the Cleveland Guardians has somewhat mirrored the long season. They surged to an advantage by winning Game 1 and grabbing an early lead in Game 2, only to see it fade away due to an incredibly frustrating 14 innings of baseball between the second half of Game 2 and the chaotic Game 3 that ended in walk-off heartbreak. Then, just when optimism was at its lowest, they rallied to win Game 4 on the road.
Cleveland blows chance to challenge call on instant replay in Game 5
The Cleveland Guardians blew an opportunity to challenge a call during Game 5 of their ALDS with the New York Yankees. Andres Gimenez was batting with two outs in the top of the fourth inning and his team down 4-1 on Tuesday. He grounded a ball to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and there was a race to first.
Sporting News
Yankees vs. Guardians weather updates: ALDS Game 5 officially moved from Monday night after lengthy delay
After a lengthy delay Monday night, Game 5 of the ALDS will officially be moved to Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. The game, originally slated to be played at 7:07 p.m. Monday, was rained out despite MLB's hope to play it on the day it was scheduled. It isn't be the...
Yardbarker
White Sox Manager Search Updates: 2 Candidates Impress, Decision Could Come Soon
It will likely be a busy week for the Chicago White Sox regarding their managerial search. So far, the process has not been disappointing, according to reports. Jon Morosi of MLB Network recently provided updates on South Siders' interviews. Morosi states that the White Sox were impressed with the two...
As MLB playoffs expand, regular-season success matters less
Major League Baseball views expanded playoffs as the more the merrier
Game Times Announced for American League Championship Series
The Houston Astros have their game times for the 2022 American League Championship Series.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans
The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.
Yardbarker
Angels Offer Invites To Spring Training With Three Signings
The Los Angeles Angels made a few subtle signings this week, adding a trio of players who made contributions at the Major League level and one who showed flashes in Double-A. General manager Perry Minasian made some subtle adjustments to his roster mid-season and his work to round out the rest of his organization will be a work in progress to make the Angels a competitive club.
thecomeback.com
MLB world blasts league’s handling of ALDS weather delay
Many baseball fans were upset that MLB officials waited so long before postponing ALDS Game 5 Tuesday night. But fans waiting at Yankee Stadium were especially angry that no one provided any updates on the situation as the rain delay dragged on. MLB finally announced the New York Yankees and...
