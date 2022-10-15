ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin king
2d ago

All of a sudden all these rappers are getting hit with RICO charges, but Trump is the biggest crook in the nation. I don't know what they have on Tsu, but we already know that Trump admitted on tape that he lost the election. We know that he ignited that whole J6 insurrection, and we know he stole top secret documents and lied about it. With all that Tsu should get 3-6 max IF they find him guilty. After all, some of the insurrectionists only got 6 months

AOL Corp

Girlfriend of slain rapper PnB Rock says he saved her life during restaurant shooting

The girlfriend of slain rapper PnB Rock hailed him as a hero in her first public comments since he was gunned down inside a California restaurant last month. Stephanie Sibounheuang was eating lunch with PnB Rock — whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen — at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles in the moments before he was shot on Sept. 12. Police said the pair were approached by a robber, who demanded PnB hand over some valuable items, before shooting him “multiple times.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Rapper Young A Stunnin Dies in Shooting

Montreal-based rapper Young A Stunnin was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Montreal that left two others injured. The "New Day" rapper, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Adam, was 21. At this time, a suspect has not been identified in the musician's murder and a motive remains unclear.
Popculture

Rapper Leaves Loaded Gun in Uber, Gets Arrested

Aspiring Chicago-based rapper Lil Zay Osama is being held without bail after he was arrested on multiple charges in New York City late last week. The "Have You Ever" rapper, real name Isaiah Dukes, is facing charges of possession of a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm after he allegedly left a loaded handgun in an Uber, according to federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York.
ILLINOIS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Is Rotting In Jail: “It Is Unjust”

Attorney Brian Steele is outraged by Thugga’s incarceration. Young Thug is still behind bars awaiting trial for his RICO case. Although the YSL rapper has been active of Twitter, leading fans to believe that he’s in positive spirits, his lawyer Brian Steele says otherwise. According to Steele, the...
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Da Breadman Sentenced To 23 Years For Drug Trafficking

Houston, TX – Houston rapper Jermaine “Da Breadman” West has reportedly been sentenced to 23 years in prison for various drug trafficking charges. According to KPRC-TV, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed West received over two decades in prison for conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids after pleading guilty to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the Houston area on April 6.
HOUSTON, TX
People

L.A. Rapper Half Ounce Shot Dead While on the Phone with His Pregnant Wife, Suspect at Large

Half Ounce, real name Latauriisha O'Brien, was walking down the street with a friend when an SUV pulled up and fired seven to 30 rounds Rapper Half Ounce is dead after being shot while walking down the street in Los Angeles. In a news release shared on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said its Olympic division received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. local time. Once police got to the scene, they found a man...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

NAACP Leader Killed in Deadly Ambush While Vacationing in Turks and Caicos

An American who was vacationing in the Turks and Caicos islands was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed. According to Fox 5 DC, a Virginia man named Kent Carter was gunned down this past weekend when men, suspected gang members carrying automatic weapons attacked a vehicle he was riding in. Carter, who is an NAACP leader in Arlington, was an innocent bystander in the attack.
VIRGINIA STATE
houstonstringer_com

Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houston

A popular Memphis area rapper affiliated with Lil Uzi Vert was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Houston last weekend. According to the Houston Police Department, Destinee Govan, who is also known by her stage name, Lotta Cash Desto, was driving westbound in the 5500 block of Richmond on Saturday (September 24, 2022) when they stopped at the intersection of Richmond Ave. and Chimney Rock Rd. Two black men exited a vehicle in front of her and opened fire at Govan and her passenger, another woman.
HOUSTON, TX
RadarOnline

Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed

Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
105.5 The Fan

Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison

Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
CALIFORNIA STATE

