Washington, DC

Larry Brown Sports

Clayton Kershaw made interesting comments on his future after playoff exit

With his Los Angeles Dodgers suffering what is perhaps their biggest playoff disappointment in franchise history, Clayton Kershaw may be re-evaluating things a little bit. Speaking after the Dodgers were shockingly eliminated in the NLDS with a 5-3 defeat to the rival San Diego Padres on Saturday, Kershaw offered some interesting comments about his playing future. He said that he thinks he will play in 2023 but acknowledged that being at home over the offseason could change his mind (per Jorge Castillo of the LA Times).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman Reacts to Early Postseason Exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers earned themselves the number one overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Sadly, that didn't matter as they got routed by their division rivals down south, the San Diego Padres. San Diego was the better team in this best-of-five series and played like the team...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Several Braves elect free agency as offseason begins

The Braves season ended abruptly at the hands of one of their division rivals. It was far from how everyone expected it to end, but there is too much young talent on this team to sulk on the past for much longer. It’s on to next season, and the Braves have an eventful winter ahead of them. Their primary focus will be on Dansby Swanson, but several other members of the team are set to hit the open market, including some minor-leaguers that have recently elected free agency.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
TEXAS STATE
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees announce ALDS Game 5 lineup

The New York Yankees’ run through the gauntlet of their 2022 American League Division Series showdown with the Cleveland Guardians has somewhat mirrored the long season. They surged to an advantage by winning Game 1 and grabbing an early lead in Game 2, only to see it fade away due to an incredibly frustrating 14 innings of baseball between the second half of Game 2 and the chaotic Game 3 that ended in walk-off heartbreak. Then, just when optimism was at its lowest, they rallied to win Game 4 on the road.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans

The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Angels Offer Invites To Spring Training With Three Signings

The Los Angeles Angels made a few subtle signings this week, adding a trio of players who made contributions at the Major League level and one who showed flashes in Double-A. General manager Perry Minasian made some subtle adjustments to his roster mid-season and his work to round out the rest of his organization will be a work in progress to make the Angels a competitive club.
thecomeback.com

MLB world blasts league’s handling of ALDS weather delay

Many baseball fans were upset that MLB officials waited so long before postponing ALDS Game 5 Tuesday night. But fans waiting at Yankee Stadium were especially angry that no one provided any updates on the situation as the rain delay dragged on. MLB finally announced the New York Yankees and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

