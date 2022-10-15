Read full article on original website
Letter: Small-Town Character, Property Values at Stake
This letter responds to the misleading guest opinion by Michael Ray, which ran in the LB Independent on Sept. 16. If Measure Q, R or S is passed, major projects within 750 ft. of. PCH or Laguna Canyon Rd. will require voter approval if they exceed 22,000 sq. ft. of...
Letter: Let the Voters Decide What’s Best for Laguna
I have lived in Laguna Beach for 51 years. I recently received a well-circulated email from a member of Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce stating and I quote: “It is estimated that in the last few years, 29 small business projects would have had to go to you the people to be voted on. For instance, formally (spelling formerly) a wig shop, Wigz a small sandwich shop opening in Woods Cove area would have to go to the vote! A SANDWICH SHOP! vote no on Q” This simply is not true. Yes on Q verified “As city staff report shows, there is a combination of Historic, Grandfathered and outdoor dining credits that will allow Wigz to open without any additional on-site parking. Yes on Q honors pre-existing parking credits that will allow Wigz to open without any additional on-site parking. There is no issue requiring a public vote.” After receiving this verification, I answered the email saying I was disappointed in their tactics to alarm residents about voting yes on Q. Again I received another false claim from another member of the Chamber of Commerce. She falsely quoted “Under Yes for Q, the sandwich shop would have required a vote. As a change of use from retail to food use, based on the initiative would require additional parking spaces and may trigger more additional car trips per day. That triggers the vote.” Again the Chamber gave me, the public, false information. Simply put, the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce and other no on Q people are fear-mongering and presenting misleading and false information.
Letter: Keep Kempf on Council
I urge everyone to use one of their three votes to vote for Sue Kempf. We actually could use more women, but unfortunately, no one has stood up to take the baton. Sue is pragmatic, listens to everyone, and knows her priorities – she does not waste money on “studies” or “consultants” as has been so prevalent in the past. She is smart enough to figure out what is needed in this town, evaluates options, and as far as I am concerned has made many excellent decisions most often resulting in positive outcomes. I hope she wins and hopefully has the enthusiasm and determination to run for a third term as well. Let’s keep Sue on City Council, vote for two more candidates who will focus on what is needed for the city, and keep us the citizens in mind as they take on the remaining issues. Please do not believe what you hear about these pragmatic candidates from people who have their own agenda to serve themselves and their friends. That is not how our town should be served.
Letter: Measure Q is a Blunt Instrument
One of the challenges in the discussion of Measure Q, is that David Raber, the de facto spokesperson, often presents a not-quite-accurate response to the impact of Q on specific projects. The proposed small coffee café on Broadway has become a focus of both pro and con folks. The...
Letter: Citizens Could Help Lifeguards
A young girl, her white tennis shoes still on her feet, is pulled from the water by capable lifeguards dangling dangerously by a line from the rescue helicopter. She has died. Her family and loved ones will never hear her voice or hug her again. Her life is done. Potential lost. Can this tragedy happen again? Of course, it can. So why not improve the odds of finding lost swimmers? Most Lagunans are ready to assist, so a similar notification like Amber Alerts for lost swimmers would spread the news. People who have homes on ocean cliffs could take a look down at the sea and locate and call in the swimmer’s location. Our security teams here at Three Arch Bay could notify homeowners who are right on ocean front to take a look. More eyes looking. Other communities could do the same. I was looking from the cliff top and all I could see floating were the lobster trap floats. If these floats were bright neon it would help differentiate a swimmer’s head from a float. I hope and pray other measures can be thought of to prevent the loss of life. Our lifeguards are the best, and citizens could help.
How Huntington Beach Candidates Answer Key Questions like Beach Traffic, Transparency, Housing
Ballots are about to arrive in Huntington Beach voters’ mailboxes for a local election that can impact everything from beach access to traffic to housing expansions. And the Huntington Beach City Council is about to get one of its biggest makeovers in years, with four new council members guaranteed to take their seats after the November election.
Letter: Candidate Forums are Revealing
The recent City Council candidate forums have been quite revealing. Although many Laguna Beach residents support Measure Q, only two candidates, Jerome Pudwill and Ruben Flores, stated their support for it. Measure Q was created as a protection for our community against the current pro-development majority on the Council. Please read the letters and guest columns in the Indy by David Raber and Gene Felder showing how Measure Q protects our city from over-development. Pudwill and Flores were also the only two candidates to clearly oppose the ill-conceived parking structure at the Presbyterian Church grounds, which would concentrate more tourists in the center of town. As Pudwill put it, “if you build it they will come.” The forums also provided a further opportunity for us to see why Peter Blake should not be re-elected: every time he opened his mouth, he launched personal attacks on anyone who disagreed with him. This Trumpian ugliness must stop, and has no place in Laguna. Please vote for candidates whose first priority is to protect the interests of Laguna Beach residents. We need some development and some tourism, but not the trend toward making Laguna bigger and louder that we are seeing now.
Letter: Steps at Aliso Circle in Disrepair
I doubt any of the City engineers have walked the steps from the bridge at Aliso Circle down to the beach. Before purchasing the beach, City engineers would be advised to walk the steps with OC Parks and identify the much-needed repairs. This includes the bottom of the steps, which...
Letter: Measure Q Not a Good Idea
Our country’s democracy is slipping away. The planet is melting and the citizens of Laguna are spending incredible amounts of time and money fighting about an issue I believe both sides of the “Q Question” agree ọn. Namely, that our unique city does not want uncontrolled growth and massive new developments, and that we need parking solutions.
Letter: Elections Run on Emotions
The folks selling Measure Q claim it is the only effective way to counter the influence of developers’ big money in electing city council members who then approve “village destroying” real estate developments. Their cure is merely another election. In an election those very same developers would still be able to influence with their big money. City planning departments run on written rules and empirical data. Elections run on emotions.
Letter: Judie Mancuso silent on Prop 47, AB 109
Does Judie Mancuso support strengthening our CA laws against Prop 47 and AB 109?. California’s crime is out of control. The rampant shootings, gang violence, assaults, flash mobs, and looting directly result from our legislature’s soft-on-crime laws. Meanwhile, Judie Mancuso remains silent on Prop 47, AB 109 and a litany of other laws that have increased crime in our state to the likes we haven’t seen for decades. Now she wants to be our assemblywoman! Judie’s silence on the issue tells us everything we need to know about where she stands.
Ballots Have Arrived! ICNV Endorses Branda Lin for Mayor & Larry Agran for City Council
This past week, Irvine residents received their vote-by-mail ballot for the November 8th election. In the proud American tradition of local newspapers, Irvine Community News & Views (ICNV) endorses and urges support for those candidates for City office who have earned our community’s trust. Accordingly, ICNV endorses former Irvine...
Opinion: Predictions about our Upcoming Election
Here are my guesses about our coming elections, Laguna Beach Edition. Council Member Toni Iseman will not win because she is not running again. Otherwise, she probably would win because incumbents almost always win because of high name recognition. Given that, she has been in office since Clinton was President, which is a long time to make a lot of enemies, which she did, who would have attacked her. No matter. She isn’t running.
Federal judge stops Orange County from opening a cold weather shelter in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The County of Orange will not be allowed to open a planned cold weather shelter operated by the Salvation Army in Santa Ana this winter, a federal judge has ordered. U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter ruled late Friday, October 14, that because both...
Compare Your Candidates: Suzie Price wants to be mayor. Who is she?
Price says she speaks the truth even when it doesn't follow the party line, but her blunt approach has rubbed some the wrong way. The post Compare Your Candidates: Suzie Price wants to be mayor. Who is she? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
'Toilet to Tap' gets a second life in southern California
'Toilet to Tap' gets a second life in southern California. California's water woes have led the state to look for a variety of solutions. Recycled sewage water, aka "toilet to tap," got a bad rap when it was first introduced decades ago. But experts say conservation alone can't solve the state's water problems.
A pivot on desalination plants: California approves project in Orange County
The California Coastal Commission this week green-lit a $140 million desalination plant in south Orange County’s Dana Point, a pivot from its unanimous rejection in May of another controversial desalination project in the county. The decision indicates that state regulators see a place for new seawater desalination plants in...
High Interest Rates Bring Down Home Sales in Southern California
Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September -- down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported today. The month-to-month drop represented a...
What to Know About the 7 California Ballot Props in the November 2022 Election
Californians will decide seven ballot propositions Nov. 8 that ask voters to settle matters of abortion rights, sports betting, dialysis clinic rules, flavored tobacco sales and more. Seven is a relatively short list for voters in the nation's most populous state who are regularly asked to decide a raft of...
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
